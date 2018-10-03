03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Air raid sirens sounded in the Golan Heights and upper Galilee, warning residents of potential rocket strikes.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Syria's army stated that its air defenses had hit an Israeli aircraft and had intercepted some rockets fired at Syrian targets.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,AVRAHAM GOLD
The images show administrative buildings and barracks on the base destroyed by the airstrike.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has repeatedly warned of Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV,ANNA AHRONHEIM
With an extremely low radar signature, the F-35 can operate undetected deep inside enemy territory.
"Israel holds the terrorist organization solely responsible for activities on the Strip," stated the IDF after the strike.
The Arrow missile system has lead Israel to its latest defense revolution.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The two F-35 fighter jets are expected to land in Israel on Monday afternoon.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV
Liberman's comments come after Syria earlier in the day accused Israel of striking targets near Damascus.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
The IDF has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, as is their policy regarding foreign reports on purported Israeli strikes.
"The IDF will not permit any violation of its air space, and will act with determination against any such effort," the army stated.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The strikes were in response to a Gaza rocket that hit Sderot, Israel; Salafi group takes responsibility.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
Salafi group takes responsibility but army holds Hamas responsible.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Security source: I don’t see PA condemning terrorism
IAF strikes two Hamas targets early on Saturday after rocket attack on Eshkol; Cross-border mortar fire ends over the weekend; Former Shin-Bet chief: Israel needs to improve Gaza's economic situation
Earlier Saturday morning, Palestinians launched a projectile that fell in an uninhabited part of the Eshkol Regional Council in the South, setting off a siren.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
"We will not allow a continuation of Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip. The enemy must not use any excuse, and it must leave the Gaza Strip immediately," said Hamas.
Hezbollah's al-Manar TV denied reports and claimed that "Israel did not launch attacks against bases of the Syrian army and the Resistance in the region of Qutayfah."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MAAYAN GROISMAN
The IAF is engaged in a daily, covert effort to “push back the next conflict.”
The IAF attacked a Hamas military compound in central Gaza in response to earlier rocket fire.
IDF retaliation hits two Hamas targets - one in northern strip and second in center.
It was the second time in recent days of cross-border gunfire.
The main instability in the region is caused by Shiites organizations, explains Major General Amir Eshel.
By MOSHE ARENSTEIN
Arab media reports airstrikes that were attributed to Israel damaged military outposts on the outskirts of Damascus airport.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Reports of Israeli strikes in eastern Lebanon near Syrian border.
According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli fighter jets bombed bases in the Al-Qalamoun mountains, where strategic bases are located housing long-range missiles; IDF: "We do not comment on foreign reports."
Nessah – a central hub for Los Angeles’ Persian Jewish community – used the event to also celebrate Israeli Independence Day.
By KELLY HARTOG
“Israel must preserve full communications independence that is not dependent on outside sources,” he said. “One of the solutions is to take immediate action to speed up the production of a new satellite.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The report looks at different types of suicide car bombs and examines how different vehicles might be used during different points of a conflict or in response to changing environments.
President Reuven Rivlin visited the wounded pilot on Sunday afternoon.
Seventeen years since the last original episode of the Seinfeld sitcom aired, the Jewish funnyman has reached mythic stature in Israel.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The Knesset State Control Committee Chairwoman Shelly Yacimovich stated that there are an estimated 20,000 civilian drones in Israel, and only 1.4% of them are registered with the government.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Nearly 100 planes and hundreds of crew from eight countries take part in Blue Flag 2017, Israel's largest aerial drill ever.
Interim report into crash found poorly installed steering joystick disconnected after prolonged usage
Event comes week before 31st anniversary of fateful crash.
Sources close to the family of Maj. (res) David Zohar were quoted by Yediot Aharonot that said the family had rejected the conclusions of the report.
The Air Force adds new technology to its arsenal.
The prime minister and education minister are set for a showdown over a controversial new bill that would enable the Security Cabinet to approve overt and secret military operations.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Israel's entire Apache fleet was grounded for a second time this summer.
