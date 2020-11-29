The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Trump to announce 2024 candidacy during Biden's inauguration - report

Trump told Fox, “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election!”

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 22:18
US President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from Camp David, US, November 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
US President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from Camp David, US, November 29, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
US President Donald Trump has hinted that he may orchestrate an event announcing his 2024 candidacy during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, The Independent reported
"My mind will not change in six months," he told Fox News in his first interview since Election Day. 
Three sources have already confirmed Trump's serious consideration of a 2024 run, according to the Daily Beast, as he reportedly bragged to at least two of them that he would "still remain in the spotlight" despite a Biden victory. 
Trump aides admitted that he's been considering starting a social media company a few weeks ago. This is one consideration of a few that are to aid Trump in remaining in the public eye, with the 2024 election run in sight. 
At the time of publication, The White House had not commented to The Independent regarding a 2024 run.
Trump told Fox, “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election!”
Yesterday, Chris Krebs, a top US cybersecurity official, utterly dispelled the persistent claims of voter fraud. He was later fired by Trump for it. 
On Friday, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Trump's campaign to stop the declaration of Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania, the key battleground state that brought him over the 270-vote threshold needed to declare electoral victory.
The Trump campaign had demanded a recount in Wisconsin. On Saturday, the recount ended, finalizing a 257-vote victory for Biden over 125 for Trump. The recount was demanded after Trump lost Wisconsin to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.   


Tags Elections Joe Biden Donald Trump Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by