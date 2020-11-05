The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

US elections: Who can heal a divided America?

MIDDLE ISRAEL: This election’s third and biggest loser is the American people.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:59
TWO SUPPORTERS of US President Donald Trump hold American flags during a ‘Stop the Steal’ protest in North Las Vegas, Wednesday. (photo credit: STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)
TWO SUPPORTERS of US President Donald Trump hold American flags during a ‘Stop the Steal’ protest in North Las Vegas, Wednesday.
(photo credit: STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)
The American electoral drama had yet to be decided when Donald Trump set out to prove he had learned nothing and forgotten nothing since launching his attack on America’s soul.
By declaring victory when the contest was wide open, the American president effectively announced that his war on truth will continue and in fact intensify. By claiming he faces a conspiracy, and by vowing to demand that the Supreme Court halt the vote count, he set out to crush the American democracy’s operating system.
At this writing, this fateful encounter’s winner is unknown. The losers, however, can already be counted, and their combination unveils three conclusions: American society is ill, its illness is about leadership, and such will also be its cure.
THE FIRST loser is the polling industry.
One is at a loss to understand how this business lives on, even after its product has proved its utter dysfunction. There was a time when its telephoned interviews worked. It was a time when telephones were rotary, wiretapping was rare, and talking politics felt harmless.
That’s all gone now. Ours is an age of technological intrusion, cybernetic invasiveness and political wrath. People feel vulnerable, cornered and insecure. This is doubly so with many of Trump’s electorate, voters who for the past four years were led to believe that somebody is after them. Such voters, when asked by a pollster whom they will vote for, have evidently lied – by the millions.
It follows that in an era when people fear that their telephoned political statement will work against them, the only efficient way to conduct polls is through physical ballots, like exit polls, which would be located in bustling places like shopping malls, train stations or skyscraper lobbies.
That would, of course, be very expensive, laborious and cumbersome, but it would at least address what the polling industry refuses to admit – namely, that its time-honored product has come to be defunct.
THE ELECTION’S second loser is the American party system, on both its flanks.
Even if Joe Biden wins, the very closeness of the contest is a major failure for the Democratic Party. Defeating a president who bungled everywhere, defamed everyone and defiled everything should have been a cakewalk.
America is overflowing with born leaders, hundreds of whom would have been more energetic, inspiring and electrifying than Biden. These potential national leaders are everywhere – in industry, commerce, academia, entertainment, the nonprofit industry, you name it. They just don’t go into politics, because they tell themselves that someone else is taking care of that.
Well, that’s wrong. American politics is ill to the bone. This sad fact is reflected not only in the Democrats’ fielding of the wrong man to trounce Trump, but also in the Republicans’ failure to undo, and before that to prevent, Trump’s emergence in their midst and conquest of their realm.
And that is why this election’s third and biggest loser is the American people.
AMERICAN SOCIETY is torn, torn as deeply as it has not been since the Civil War.
The Civil War’s origins have been the subject of a fascinating historiographic debate. Some, beginning with Ulysses S. Grant’s vice president Henry Wilson in his History of the Rise and Fall of the Slave Power (1872-77), argued that the war was a moral clash between justice and evil, and therefore inevitable.
This deterministic attitude, that “if the Negro had not been brought to America the Civil War would not have occurred” (James Ford Rhodes, History of the US, 1904), was voiced already before the war’s outbreak by Lincoln’s future secretary of state, William Seward, who thought American society had come to face “an irrepressible conflict between opposing and enduring forces.”
Others shared this attitude’s deterministic part, but dismissed its moral part.
Charles Beard (The Rise of American Civilization, 1927), for instance, thought the war’s moral rhetoric was designed to hide a clash of economic interests, and Eric Foner (Free Soil, Free Labor, Free Men, 1970) thought the North feared slavery’s expansion, but was not out to change the South.
Others thought the conflict was altogether preventable.
James Randall (The Civil War and Reconstruction, 1937) argued that the gaps between North and South were shallow, that slavery was anyhow ready to die, that the war was therefore “needless,” and that it broke out because of bad politicians’ surrender to both sides’ fanatics.
Historian Michael Holt (The Political Crisis of the 1850s, 1978, p. 184) put it this way: “Much of the story of the coming of the Civil War is the story of the successful efforts of Democratic politicians in the South and Republican politicians in the North to keep the sectional conflict at the center of the political debate.”
The current American schism will surely feed a similar debate among future historians, with two big differences.
Firstly, current American wrath, while also reflecting cultural undercurrents, social gaps and economic fears, was nonetheless visibly, audibly, and consciously fanned by one man. In this case, a single man’s culpability is larger than that of any individual’s role in causing the Civil War.
Secondly, and much more importantly, the current crisis can still be prevented from spinning out of control.
If Biden wins, he would do well to create a national reconciliation board – say, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Mitt Romney and Joe Lieberman, Al Gore and Collin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Michael Bloomberg – and consult it as he sets out to repair the house that Trump divided.
If Trump wins, such a board should assemble by itself, and together field a bipartisan ticket for 2024. This way, the party system will be rebooted, the American people will be reassembled, and the culture of lying that made fools of the pollsters will make way for a culture of hope.

www.MiddleIsrael.net
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019) is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump american politics US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After US elections, Israel needs to invest in ties with US Democrats By JPOST EDITORIAL
US election: Would a Joe Biden victory change Israeli politics? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by