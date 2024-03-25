Readiness to recognize Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism,' says Israeli FM

The expression of a readiness to recognize a Palestinian state by Spain, Malta, Slovenia, and Ireland is "a reward for terrorism," said Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat on Monday.

The comments of the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, about recognizing a Palestinian state, as well as the joint statement by Spain, Malta, Slovenia and Ireland about their readiness to recognize a Palestinian state, constitute a reward for terrorism.The recognition of a… pic.twitter.com/kS0XyxnRlX — Lior Haiat ️ (@LiorHaiat) March 25, 2024

"The recognition of a Palestinian state following the October 7 massacre sends a message to Hamas and the other Palestinian terrorist organizations that murderous terror attacks on Israelis will be reciprocated with political gestures to the Palestinians," said Haiat in a post on X.

Recognition of a Palestinian state distances reaching a solution and increases global instability. The only possible resolution to the conflict will be through direct negotiations between the parties, according to Haiat.

"The only way to fight Palestinian terrorism is to unequivocally condemn Hamas for the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and sexual crimes that it committed during the October 7 attack and continues to commit, and to issue an explicit call for the release of all the hostages," he said. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

Spain said on Friday that, in the name of Middle East peace, it had agreed with Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia to take the first steps toward recognizing statehood declared by the Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Macron also voices his support for a Palestinian state

In a Sunday call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron also emphasized France's support for a Palestinian state. "The two-state solution remained the only solution capable of meeting Israeli's security needs and the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians," said a statement from France's embassy in Israel.

Macron said that the future of Gaza "could only be decided within the framework of a future Palestinian state under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority," according to the statement.

"This solution involves the creation of a Palestinian state, including Gaza, but also a voluntary and courageous commitment by Israeli and Palestinian political leaders to peace," said the statement.

Macron called for an "immediate and lasting" ceasefire in Gaza and expressed concern about operations carried out in Al-Shifa hospital since Monday. He also reaffirmed his opposition to an Israeli operation in Rafah.

Macron also reaffirmed his solidarity with Israel following the October 7 massacre and called for the release of the hostages.

Reuters contributed to this report.