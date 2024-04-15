France's Macron: We must avoid escalation in Middle East

France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, urging Israel to show restraint in any response.

"We are all worried about a possible escalation," Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1.

"We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating, " Macron said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

French president meeting with PM Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sometime on Monday, Ynet reported.

Macron further criticized Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning as disproportionate, noting that France helped intercept some of the drones and missiles per Jordan's request, Ynet reported. He also said he would urge Israel not to respond to Iran's attack in order to avert an escalation.