Yesh Atid petitions against Ben-Gvir Law: Police can't become political

The Yesh Atid political party joined petitioners against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s police ordinance law with its own submission to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday morning.

Ben-Gvir’s law, which establishes the police as subordinate to the government and enshrines the national security minister’s ability to set policy and general principles for law enforcement, is in contradiction with the principles of separation of state powers, the petition argued.

The law would allow Ben-Gvir to set policies for investigation after consultation with the attorney-general, the police commissioner, and relevant officers, and according to Yesh Atid would constitute a violation of human rights and fundamental state principles by allowing for investigations to be driven by political or partisan animus

"It can't be allowed for the police to be made political," said the Yesh Atid statement. “Thanks to the amendment to the ordinance, for the first time the state will have political actors that wield the highest authority to activate powers and tools against Israeli citizens and distinguish between its enemies.”

The petition, filed through former Knesset speaker Mickey Levy and former Deputy Minister of Public Security and ex-Lahav 433 police commander Yoav Segalovich, argued that while the amendments were incomplete and Ben-Gvir had further changes to the law to implement, the situation was already unconstitutional.

Ben Gvir gestures during an Otzma Yehudit rally, October 23, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“Thanks to the amendment to the ordinance, for the first time the state will have political actors that wield the highest authority to activate powers and tools against Israeli citizens and distinguish between its enemies.” Yesh Atid

“We’re speaking about a major legal amendment that was done quickly and without understanding all the meaning and consequences of the law. Just because of Netanyahu’s weakness,” said Levy and Segalovich. ”We have no intention of standing by while Israeli democracy is trampled.”

The Movement for Quality Government also has thoughts

In its own petition filed immediately after the vote on the law, The Movement for Quality Government in Israel also criticized the “hasty manner” in which the amendment was passed, and said that the way the law violated democratic principles and the independence of the police would damage public trust in and legitimacy of the police.

Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel sent a letter Thursday to the Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and the Legal Advisor to the Knesset demanding they prevent the amendment’s approval. Adalah argued that The Basic Law: The Government prohibits a minister from assuming judicial powers, and the amendment allowed the national security minister quasi-judicial abilities.

The NGO also argued against the purpose of Ben-Gvir’s pursuit of the amendment, to alter the rules of engagement and investigation policies in a manner that would result in greater police violence against Palestinians and other minorities in Israel.

Ben-Gvir’s police amendment was passed 61 to 55 last Wednesday. The Attorney General, the Knesset and Ben-Gvir have until January 22 to file responses to the petitions.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.