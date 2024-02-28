Ultra-Orthodox Jews must be drafted by IDF, Israel's defense minister says

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for the first time, called for drafting ultra-Orthodox (haredi) Jews into the IDF in a Wednesday evening press conference.

"Today, there is a real, national necessity to extend the service of soldiers and reservists," Gallant told reporters in Tel Aviv. "When the burden on servants continues to increase, I say one thing clearly: This war proved everyone must (be conscripted).

"If a wide consensus is not achieved, I will not be submitting the conscription law at the behest of the Defense Ministry."

War cabinet Minister Benny Gantz seconded Gallant's statement on X, writing that "all parts of Israeli society should take part in the right to serve. This is a national necessity.

"We will work together with Gallant, as well as with all Knesset factions and all parts of Israeli society, to advance an outline for national service with broad consensus."

High Court challenges gov't Haredi draft policy with conditional orders

Earlier this week, the High Court of Justice issued a series of conditional orders that threatened to upend the government’s policies on drafting haredi religious studies students to the IDF after hearing two petitions earlier in the day.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), one of the main petitioners, called the conditional orders a dramatic and important step “on the way to full equality in conscription.

Earlier this month, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that the laws surrounding conscription for the army in Israel should change such that all members of Israeli society are called up to defend the country.

"In these challenging times, one thing is very clear - everyone should do their part to protect our home,” Halevi said. “This is a different time, and prior realities should be reexamined. We are currently promoting immediate enlistment solutions in order to fill our ranks in light of the ongoing fighting. More of this will be required in the future.

According to Israeli media, haredi factions Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) were "irate" at the defense minister's statement. "It was full of catchphrases; this is not how to solve a crisis," a source told KAN News.

Another source in UTJ warned that "if [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu wants to remain prime minister by summertime, he must get a conscription law approved in the Knesset."

Michael Starr and Sam Halpern contributed to this report.