Dead Sea rockslide: At least 15 injured, IDF helicopters en route

Five, including a toddler, were treated at the scene with another 10 injured in the area as well.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 09:32

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 10:04
Travelers seen in Nahal David, near Eid Gedi, near the Dead Sea. July 19, 2018 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Travelers seen in Nahal David, near Eid Gedi, near the Dead Sea. July 19, 2018
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At least 15 people were injured in a rockslide at Nahal David near the Dead Sea on Thursday morning. At least one man was in serious condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). A four-year-old girl was moderately injured.

Five injured individuals were being treated by paramedics, with emergency services still working to access another 10 wounded, according to initial reports.

MDA and IDF helicopters were called to the scene to help rescue the people trapped under the rocks. A large number of forces from the police, Fire and Rescue Services, and ambulatory services were headed to the scene as well. The Israeli Air Force's Unit 669 and medical forces of the IDF's Bekaa and Emekim Brigade were taking part in rescue efforts as well, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The Nature and Parks Authority stated that a team from the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve was helping handle the rockslide. United Hatzalah said it had dispatched its Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit (PCRU) to the scene to help.

People visit Nahal David in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve area, near the Dead Sea, Israel October 1, 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)People visit Nahal David in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve area, near the Dead Sea, Israel October 1, 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

What is Nahal David?

Nahal David is part of the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve next to the Dead Sea. The site includes a waterfall and a stream, as well as a hiking path which goes up to Mount Yishai.



