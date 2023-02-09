The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem Post The Western wall

New bill proposes penalty for women who pray with a prayer shawl at the Kotel

The bill has been suggested by Arye Deri, who was forbidden by the Supreme Court to serve as minister, since he is a convicted felon.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 10:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 11:29
Women of the Wall praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, January 2022 (photo credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)
Women of the Wall praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, January 2022
(photo credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)

A new proposed bill by the Shas party hopes to turn the Kotel into a site that will essentially forbid egalitarian prayer or women wearing prayer shawls at the plaza. According to the proposed bill, those who violate the local "custom" of the plaza will be imprisoned for six months or receive a fine of 10,000.

The bill has been suggested by Arye Deri, chairman of the Shas party, who was forbidden by the Supreme Court to serve as minister, since he is a convicted felon. The bill, dubbed the 'Kotel Law', is expected to be voted on in the upcoming meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Legislative Affairs on Sunday. This is intended to take place before the hearing at the Supreme court on Wednesday, on the issue of the implementation of the Kotel Compromise, which has since been canceled by the government. 

According to the bill, there will be a ban on holding a religious ceremony that is not according to "the local custom" of the site. In addition, it will be forbidden to "hurt the feelings of the worshipers," and for women to wear tefillin or read from a Torah scroll in the women's prayer section at the plaza. In addition, men or women that won't be dressed modestly or that will engage in egalitarian prayer, will be able to be imprisoned or fined. 

The bill also proposes that the custom at the Western Wall will be according to the Chief Rabbinate Council and the Rabbi of the Western Wall. Anyone who violates these instructions risks removal from the premises and imprisonment for six months or a fine of NIS 10,000.

Responses from lawmakers and Women of the Wall

WOMEN OF the Wall hold their monthly prayer at the Kotel, earlier this month (credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL) WOMEN OF the Wall hold their monthly prayer at the Kotel, earlier this month (credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)

MK Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid) responded to the proposition on Twitter, saying: "What stupidity! How much baseless hatred will be generated following such a forceful play of religious coercion. It will turn the Western Wall from a place that brings together into a symbol of the struggles between the ultra-Orthodox and everyone else.

"Obviously, it will achieve the opposite result and invite provocations. Why is there no longer room for mutual respect? Deri was confused as to whether he thought the Western Wall belonged to his father."

"The real name of the bill should be: 'Have you murdered and also inherited?'" Reform Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) said in response to the bill. "The ultra-Orthodox politicians are thwarting the implementation of the historic compromise outline at the Western Wall and are also demanding that the Chief Rabbinate be given a predatory monopoly on this holy site."

Kariv stressed that "if Netanyahu wants to see pictures of women thrown into the jail in the state of the Jewish people, because they prayed with a prayer shawl, he is welcome to advance this scandalous bill."

Women of the Wall (WoW) responded to the proposed bill: "Members of WoW will continue to pray in their own way, as they have done for the past three decades." They stressed that "this is a time of emergency for everyone who values a Jewish and democratic Israel, for everyone who sees an important value in preserving the Kotel as the home of the entire Jewish people.

"The fact that the Israeli government intends to outlaw the prayer of WoW and prohibit millions of Jewish men and women from praying in their own way at the Western Wall - is a scandal and we will not stand by it."

Earlier this week, Deputy Minister Avi Maoz (Noam Party) spoke about the situation at the Kotel from a legal perspective.

"The Supreme Court was asked to intervene in the order of prayer at the Western Wall," he said of the hearing expected next week. "In my eyes, this is likened to a situation where a petition would be submitted to the Supreme Court by Muslims who [theoretically] demand that a place be set aside in Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayer with shoes. How conceivable would it be that the Supreme Court would intervene in this type of request?"

"It is unthinkable that the Supreme Court would intervene in these types of cases," Maoz said of religious issues. "Just as the Waqf manages the prayers at Temple Mount, the Chief Rabbinate manages the prayers at our holy sites." He concluded by saying that "I demand from the Supreme Court that it doesn't intervene"

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 



