03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

dead sea

The Dead Sea is a salt lake bordered by Israel and Jordan. Considered the lowest point in the world, it lies 429 meters below sea level. The waters high salt concentration gives the lake its name and great buoyancy for swimmers. The mud found at the shore is packed with minerals, making it a mecca for believers in its curative powers.

