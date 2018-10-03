03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A total of 85-100mcm of water will be desalinated every year, while the seawater will be pumped out from an intake located in the north of the Gulf of Aqaba.
By HANA NAMROUQA/JORDAN TIMES
Hundreds of social media users poked fun at the latest Palestinian claim to a piece of Jewish history.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Palestinian drive to lay claim to the Dead Sea Scrolls comes amid a series of resolutions passed at UNESCO that ignore Jewish ties to the Temple Mount.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
As one of the saltiest lakes on Earth in an arid region and the lowest point on Earth, the lake has recorded climate change in the region over geological periods.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Racing for victims of terror, a shopping center at the dead sea and more.
By MICHAL GALANTI
The power-generating canal Theodore Herzl envisioned has become imperative to avert environmental calamity.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Crossing the Dead Sea involves many risks, including significant irritation to the eyes and potentially fatal effects if the water is ingested, the organizers said.
By SHARON UDASIN
Every day Dead Sea area residents witness the lake level subside through evaporation in the torrid summer heat; the Sea is dropping by 1.2 meters annually.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The rain is expected to keep falling across the country through Monday, but most of the skies could dry up by the evening hours.
The problem of sinkholes along the Dead Sea is getting worse and is negatively affecting tourism.
By EYAL LEVY
Entrance to the bypass road is open in both directions, with travel limited to a 50-km. per hour speed and regulated by four traffic circles.
Raphael Golb is the son of Dead Sea Scrolls expert Norman Golb, a professor at the University of Chicago.
By REUTERS
Gur, 36, pleaded guilty on July 6 to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to launder money.
By JTA
Safdie: The country must continue to prioritize advancing its infrastructure and develop more popular tourist sites.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Les cours d’eau du pays paient le lourd prix de la longue pénurie d’or bleu
Pour l’Allemagne, les rouleaux de Qumran n’appartiennent pas à Israël
By MICHELE MAZEL
Le concert d’une vie, le plus grand spectacle jamais vu en Israël…
By NATHALIE BLAU
Les Palestiniens poursuivent leur offensive et réclament désormais les Manuscrits
de la mer Morte
By MICHÈLE MAZEL
Jadis modèle de vision urbaine, la ville la plus proche de Massada se débat pour surmonter la crise économique qui la frappe et s’adapter à la transition sociale
For the first time Arava and Kikar Sdom residents will have a quality water supply equivalent to the rest of the country.
A new success story in wetland conservation efforts is rehabilitation of Einot Tzukim, saline wetlands located just north of the Dead Sea.
By sharon udasin
In comparison, Lake Kinneret celebrated an increase of 11 cm. in the same time period.
The mineral-rich Dead Sea is renowned for its legendary healing powers and a favorite winter break destination for Israelis. Not visiting anytime soon? Discover how you can harness them from home.
By JWG
"Our discovery provides a quantitative assessment for the commencement of significant human impact on the Earth’s geology and ecosystems.”
The suit documents massive contamination from Rotem Amfert Negev and Dead Sea Priclase Fused Products of the Havurat Yehudah aquifer.
Piece together the Dead Sea Scrolls with Dig Quest: Israel.
By JORDYN SCHWERSKY
See the Real Dead Sea Scrolls Online!
Frankfurt museum couldn’t guarantee scrolls’ return if claimed by Palestinians or Jordanians
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,JTA
The Israel Antiquities Authority refuses to allow the scrolls to leave Israel due to Germany's decision, prompting the cancellation of a Bible Museum exhibit.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered between 1947 and 1956. After an initial flurry of excitement, the scrolls went into a period of quiet withdrawal.
By LAWRENCE SCHIFFMAN
A spike in close encounters between people and wolves along a highly-visited section of the Dead Sea's shoreline has caused alarm in Israel.
The salt sea has some 12 million years of geological and chemical history. Will efforts to stabilize its water level kill its very essence?
By SHIKMA ZAARUR / ZAVIT
Why is this trip different from all other trips?
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
“We can call [my relationship with Israel] a love affair,” she said.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN,KAYLA STEINBERG
“I love sharks,” says swimmer with a heart. “They are a very important creature, but nevertheless, as a swimmer, there is some risk here.”
"Coming here will be an unbelievable, unique experience," says tourism minister.
"This exciting excavation is the closest we’ve come to discovering new Dead Sea scrolls in 60 years," says researcher.
What mineral magic does Israel’s Dead Sea have that can bring dry wintery skin back to life?
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
New initiatives aim to bring 20,000 jobs, a new promenade and research institute.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Of those who drowned to death, 69% were male, and 15% were age 10 or younger.
As always, the annual music bash is chock full of star turns, such as Yehudit Ravitz, Hadag Nahash, Ester Rada, Beri Sakharof, Mosh Ben-Ari and Shalom Hanoch.
By BARRY DAVIS
15 men and women shed their clothes to shed light on the deterioration of the salty basin for renowned US artist Spencer Tunick's new installation.
Spencer Tunick is well known for his 2011 mass art installation called "Naked Sea" featuring 1,200 naked Israelis at the Dead Sea.
