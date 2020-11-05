The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

US elections bring neither a victory celebration nor a protest march

US AFFAIRS: In the limbo ahead of the final US presidential results, Americans waited and pondered

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:52
THE SCENE Wednesday night at Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House. (photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
THE SCENE Wednesday night at Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House.
(photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
WASHINGTON – Americans are used to getting answers at the touch of a screen or mouse – or in the case of a presidential election, at least on the same day as the vote.
As the nation encountered the unique scenario of having to wait for the results of the contested race between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, there was almost a freeze-frame atmosphere in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, some people were glued to their TV screens, and the streets of the nation’s capital were noticeably empty downtown. A significant number of businesses around Franklin and McPherson squares were still boarded up, as dozens of police officers on bikes patrolled near the White House, and some of the roads were closed to vehicular traffic.
Shortly after TV networks officially called Wisconsin and Michigan as blue states, adding them in Biden’s column, and as the Democratic candidate was getting closer to the 270 electoral votes that are required to win, a little movement began.
Some 250 people arrived at Black Lives Matter Plaza, outside the White House, some of them wearing Biden-Harris T-shirts. TV crews from all over the world were positioned at the plaza, waiting to deliver the news. But as the counting in the key states of Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania was continuing, there wasn’t much to report. It was neither a victory party nor a protest.
In the middle of the plaza, at the intersection of H Street and 16th Street, one DC resident played classic American hits on his speakers. He was holding a sign that said: “Stop hating each other because you disagree.”
Mike Mintz, a DC resident and a Biden supporter, was among those who decided to come to the plaza after watching the news.
“I’ve been watching the results come in all day, and I know that this is probably the gathering place, right next to the White House. So I thought I’d come here with a camera, to see what was going on,” he said.
Mintz added that he hoped that the final results would come in by the time he got to the plaza. “It might be unlikely, but it’s great. It’s a little party here.”
Asked about the country’s tensions, Mintz said that things will not settle down until the election is settled. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting few months here in DC. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, a lot of news about legal proceedings and final vote counts and potential recounts, he added.”
“It’s definitely the most partisan time in my entire life, for sure. And this is looking to be the closest election in my life, beyond Bush and Gore, too,” he noted.
Quentin McHoes, a student at the George Washington University and his fellow student Erin, who asked not to be identified with her last name, also decided to visit the plaza after following the news.
“We were curious as to what the environment was going to be. It was really interesting to see the city kind of get boarded up and locked down as the days got closer,” she said.
“It was something I’ve never seen in my lifetime heading up to a presidential election. And the mounting pressure in the city and the mounting quietness of the city was really all I had to go off of,” she continued. “It was concerning for a little bit, but I’m glad to see that everyone is staying calm and just being patient. It restored a lot of faith. It really doesn’t matter at the end of the day who’s in leadership, as long as the people can rely on one another.”
“I expect things to remain relatively calm because I think other leaders are remaining relatively calm,” said McHoes. “And I think that will help kind of inform the temperature of the country. I think that the American people are settling into the idea that one person is going to emerge victorious very soon. And it’s sort of clear who that person is right now.”
“You just have to take it day by day,” said Erin. “Today this is really nice, tomorrow might be different, and the next day it might be different again. That’s kind of the nature of this presidency and this pandemic and a lot of things that have been going on lately. I think just taking this moment to be happy about how we’ve succeeded so far is good, and tomorrow will be another day. Who knows?”
MEANWHILE, PENNSYLVANIA remains the focal point of the election, as the Trump campaign is challenging the counting process, and a litigation process is under way.
Philip Rosenzweig is the chairman of the Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth, which encompasses the first 14 towns of the Eastern Main Line of Philadelphia. He said that the Trump campaign has many of the nation’s most talented election lawyers on the ground in Pennsylvania.
“There will be a significant litigation that surrounds this election and the counting and what qualifies as a legitimate ballot and what doesn’t,” he said. “There were ballots that would have been disqualified under normal circumstances that are apparently being counted. That is contrary to election law, so that’s going to be a fight. And at the moment, the counting is still going on, and the Trump team is still very confident that, at the end of the day, they will win Pennsylvania.
“There’s going to be a lot of fighting postelection about the unprecedented nature of the mail-in ballots and the counting and the qualification of the mail-in ballots. And that is likely to go on for weeks and weeks,” he continued. “So that is disconcerting because the uncertainty is damaging to the country.”
He noted that he was encouraged to see that Republicans were on track to keep the majority in the Senate and picked up a few seats in the House.
“The Pennsylvania rules got changed and expanded so that ballots that wouldn’t have been counted are now being counted,” Rosenzweig added. “A ballot that may have a defect in it; a signature that doesn’t match; an envelope that wasn’t included; an actual physical defect in the ballot that four years ago would have resulted in that ballot being disqualified.”
And yet, despite the legal challenges and the uncertainty, Rosenzweig said he believes the election will be resolved in a civil manner.
“This country is fundamentally one that eventually heals its wounds, he said. “We have gone through other turbulent times, and ultimately we came through it and entered into a long period of political stability and prosperity.
“We’re going through a rough period of time right now,” he continued. “Our system of government is very resilient, and I believe the American people are strong. And I think ultimately we will come through this, although I do expect a period of some additional turmoil.”
Jill Zipin, the chairwoman of Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania, said she anticipates a quiet and civil counting and process as well. “It would be very unusual for an American election to have widespread civil unrest. It would be just unusual generally. I just don’t get the sense that that’s going to happen,” she said.
“I don’t really see any major issues,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s any different than any of the major big cities. If you look in Detroit or New York or even cities in Wisconsin, they all seem pretty calm. I don’t envision any rioting or anything like that, from either side, from either the Left or the Right. People seem to be sort of honoring the election process. The person who seems to be honoring [it] the least is our current president, who declared himself a winner. But beyond that, everything seems relatively calm, and people are counting as they should be.”
She said that she is mostly concerned that Democrats did not take the Senate and lost a few seats in the House.
Zipin dismissed the Republican efforts to stop the counting process. “They’re saying that they want the votes counted where he’s behind. They don’t want the votes counted where he’s ahead. Election officials have reassured the public that everything’s happening in an orderly process. We don’t have major issues of voter fraud in Pennsylvania or anywhere in the United States.”
She expressed optimism that Biden will eventually carry Pennsylvania.
“It’s just going to take a while to count the vote,” she noted. “While it will probably be close, I do think Biden will win.”
Back in the nation’s capital, and throughout the country, Americans found themselves out of sorts as the waiting game continued to find out who their next president will be.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by