Trump to announce 2024 candidacy during Biden's inauguration - report

US President Donald Trump has hinted that he may orchestrate an event announcing his 2024 candidacy during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, The Independent reported.
"My mind will not change in six months," he told Fox News in his first interview since Election Day.
Three sources have already confirmed Trump's serious consideration of a 2024 run, according to the Daily Beast, as he reportedly bragged to at least two of them that he would "still remain in the spotlight" despite a Biden victory.
Trump aides admitted that he's been considering starting a social media company a few weeks ago. This is one consideration of a few that are to aid Trump in remaining in the public eye, with the 2024 election run in sight.
At the time of publication, The White House had not commented to The Independent regarding a 2024 run.Trump told Fox, “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election!”Yesterday, Chris Krebs, a top US cybersecurity official, utterly dispelled the persistent claims of voter fraud. He was later fired by Trump for it.
On Friday, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Trump's campaign to stop the declaration of Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania, the key battleground state that brought him over the 270-vote threshold needed to declare electoral victory.The Trump campaign had demanded a recount in Wisconsin. On Saturday, the recount ended, finalizing a 257-vote victory for Biden over 125 for Trump. The recount was demanded after Trump lost Wisconsin to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.