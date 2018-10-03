Defense Ministry

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Retired Chief of General Staff Dan Halutz wants to let Syria's strongman clear the neighborhood of Jihadists.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The pragmatic Sunni Arab countries – Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and several of the Gulf States – have understood that the main threat to the region, is not Israel.
Defense Ministry exposes Palestinian terror price list of how much prisoners get on crime scale.
By LAHAV HARKOV
A new Israeli laboratory enables the identification of substances which could benefit terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
By EYTAN HALON
Reuven Shmerling, 70, was killed earlier this month in Kafr Kassem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"Whoever wants peace must prepare for war, and I hope that our enemies on the other side will think carefully about every step taken against the State of Israel," says Defense Minister Liberman.
Israel continuously improves the technology behind the country’s anti-missile systems, and the last upgrade to the Iron Dome was in 2015.
Despite Liberman's comments, Netanyahu has continued to ensure that the bodies would soon be returned.
By ARIK BENDER,YONATAN HILLELI,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Fatah, Hamas could attempt reconciliation and elections; succession of Abbas could be source of instability, defense minister says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Israel believes these funerals fuel additional violence.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Wataniya Mobile, a Palestinian cellular operator, officially launched its services in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, providing Gazans with a second mobile provider.
By ADAM RASGON
Près de 70 ans après son aliya, il estime qu’Israël est la plus belle success story de tous les temps
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Une carrière brillante, une chute douloureuse. Hommage à une grande figure de la politique israélienne
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Israël s’apprête à prendre livraison du F-35, mais est-ce réellement l’arme dont a le plus besoin Tsahal au vu des changements stratégiques dans la région ?
By YOSSI MELMAN
“Various parties knew how to take credit for the humanitarian decision to absorb the wounded from the war in Syria, but the matter of paying for the treatment has fallen between the cracks.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Israel is mindful of Russian clout over its enemies Syria, Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
By REUTERS
Ofek Rahav project will consolidate four IDF bases into one large base near Ramle.
Directive was received to ‘prepare the brigades for war’ following Begin's speech to the Knesset.
Liberman's demand for increase arises from the introduction of "equilibrium breaking" weaponry into the region in the past two years.
By YUVAL AZULAI AND TAL SCHNEIDER/GLOBES
Vote postponed as lawmakers say government bill won’t deduct funds to PA over payments to terrorists.
From Hamas to Hezbollah, from Iran to the Palestinian Authority, Israel's deputy defense minister weighs in.
By MICHAEL FRIEDSON & CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said that a team of four or five people had been established to identify outposts that could be legalized and to see how difficult the process would be.
By JEREMY SHARON
Israel expects next war in the north to be along the entire northern border
In December an Arrow 3 missile test was called off over safety concerns.
The Defense Ministry is currently undertaking a three-year project to de-mine the Golan Heights.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel’s Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan and members of Bayit Yehudi met with disabled IDF soldiers for International Day of Disabled Persons
The Arrow 3 is considered one of the world's best interceptors due to its breakthrough technological capabilities.
Like its American counterpart, the bill would reduce part of Israel's aid to the Palestinian Authority over its payment to terrorists and their families.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Eilat Ilan and Assaf Ramon International Airport is set to open in April 2018.
The retreat from tough oversight came at the request of the Israeli government.
By JOHN M. DONNELLY/CQ-ROLL CALL
Nimer Mahmoud Ahmad Jamal, the attacker, in a farewell message to his wife on Monday evening, praised her and admitted that he had not treated her well.
Israel's Defense Ministry invests in technology "no one else believes in," determining future warfare.
Israeli firm Aeronautics Defense Systems contract to supply Orbiter 1K to Baku worth $20 million over two years.
"They come in the dark, quietly, and go where they need to go, quietly and quickly"
Several senior national-religious rabbis called for soldiers to refuse orders during the Gaza disengagement in 2005, and other such instances since then have occurred as well.
“Workers at Israel Railways who went to work during the war deserve this appreciation."
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi will land in Jerusalem Tuesday. What's in store for the strategic defense partners?
Settlers waged a similar campaign against former defense minster Moshe Ya’alon and supported Liberman when he became defense minister last year.
India has become a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware, with defense trade reaching more than one billion dollars a year.
Quantum information research is one of the hottest areas in 21st-century science, promising dramatic improvements in computation speed based on the universe's smallest particles.
While ties between the Czech Republic and Israel have not always been close, Prague was crucial in the establishment of the Jewish State and was its major arms supplier.
IAI signed largest defense contract in Israel’s defense industry’s history after signing a $1.6 billion mega-contract with the Indian Army in April.
Military and industry partners see win-win situation for both Israel and India.
In special Independence Day interview, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman talks about the region’s threats and the chances of a new war erupting this summer
US Defense Secretary Mattis: 'If good people don't band together then bad people can do a lot of damage'
By HERB KEINON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Two arrested and ten detained on suspicion of corruption, fraud, and breach of trust.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
According to the Defense Ministry, contestants will be required to present a “unique concept to establish a modern campus, based on green building standards.”
"Contrary to allegations in the media, the purchase of four surface crafts was conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the Navy and the Defense Ministry," says PMO.
The "successful" anti-missile system trials were conducted in central Israel under a media blackout.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot recently authorized IDF to invest billions into cyber operations.
Contract will replenish stock, depleted since 2014 war.
