High Court holds hearing on delay in drafting yeshiva students

By MICHAEL STARR

A hearing on the government's drafting of orthodox Jewish religious studies students for the military was held at the High Court of Justice on Monday morning.

The petitioners were set to argue against delays in the drafting of the yeshiva students, and the government planned to enact a new draft law by March 31. In a June 25 decision, the cabinet told the Defense Ministry not to enlist the men until it had passed the new law. The previous law, which offered exemptions to certain yeshiva students, expired on June 1. The expired 2014 law had been struck down as unconstitutional in 2017 but given repeated extensions so that the government could find another solution.

Movement for Quality of Government in Israel chairman Dr. Eliad Shraga said ahead of the hearing that it was "it is unthinkable that we will live in a society where the value of equality before the law is not preserved."

Shraga argued that there were no citizens with blood more valuable than another.  



