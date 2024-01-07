The Palestinian Authority's Fatah leaders claimed they are confident that once Israel defeats Hamas's infrastructure, these leaders will unite with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror organizations to rule the Gaza Strip, according to a Sunday Palestinian Media Watch report.

The question of who will rule the Gaza Strip when Israel defeats Hamas is a widely discussed topic that has led to much uncertainty and debate.

In a call for unity between Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub stated on December 17, "We stand before a great turning point… The time has come for us [Fatah and Hamas] to reach a compromise."

“We view political Islam, and foremost among it the Hamas Movement, as part of the fabric of our struggle and our political and social fabric. We must preserve our achievements, we are a liberation project, and we are all potential Martyrs," Rajoub continued.

In addition to Rajoub's call to unity, Fatah official Muhammad Al-Hourani added, "We believe Hamas is taking action for the freedom of the land. Therefore we, Hamas, and all the Palestinian factions must think deeply and seriously about realizing the unity of the Palestinian arena under the flag of the PLO.” Jibril Rajoub (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel's plans for after the war

In contrast to the PA's Fatah leaders, the IDF has stated that there will be no chance of unification between terrorist organizations once Israel defeats Hamas.

The role of the PA is planned to be minimized once Hamas no longer has a hold over Gaza. However, this does not mean that the IDF intends to hold control over the area. Advertisement

“Hamas will not rule Gaza,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a press briefing last week. However, he added that Israel would not hold a civilian governorship over Gaza instead of the terrorist organizations.

Instead, the plan is to create a transitional stage that would allow the US, European allies, and Arab allies, such as the Saudis, Egypt, the UAE, and others, to assist in the change of governance in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu has avoided public debates on these issues and has mostly affirmed that there will be no involvement by the PA.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report