The poll also found that most Palestinians do not trust Fatah, Hamas or any other Palestinian faction.
By ADAM RASGON
Fatah and Hamas signed a deal in Cairo in mid-October to advance reconciliation efforts and restore the PA’s governing authority in Gaza, but have thus far failed to implement the agreement.
In mid-October, Hamas and its rival Fatah signed an agreement in Cairo to advance reconciliation efforts. However, the efforts have not yet reached fruition.
“I don’t think the Europeans believe that much of anything will come out of Trump’s peace plan.”
PA President says Israel only wants to consolidate 'Apartheid regime,' suggests vote would not have happened if not for Trump's failure to condemn settlement building.
But Sinwar added that "we absolutely do not mean that we want a war or are rushing to a war."
Rafat Jawabra was recently released from prison for plotting a suicide bombing attack against Israel 16 years ago.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A decision whether to downgrade the country's embassy in Israel will be made by the ANC this week.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other armed Palestinian groups are thought to possess very few weapons in the West Bank.
"We have not surpassed the 5 percent [marker] on the issue of empowering the government," PA Minister Hussein al-Sheikh says.
Gaza is at a crossroad, says Nickolay Mladenov.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Abbas’s meeting with the Saudi prince came a day after he met with Saudi King Salman.
Gov't sources: Israel only banned diplomatic talks with a Palestinian Authority that ‘relies’ on Hamas.
By HERB KEINON
Tehran was the first stop for Hamas after signing a reconciliation agreement with Fatah in Cairo ten days ago.
By BEN LYNFIELD
A White House official believes that the peace process may bear fruit, but says that both sides have to be patient, especially in the wake of the Palestinian unity deal.
Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar says the issue is only ‘when to erase’ the Jewish state
By ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Greenblatt stood by Israel in a statement on the Palestinian unity deal, saying that "any Palestinian government must commit to nonviolence."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
Spokesman for Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas says that despite what Israel says, the Fatah-Hamas reconciliation will march onward.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The statement was the first operative decision made by the Israeli government toward the Fatah-Hamas reconciliation agreement reached earlier this month in Cairo.
Most analysts contend that Hamas will not lay down its arms, as called for by PA President Mahmoud Abbas as a precondition for assuming control over the enclave.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Despite the recently signed agreement between Hamas and Fatah, tensions are still high.
Will Hamas stop trying to ignite conflict in the West Bank?
How is Hamas copying Hezbollah in Lebanon?
How will this impact Gaza border crossings with Egypt and Israel?
By ADAM RASGON,MICHAEL WILNER
The Palestinian Authority must not let Hamas continue its terror attacks on Israel.
By HERB KEINON,ERIC SUMNER
The rival parties’ agreement on Thursday came after senior Hamas and Fatah delegations met in Cairo over for two days.
By REUTERS
The two groups met in Cairo Thursday afternoon.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Saudi news site Elaph reported that Director of Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Major General Khaled Fawzy met with Israeli officials to discuss the Hamas-Fatah talks.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted Hamas and Fatah's recent attempts at ending their long rift, saying that a reconciliation would come at Israel's expense.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Hamas opted for reconciliation with Western-backed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah because it is short of funds and friends.
Hamas chief in the Strip Ismail Haniyeh tells the Palestinian people that talks underway to solve the rift between Hamas and Fatah are really meant to stop Israel from "swallowing up the West Bank."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The decision to send the PA government to Gaza came just over a week after Hamas announced the dissolution of its governing-body in the Strip.
Hamas also consents to PA to taking over Gaza and holding elections; Fatah welcomes Hamas announcement, but says it needs to confirm its veracity.
Attempts to reconcile the two groups and form a power-sharing unity government in Gaza and the West Bank have repeatedly failed.
Since Eid al-Adha celebrations in August 2017, electricity available to Gaza's residents dropped.
The funds come as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas threatens to gradually cut funding to Gaza if Hamas does not allow Fatah to return to the Strip.
“It is not logical that Hamas has a government in Gaza and we fund that government.”
Palestinian leadership are reacting strongly to Israel's increased security on Temple Mount.
US State Department officials says "no one should lose sight of the fact, of this fact, that Hamas bears the greatest responsibility for the current situation in Gaza.”
Gaza is caught in an endless tug of war.
Israeli Prison Service says there were no negotiations and no demands met; Palestinian officials declare victory for prisoners’ rights.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Hamas-affiliated Islamic Bloc won 25 seats on the council of Bir Zeit University, compared to 22 seats won by the Fatah-backed Shabibah.
"There simply cannot be peace, anywhere, if children are raised with hatred."
By MICHAEL WILNER
More than a thousand Palestinian prisoners, led by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who was convicted of five counts of murder, are carrying out a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons.
“If it goes on for a long time and if anyone dies, it will definitely bring more sympathy and support for the Palestinian cause.”
Israeli premier says the paper forgot to mention that the "Palestinian leader" is also a convicted murderer.
