US elections: Vital Michigan battleground results still up in the air

The election race remains close in the key battleground state of Michigan, with both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden looking to claim the state's 16 electoral votes.At the time of writing, 86% of the state's votes have been tallied, but the numbers are so close that it's still theoretically anyone's win. At the time of writing, Trump is barely edging ahead with approximately 49.4% of the votes. Biden, however, is less than a percentage point behind with 48.9% of the votes, according to projections from CNN.The Michigan vote is especially important, with Biden pinning his hopes on it along with other "blue wall" states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which had enabled Trump to win in 2016.However, mail-in ballots have yet to be fully counted, with most experts projecting a majority of mail-in ballots being in favor of Biden, as studies have shown Trump voters have a tendency to vote in person.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}