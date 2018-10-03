Emmanuel Macron

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Trump told reporters he had made a decision on what to do about the agreement but would not say what he had decided.
By REUTERS
Invited by the French, the meeting comes amid frosty ties between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The status of Jerusalem has been one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians for generations.
The conference released a statement that nobody paid attention to, and five days later US President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.
By HERB KEINON
Jerusalem maintains that Iran is not only interested in sending military advisers to Syria, but also is keen on establishing ground and air bases there.
By RINA BASSIST,HERB KEINON
French president tells Jewish leaders that recognition must wait for final status agreement with the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"I request that you accept the incredible gratitude of the French people for one of its most loved children whose example will never leave us."
By EYTAN HALON
The incident marked the second time in less than a month that Jewish children were targeted and violently attacked.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,TAMARA ZIEVE
In an effort to 'maintain an atmosphere of neutrality' in the parliament does not permit the wearing of religious symbols.
By JTA
“We must draw strong and unequivocal red lines against all interaction with far-right European political parties,” European Jewish Congess President Dr. Moshe Kantor told President Macron.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Left-wing leader Melenchon attacks France's president Macron for conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism, denies France's responsibility over the roundup and deportation of French Jews during WWII.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer applauds French president for stance against antisemitism.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Netanyahu and Macron spoke during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of French Jews during WWII.
By RINA BASSIST
Simone Veil was one of France's "Most cherished personalities."
The newly reelected French MP boasts of his connections to the Jewish state and its premier in the face of harsh criticism in France, which he says has to change its "anti-Israel line."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Audrey Azoulay is one of 9 candidates running for the post of director-general of the UN organization.
“Boycott Israeli products and [apply] an economic embargo!” William Tchamaha once wrote on Twitter.
French Jews voted overwhelmingly for Emmanuel Macron, but are concerned he will pander to the country’s large Arab minority and fail to protect them.
By BERNARD EDINGER
The cabinet is split between men and women, and includes the child of a holocaust survivor.
Christian Gerin was taken off the En Marche ticket Friday in connection with messages he wrote in 2013, throughout last year and this year on Twitter.
“We remain extremely concerned by the still large support for parties of the far-right, not only in France but across Europe.”
As the French presidential elections kick off, French expats in New York vote and share their insights on a politically-divided France in a tension-fraught European Union.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
An Emmanuel Macron elections branch in Normandy was covered with antisemitic scrawls in an attack against the En Marche! leader a mere few days before the last round of elections in France.
By JOY BERNARD
The country's Jewish community is now taking a firm position against the far-right National Front party candidate for France's next president.
The French election has been cast both at home and abroad as an extension of a worldwide conversation over globalization and the populist backlash against it.
Si les juifs de France ont massivement voté pour Macron au second tour, le cœur n’y était pas.
La victoire du candidat centriste sera considérée comme un revers salutaire infligé au populisme
By GIL HOFFMAN
En se prononçant en faveur de Macron et Le Pen, les électeurs ont avant tout exprimé leur rejet de la classe politique traditionnelle
By RINA BASSIST,MICHAEL WILNER
A grove in memory of the French government minister Nicole Bricq was recently
dedicated in Adullam-France Park in the Judean Foothills.
By KKL-JNF
Dr. Amos Sharoni of Bar-Ilan University has now uncovered a new kind of memory effect unrelated to those previously reported.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"We are not renouncing anything, we are starting a new chapter in our history," says far right leader.
US President Donald Trump warned of a last chance for 'the worst deal ever negotiated,' Britain, France and Germany have begun talks on a plan to satisfy him by addressing Iran's ballistic missile.
Audrey Azoulay was born in Paris to a Jewish-Moroccan family from Essaouira.
The European Jewish Congress strongly condemned Le Pen's comments and called for the French judiciary to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.
Trump has previously come under fire for his comments about women's appearances.
The new French president has almost certainly secured his party's stakehold on the parliament according to the latest polls.
The election is set to send shock waves through the older parties, with their unity, and even survival, at stake.
Pollsters said well over 30 percent of those who voted had picked Macron's party in the first round.
The 38-year-old Leo Varadkar, a son of immigrants, is already drawing comparisons to Canda's Trudeau and France's Macron.
The newly-elected French president takes the reins and sees France as a human-rights superpower.
Macron's immediate challenge will be to secure a majority in next month's parliamentary election for En Marche!
Initial analysis indicated that a group of US far-right online activists were behind early efforts to spread the documents via social media.
Spectators and media experts shared the feeling that Wednesday’s debate was embarrassing.
Independent presidential candidate’s bout with far-rightist Le Pen getting personal
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the Davos conference on Thursday evening.
Tehran vows retaliation against new sanctions by the United States.
Abbas stressed that after US President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem statement, he did not see Trump as a partner in “any kind of political process.”
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
While the press conference was cordial, with Netanyahu referring to Macron as a friend, the differences between the two leaders over the Jerusalem issue was glaring.
By HERB KEINON,RINA BASSIST
French President Emmanuel Macron told Trump he was “concerned”
Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah Netanyahu embarked on a state visit to France on Saturday as demonstrations accusing the Israeli leader of corruption entered week 33.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Both Labor leader-elect Avi Gabbay and French President Macron have political careers that are less than a decade old.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
"In what way does this event concern Israel? The state didn't exist at the time [of the Holocaust]," one anti-Israel organization said.
French President Emmanuel Macron invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Sunday ceremony, though the PM will stay in Paris for three nights due to Shabbat restrictions.
The PM did everything he could so as not to violate Shabbat traditions while attending the funeral of former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, but his attendance didn't escape the attention of critics.
After election day, relieved Israelis welcomed Macron’s election to the French Presidency as a victory for democracy and a defeat for antisemitism.
The foreign ministry also said France was concerned about Iran's ballistic missile program and its activities in the region.
Citing Iranian influence in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, Macron said Tehran's foreign policy "can sometimes be a factor of destabilization and we need to have a dialog with the Iranian regime."
Macron's statement lays blame on France’s allies rather than its estranged trade partner Iran for a perceived risk of escalation.
‘No other solution than two states, and not without agreement by both sides.’
French response: "When you have spent your days massacring your people, you should be generally a little more discrete.”
Hariri’s resignation, which still is not formalized, threw Lebanon into political crisis and put it center-stage in the Middle East's overarching rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of sanctions following Iran's launching of non-defensive missiles.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mideast issues.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The combination of an impulsive personality, big stick and dramatic change of Middle East policy may turn out to be highly potent.
By NIMROD HURVITZ
On Sunday and Monday Israeli PM Netanyahu visited Paris and Brussels to confront Europe’s leaders and challenge their hostility toward Israel.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
There are many reasons why the relations between Israel and the EU have become charged and uncordial, and why this particular meeting is liable to be especially explosive.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say what you like about Trump, he plows on, rejecting conservative tried and tested thinking, and is willing to explore uncharted waters.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
France's grappling with its involvement in the Holocaust has taken decades.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
It will take a lot of effort to move Europe on Iran, but it’s not impossible, depending on what leverage both men have in their arsenals.