Stop the war! Macron, Sisi, Abdullah demand immediate ceasefire in joint op-ed

World leaders from France, Egypt, and Jordan have officially called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Monday.

In a joint statement by Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, first published in the news sites Washington Post and Le Monde, the three said that "Only a two-state solution will bring peace to the Middle East."

"It is the only credible path to guaranteeing peace and security for all and ensuring that neither the Palestinians nor the Israelis ever have to relive the horrors that have befallen them since the October 7 attacks," the statement continued. "The establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions, to live side by side in peace and security with Israel, is the only way to achieve true peace."

The UN Security Council's decision to demand an immediate ceasefire was also acknowledged in the joint statement, and the foreign leaders' statement also emphasized the council's demand for the immediate release of all the hostages held by the terrorist organization.

"The war in Gaza and the catastrophic humanitarian suffering it is causing must end now. Violence, terror, and war cannot bring peace to the Middle East. The two-state solution will," the letter continued. "It is the only credible path to guaranteeing peace and security for all and ensuring that neither the Palestinians nor the Israelis ever have to relive the horrors that have befallen them since the October 7 attacks." French President Emmanuel Macron attemds a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of October 7, in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, February 7, 2024 (credit: FLASH90)

The letter addresses recent events in the Gaza Strip

The statement also warns Israel of their plans for their incursion into Rafah, "where 1.5 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge," claiming such an operation would "only bring more death and suffering, heighten the risks and consequences of mass forcible displacement of the people of Gaza and threaten regional escalation." The leaders also said that UNRWA plays a critical in humanitarian operations in Gaza.

They condemned the accidental IDF strike on the World Central Kitchen’s aid convoy.

The joint op-ed also claimed that a famine is setting in Gaza and that "Israel is under an obligation to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population," on the exact same day that over 400 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the highest number in one day since the start of the war.

The foreign leaders ended their joint statement by calling any other party to refrain from escalatory action in the region, which included urging Israel "to prevent settler violence."