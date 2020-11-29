Trump to announce 2024 candidacy during Biden's inauguration - report

US President Donald Trump has hinted that he may orchestrate an event announcing his 2024 candidacy during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, The Independent reported

"My mind will not change in six months," he told Fox News in his first interview since Election Day.

Three sources have already confirmed Trump's serious consideration of a 2024 run, according to the Daily Beast , as he reportedly bragged to at least two of them that he would "still remain in the spotlight" despite a Biden victory.

Trump aides admitted that he's been considering starting a social media company a few weeks ago. This is one consideration of a few that are to aid Trump in remaining in the public eye, with the 2024 election run in sight.