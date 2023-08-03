The Dead Sea and Jerusalem are on the list of best Middle East sites

The Travel, a popular travel website that provides trip guides and reviews, shared the top 10 best attractions in the Middle East and two beloved Israeli locations made the list.

Coming in at spot number eight is the Dead Sea, which is bordered by Jordan to the east and Israel to the west. The Dead Sea is the world’s lowest point below sea level, one of the world’s saltiest bodies of water, and one of the world’s oldest health resorts since the time of Herod the Great.

Due to the extremely high level of saline, it is impossible to sink in the water which makes swimming in the Dead Sea more like floating. The waters, muds, and salts of the Dead Sea are acclaimed for their health benefits such as soothing skin ailments, relieving pain, and reducing stress.

There are numerous spas and resorts along the Dead Sea in both Israel and in Jordan. Thousands of tourists visit the Dead Sea each year to have fun floating in the water and to enjoy the health benefits it has to offer.

Not too far away from the Dead Sea is Jerusalem, which is number four on The Travel’s list. The capital of Israel and one of the oldest cities in the world, it is a holy city of deep religious significance to Jews, Muslims, and Christians.

The Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: wallpaperflare)

Ancient and modern meet in Jerusalem

Jerusalem receives millions of visitors each year who come to see the city’s many religious, historical, and archaeological sites.

The Old City of Jerusalem contains many of these sites, such as the Temple Mount and Western Wall forJudaism, the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque for Islam, and the Via Dolorosa and Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christianity.

Also in the Old City is the City of David, an ancient archaeological site that scholars believe to be the original settlement of Jerusalem, and the Arab shuk, a colorful and densely packed bazaar where about 800 merchants sell their goods.

There is plenty to see and do in the more modern areas of Jerusalem as well.

Yad Vashem, the Israel Museum, and the Knesset are great educational places to visit while Mahane Yehuda Market, the First Station, and Mamilla Mall offer fun places to dine and shop. For those seeking out Jerusalem's night life, a visit to the City Center and Zion Square is a must.