The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Dead Sea and Jerusalem are on the list of best Middle East sites

The Dead Sea and Jerusalem are on The Travel's list of the top 10 best places to visit in the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 06:48
The Dead Sea (photo credit: PXFUEL)
The Dead Sea
(photo credit: PXFUEL)

The Travel, a popular travel website that provides trip guides and reviews, shared the top 10 best attractions in the Middle East and two beloved Israeli locations made the list.

Coming in at spot number eight is the Dead Sea, which is bordered by Jordan to the east and Israel to the west. The Dead Sea is the world’s lowest point below sea level, one of the world’s saltiest bodies of water, and one of the world’s oldest health resorts since the time of Herod the Great.

Due to the extremely high level of saline, it is impossible to sink in the water which makes swimming in the Dead Sea more like floating. The waters, muds, and salts of the Dead Sea are acclaimed for their health benefits such as soothing skin ailments, relieving pain, and reducing stress.

There are numerous spas and resorts along the Dead Sea in both Israel and in Jordan. Thousands of tourists visit the Dead Sea each year to have fun floating in the water and to enjoy the health benefits it has to offer.

Not too far away from the Dead Sea is Jerusalem, which is number four on The Travel’s list. The capital of Israel and one of the oldest cities in the world, it is a holy city of deep religious significance to Jews, Muslims, and Christians.

The Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: wallpaperflare) The Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: wallpaperflare)

Ancient and modern meet in Jerusalem

Jerusalem receives millions of visitors each year who come to see the city’s many religious, historical, and archaeological sites.

The Old City of Jerusalem contains many of these sites, such as the Temple Mount and Western Wall forJudaism, the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque for Islam, and the Via Dolorosa and Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christianity.

Also in the Old City is the City of David, an ancient archaeological site that scholars believe to be the original settlement of Jerusalem, and the Arab shuk, a colorful and densely packed bazaar where about 800 merchants sell their goods.

There is plenty to see and do in the more modern areas of Jerusalem as well.

Yad Vashem, the Israel Museum, and the Knesset are great educational places to visit while Mahane Yehuda Market, the First Station, and Mamilla Mall offer fun places to dine and shop. For those seeking out Jerusalem's night life, a visit to the City Center and Zion Square is a must. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by