Liberman was referring to previous comments he made after a suspected Israeli strike on the Mezzeh airbase near Damascus.
The US twisted the company’s arm to sever business ties with the Islamic Republic because of Tehran’s illicit nuclear weapons activity.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,GIL HOFFMAN
The Defense Minister also criticized those who have revisited the history of the IDF and undermined widely-accepted narratives of heroism.
According to latest Home Front Command assessments, 1% of incoming enemy rockets would score direct hits on buildings in Israel.
Liberman’s spokesman described the Wednesday meeting as conducted in a “good and friendly atmosphere,” adding that Carter accepted the defense minister’s invitation to visit Israel this year.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JTA
Defense minister slams "chatter" and press reports about his stance on retrieving bodies of soldiers from Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu calls Ben-Eliezer a true patriot, as former minister laid to rest.
If an agreement is reached, however, it is unclear whether Ben-Eliezer would be taken in for questioning after the funeral, after the seven day period of mourning, or not at all.
Fuad ‘never missed a memorial ceremony for a fallen soldier.’
Israel's leaders remember Ben-Eliezer.
Binyamin Ben-Eliezer was not born a crook, neither was he born a hero.
Born in Iraq, Binyamin “Fuad” Ben-Eliezer made aliya to Israel in 1950, he entered the Knesset in 1984.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JULIE STEIGERWALD
Ministry blames media for "misunderstanding" earlier statement, denied it was comparing Iran deal to Munich pact.
Yesh Atid leader: The Americans tend not to forget such insults.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF,MICHAEL WILNER
Agreement on new 10-year defense aid deal seen as heading for conclusions.
By HERB KEINON
According to information seen by the Post, the prime minister convened 8 cabinet meetings and ordered the defense establishment to prepare tunnel counter-means.
Defense minister launches veiled criticism of his predecessor, Moshe Ya'alon, who said that the soldier had sinned.
Bar-Yosef’s appointment was held up for months amid various conflict of interest allegations.
Defense Ministry has largest budget of all government ministries, and the joint Subcommittee of the FADC often laments that they are given very few details on budget.
Trial was designed to see if Israel's Arrow systems, and David's Sling, could link up with American systems.
Steps to advance political future include fund-raising, meetings with potential allies, and possible formation of a new party.
New bill would “regulate the division of labor and missions” between state institutions, local government, emergency services, and economic bodies, the ministry claims.
The Hannibal Protocol gained worldwide attention in 2014, when numerous Palestinian civilians were killed after IDF initiated a massive counterattack in vain after Hamas attempted kidnap a soldier.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,YAAKOV LAPPIN
“I promise that all those involved in yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack will not escape punishment,” Liberman said on Thursday
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Visiting the site of the attack before the meeting, Liberman promised a strong response. “Rest assured I have no intention of simply relying on strong words.”
Even after Netanyahu and Bennett's agreement on the new coalition, the National Security Council won't be taken into account; fateful decisions will largely be made on whims.
“The Jewish state is adopting characteristics of a fascist regime,” said Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi (Balad).
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Head of IDF Casualty and Wounded Department, Brig.-Gen. Eli Lotan: Passing on rumors can har any one of us, and should worry all of us.
The Western client, which Elbit declined to name, will receive products from Elbit's new E-LynX Software Defined Radio family over the next three years.
The figure for 2015 represents a small rise from that of 2014, when Israel exported 5.6 billion dollars of defense products.
Israel's Rafael, India's Reliance Defense to cooperate on air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and surveillance balloons.
State Comptroller: Soldiers, officers directly communicated with donors to IDF; IDF: New Personnel Directorate body is regulating all donations.
Defense minister orders probe of NGO; Ya'alon's comments draw fire from opposition MKs.
Defense minster to meet with US counterpart Ashton Carter to discuss ways to deepen America’s security cooperation with Israel.
Hanegbi also said he plans to ask Knesset Legal Advisor Eyal Yinon for permission to administer polygraph tests to the committee’s members to find out who leaked the information.
Has the fracture with the US about security funding and the departure of high ranking officials in the Defense Ministry led to a delay in the development of the Arrow, Iron Dome, & David's Sling?
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
"Why do you post such nonsense," wrote Aviv Reuven. "You aren't a 17-year-old girl who is still growing up. You are an elected official!"
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Israel Navy will likely be first client to order Elbit Systems' Seagull unmanned surface vehicle.
Rafael-produced system will enable troop transporter to move across battlefields rife with anti-tank and RPG threats.
Almost 70 years after making aliya, former defense minister Moshe Arens says time is on Israel’s side and that the Jewish state is the biggest success story of all time.
An Iraqi citizen was recently arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of spying on the Lebanese military and forming an espionage ring at Israel's behest, Lebanese media reported Saturday.
By JOY BERNARD
Israel should improvise creatively to leverage this opportunity.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
Likud aims to paint a picture of an Israel in need - and an Israel only Netanyahu can save.
By YAAKOV KATZ
In an exclusive interview with ‘The Post,’ Avigdor Liberman outlines the path to peace and the way Israel should work with the Trump administration.
What about the 811 “faceless soldiers” who pledged their lives to Israel’s defense between 1940 and 1950?
By ROBERT HERSOWITZ
The JPost Podcast's weekly briefing catches you up on the most important stories from the past week.
By PODCAST