“It looks like snow, like sugar, like death’s embrace; solid tears, like a white surrender to fire and water combined."
The Hatrurim license is estimated to hold seven million barrels of oil.
By GLOBES/HILLEL KOREN
The hotels on the shores of the Hashemite Kingdom offer a perfectly pampering getaway
Burned remnant from 1,500-year-old Book of Leviticus made legible via hi-tech lab.
Under pressure from the BDS movement, the Israeli cosmetics company is considering opening a plant inside the Green Line.
Shapiro, originally from Livingston, New Jersey, grew up in Ra’anana and was currently living in Jerusalem and working at The Hebrew University.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Strike called after management did not respond to demands by the Histadrut Labor Federation and workers committee to remove threat of layoffs for hundreds of employees.
By NIV ELIS,GLOBES
Elasmosaurus, related to dinosaurs, lived in sea when Israel was covered in ocean 200 m. deep, researcher says.
Government is urging members of the public to propose alternative solutions for the massive amounts of sodium chloride.
This is the first time in 30 years that antiquities thieves have been caught on the cliffs, IAA said.
The unit took part in Operation Protective Edge in Gaza this summer.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Jerusalem men in their 20s to be brought for questioning by police after rescue.
By BEN HARTMAN
"We have to fight against those who rob us from our rights to our national treasures," says Labor MK.
Nearly 12,000 people, Israelis and foreigners, partied at the Dead Sea this weekend.
By LAHAV HARKOV
At this year’s Tamar Festival, musical mainstays like Aviv Gefen, Ivri Lider and Shlomo Artzi are challenged by cross-cultural sensation Riff Cohen.
Two weeks ago, Israel Chemicals announced plans to close its magnesium factory in 2017, which employs 550 people.
It is not often that one gets the opportunity to speak to top-level athletes at all, let alone predominantly ask them about their impressions of Israel.
By DAVID BRUMMER
In the tradition of centuries of spiritual seekers drawn to the starkly pristine environs of the Dead Sea, renowned holistic physician Dr. Gabriel Cousens’s seven-day fast heals body and soul.
By BUZZY GORDON
Paying respects to the sea through interior design.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Take advantage of the cool temperatures to hike near the Dead Sea and at the Einot Tzukim Nature Reserve.
By MEITAL SHARABI
One of the most beautiful places in the Dead Sea area that draws copious visitors is Ein Plutit, which is named after one of Lot’s daughters.
Just before the heat becomes unbearable, take a dip in the refreshing pools of Nahal Ashalim.
Premium special: A glimpse into historical moments in Israeli news from 'The Jerusalem Post' Page 1 archives.
Waterfalls, small pools and varied fauna make the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve is one of Israel’s most enduringly popular destinations.
Ein Bokek’s Crowne Plaza Hotel offers a weekend of fun at the iconic salty sea, with children’s activities and hiking at your doorstep.
From Rosh Pina's Galilee Wine Festival to Tel Aviv's "Tubi 60 Pop Art Gala," these are the events and places worthy to take note of in the coming weeks.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
... and according to industry leaders, the Israeli government is to blame
By ORIT ARFA
Hundreds of small springs support the various flora and fauna, here in the lowest point on earth.
By ITSIK MAROM
AKIM-Jerusalem’s annual trek is a great opportunity to raise money for a good cause, take in some beautiful sights and meet new people.
By NAAMA BARAK
Jordanian experts say kingdom must forge ahead with Red Sea-Dead Sea canal despite Jerusalem's threats.
Improved version of digital library has 10,000 high-quality new photographs.
In a water-scarce region like ours, human need for water is always going to come before the needs of nature.
By CLIVE LIPCHIN
An eruv permits a Jew to observe the law with comfort by expanding the boundaries around one’s homestead.
By MEL ALEXENBERG
The Ambassadors Travel to the Dead Sea event is only one of the many successful events that strengthen the diplomatic core in Israel.
By GIDEON BELETE AND DARBY HOWARD
Blueprints for the establishment of a legal town to be called Ramat Nueimah near Jericho were drawn up, but that plan has been shelved for the time being.
By JOSH HASTEN
“A dead sea in a dead land, grey and old. Old now. It bore the oldest the first race.”
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
By every yardstick of elementary social justice, the Sheshinski panel and all regulators with whom ICL clashed appeared in the right while ICL did not.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
I make do with those 15 minutes, for just as long as they last.
By DAVID BRINN
By PROMO CONTENT
Rediscover the breathtaking views and well-appointed beaches of the Dead Sea.
It's not just mineral water and mud. Hobby-hiker Yitzchak Miskin journeys through one of Israel's greatest wonders.
By YITZCHAK MISKIN
Looking for amazing Israeli Hanukkah gifts? Don’t miss our countdown of the top ten gift picks for Hanukkah 2017!
By JUDAICA WEB STORE
The celebrity blogger is in town for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.
By AMY SPIRO
Iconic daytime TV host says she has been visiting Israel for the past 45 years.
Yeroham turns to tourism to help turn the town around.