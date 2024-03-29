Meet 'Oron': Israel's new reconnaissance aircraft already used in Gaza

The plane, named Oron, quickly became operational during Israel’s war on Hamas and has already carried out hundreds of operational flight hours and almost 100 sorties.

The Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (MAFAT) unveiled a new surveillance aircraft earlier this week.

The product resulted from a joint effort between Israel’s Defense Ministry, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Israel Air Force.

Converting a business jet into a surveillance aircraft 

The plane, named Oron, quickly became operational during Israel’s war on Hamas and has already carried out hundreds of operational flight hours and almost 100 sorties, according to the ministry.

Oron is a business jet-turned-surveillance aircraft. It is equipped with advanced sensors and defense systems.

The ministry said the aircraft can scan vast areas at a very high rate of information flow, the likes of which the military has not had in a single data-collecting aircraft.

In addition, the aircraft is unique in that it can operate at a vast range from Israel and the targets it tracks. 