Ghattas also said Israeli authorities “crossed a series of red lines,” and blamed “racist incitement” for the reason his parliamentary immunity was stripped.
A once Fatah affiliated Palestinian organization, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, has claimed responsibility for two rockets that targeted Israel on Thursday night.
Facebook has not commented on the closure of the account.
Muhammad Shtayyeh, a Fatah Central Committee member and an Abbas confidante told the 'Post': "We are ready for a regional solution," but was quick to present several crucial conditions.
Promotion ‘raises Mahmoud al-Aloul’s profile in race to replace Abbas’
The soldier of Afghan origin voiced his support for Hamas and Fatah.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Envoy calls on PA, Hamas, Israel to find solution
Palestinian faction opposes starting third Intifada
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman sent a letter to the president two weeks ago asking him to pardon Elor Azaria.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
The EU is seeking ways to support the reconciliation efforts between Fatah and Hamas.
"We want peace, we want a genuine peace," Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Bennett calls to focus efforts on the return of Israeli fallen soldiers kept by Hamas in Gaza.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Israel watches closely how the latest reconciliation effort progresses.
Arab and Palestinian media are in an uproar after an Israeli paper published that the agreement includes a Hamas commitment to end terror attacks on Israelis in the West Bank.
“Set out for the al-Aqsa Mosque,” Fatah said on its official Facebook page, "break the Israeli siege that aims to change the historical sites of the holy city and judaize them.”
The PA president rarely condemns attacks on Israelis.
Barghouti’s wife was invited to speak at meeting about Palestinian prisoners.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Netanyahu sent his condolences to the Malka family, saying their sorrow is the grief of the entire nation
Nafha Prison’s deputy warden Yariv Cohen, who is in charge of many security prisoners and terrorists, talks of life in jail from his perspective.
By EYAL LEVY
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Palestinian official says Tawfiq al-Tirawi making allegations for ‘political reasons.'
Tawfiq al-Tirawi said the PA security services have no reason to wiretap his phone and have not received legal permission to undertake such a measure.
The 1980 report suggests there was a budding relationship between Tehran and Yasser Arafat's ruling Fatah party in the Islamic Republic's early days.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki said that “Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem killed any possibility of celebrating this year.”
In the mid-October agreement, Hamas and Fatah agreed to completely transfer responsibility for Gaza to the PA by December 1.
According to the statement, the factions deferred the choice of a final date for the elections to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The Palestinian Authority Intelligence Chief last visited Gaza in October.
The Jordanian king’s comments came during a meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman.
The delegation’s arrival in the Iranian capital came just a week after Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement to advance national reconciliation efforts under the auspices of Egypt.
As the two main Palestinian factions discuss reconciliation, a major sticking point remains Hamas' apparent refusal to disarm.
Are the high hopes surrounding Hamas and Fatah's reconciliation talks being squashed?
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah made his stance on the emerging reconciliation very clear, calling on all Palestinian people to support Palestinian leadership.
News of reconciliation may have been touted too soon, as Fatah responds with a list of conditions to Hamas' announcement that it is ready to try and form an agreement.
Erdogan will a "be a positive factor in ending the division," said a senior Fatah official of recent tension between Hamas and Fatah.
Two other Fatah members and two Islamist fighters had already been killed and a total of 15 combatants and civilians have been wounded, a security source said.
Clashes broke out between Fatah fighters and factions sympathetic to the Islamist Badr group.
The White House delegation is slated to arrive in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the coming days.
Over the past two months, the PA has slashed the salaries of its employees in Gaza, reduced electricity to the area, and cut medical budgets.
Gaza's power plant has been off-line for two months due to a payment dispute between the Palestinian Authority, based in the West Bank, and Gaza's Hamas Islamist rulers.
Nabil Abu Rudeinah, who has worked as Abbas’s spokesman since 2005, is one of the PA president’s closest allies.
Out of 20,237 students eligible to vote, 11,765 participated in the elections at an-Najah, the largest university in the West Bank.
The upcoming municipal elections, which were delayed several months amid disputes between Hamas and Fatah, are slated to take place in the West Bank only on May 13.
The cuts in salaries comes following a decrease in foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority.
Current donor efforts to prop up the Palestinian economy, while well intentioned and much needed, are no substitute for the internal participatory systems of transparency and accountability.
By OWEN KIRBY
Unpacking what the reconciliation effort includes, and doesn't include.
By ISI LEIBLER
No, the ceremony isn’t being portrayed as a Fatah surrender to Hamas. But it is. It’s also an Egyptian surrender to Hamas.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
It is important to recognize that the problems of Gaza are not economic – they are political and are directly related to the continued non-resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Many observers believe that Barghouti’s latest move is less about the conditions in which the inmates find themselves and more about his political appetite.
By LIAT COLLINS
As far as Israel’s relations with the US generally and the Pentagon specifically are concerned, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem is of secondary importance.
The Hamas-Fatah conflict does not concern itself with religious doctrine, nor even with basic political objectives.
By NEVILLE TELLER