The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post The Western wall

Dispute over Nord Stream attack underlines pipeline vulnerability - analysis

One of the latest stories comes from Germany where a Der Spiegel report claimed that a 15-meter chartered yacht may have been involved.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 09:50
Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER/FILE PHOTO)
Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER/FILE PHOTO)

Last year an underwater bombing damaged the important Nord Stream gas pipelines. The explosions in September 2022 have led to numerous theories about who was behind the bombing. Initial suspicions were cast on Russia, however, since then there have been other theories put forward.  

One of the latest stories comes from Germany where a Der Spiegel report claimed that a 15-meter chartered yacht may have been involved. The report follows its “route around the Baltic from its home marina in Rostock on 6 September to the German island of Rügen and then finally to the Danish island of Christiansø, close to the site of the blasts on 26 September.” However, it remains unclear how a yacht of that size could transport the crew and explosives needed to blow up pipelines underwater.  

Reports have been met with suspicion 

The latest reports have been met with suspicion. ABC news says that “Germany’s defense minister voiced caution Wednesday over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year.

German daily newspaper Die Zeit and public broadcasters ARD and Südwestrundfunk (SWR) reported Tuesday that investigators were able to largely reconstruct how the pipelines from Russia to Germany were sabotaged on the night of Sept. 26, 2022.” 

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. (credit: Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS ) A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. (credit: Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS )

At the same time, Russian state media said that “Moscow insists that an objective international investigation with its participation should be carried out on the Nord Streams sabotage. The one-sided versions being heard now do little to explain anything, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.” Days later Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be “complete nonsense” to attribute the blasts to amateurs.  “An explosion of this kind, with such power, at such a depth, can only be carried out by specialists, and supported by the entire power of the state, which has certain technologies," Putin said during an interview with a Russian journalist. 

These conflicting reports leave many questions. However, the overall question is whether pipelines are now safe during periods of conflict. Many countries invest years in building pipelines, sometimes decades of research and overcoming objects. Then there is planning and billions of dollars to invest. Many of these pipelines take so long to construct that the prospect of having them blown up is a huge problem. For instance, Turkey and Russia built a pipeline under the Black Sea. Israel has been discussing the idea of an Eastern Mediterranean pipeline. In addition, a pipeline that flows from Iraq to Turkey is important for oil trade. A gas pipeline in Sinai was threatened many times by extremists over the last decade.  

Careening toward increased conflict 

Considering how the world is now careening toward increased conflict in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these types of investments are now increasingly under threat. For instance, Iran attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility and also targeted Aramco and other energy installations over the years. Now Saudi and Iran have reconciled. Turkey has also laid claim to huge swaths of the Mediterranean in a deal with Libya three years ago. All of this means that conflicts could erupt over exclusive economic zones and claims. Israel’s maritime deal with Lebanon last year is an example of how countries are trying to reduce tensions. However, Hezbollah had threatened gas platforms off the coast of Israel with drones in the past.  

The Nord Stream controversy is not just about figuring out who did it but also examining how easy it was to sabotage the pipelines. If it was easy then that means in most conflicts in the future the need to defense pipelines and strategic infrastructure has a higher premium. In addition it means that weapons like cheap kamikaze drones are now important and it is also important to add air defenses to sensitive pipelines and other energy sites.  



Tags germany Russia Nord Stream gas pipeline Nord Stream
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by