Israel's fleet of Boeing 707 Re'em aircraft are nearing 60 years old
Wonder women abound.
Israel Air Force is fusing manned and unmanned intelligence missions in order to complete the puzzle.
The army said that while it was “serious security incident,” no lives were endangered at any time.
Initial investigation finds two C-130 "Samson" transport planes came dangerously close to one another mid-flight.
Israeli Air Force receives operational Arrow-3 ballistic interceptors.
Planes destroyed Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981.
Carter stated that now, together, the US and Israel will now dominate the skies.
Is the F-35 indeed the best fighter jet in the world, or are its capabilities lacking.
If Trump decides to cut the number of aircraft the US Air Force purchases, it would mean an increase in the cost per aircraft for Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,YAAKOV KATZ,REUTERS
New threats pose new challenges to Israel's qualitative military edge.
Ran made his mark because he commanded in the toughest of times.
By DANNY GROSSMAN
The planes, which cost around $100 million each, are being purchased as part of the military aid agreement between the United States and Israel.
The Collision Warning System, is an “innovative, lifesaving solution designed to warn combat pilots in situations when potential collision with commercial and civilian aircraft is imminent."
The exercise, which was held at the Solenzara Air Base from October 31 to November 11, saw Israeli F-15s fly alongside French Rafale jets.
The IAF F-16I which crash landed yesterday was not balanced when coming into land after conducting an airstrike on Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip.
By MAARIV ONLINE
The jet, which was landing at Ramon air force base in the Negev, caught fire.
The Shaldag Unit, formed 40 years ago as the air force's elite ground unit, gathers intelligence far from borders and surprises the enemy.
In last year’s exercise, Apache attack helicopters as well as IAF Hercules and Super-Hercules transport planes took part.
Now, as in 2013, Israel has stayed out of the fight, except to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to thousands of south Syria residents.
Thursday's explosion in Florida could delay any launches of newer satellites by at least two-and-a-half years.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
The sales stalled amid concerns that equipment sent to Gulf Arab states would be used against Israel.
By REUTERS
IAF's "long-range capabilities" sharpened during flight to US Red Flag drill; American media reports that states without Israel ties also took part.
Upgraded C-130H aircraft fuse real-world video feeds with sensory data, Elbit Systems says
"The missions are growing in number. I set out for this, instead of completing my service and being released from the military," she said.
IAF seeking approval to increase number of jets from 33 to 50, with a view of eventually having 75 aircraft.
Ten years after Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is armed with surface to air missiles and a vast rocket arsenal, and the fifth-generation aircraft will be key in helping the IAF tackle these threats.
Air force convenes 400 military hi-tech experts to work on innovations.
The final flyover, of Gan Sacher in Jerusalem, will take place in the early afternoon.
The IAF pitted young pilots against squadrons from the US and Greek Air Forces last month to test their abilities to deal with unexpected threats.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
The US military released a video of the drill which was obtained by Channel 2's online news portal MAKO.
In past years, the IDF was filled with jokes describing the IAF as ‘the friendliest foreign military,’ a training officer says. ‘Now, we are in a totally different era.’
Brig.-Gen. Tal Kelman, IAF Chief of Staff, also warns of regional states "buying up hundreds of billions of dollars of advanced arms" in unstable region.
Investigation launched into incident.
The IAF's Air Defense Branch has now begun receiving the main components of David's Sling.
The Skyhawk marked the start of the Israel Defense Forces’ use of American military hardware, which became a necessity following the French arms embargo in 1967.
The IAF’s secretive Fire Tower visual intelligence system is used on every reconnaissance and surveillance air force mission and plays a critical role in monitoring enemy activity.
Plane's frame has been built; Lockheed Martin will now assemble its electronics and engine.
"I would spend hours on the court practicing by myself and that was the only way I improved; I did the same in the Pilots’ Course."
By ALLON SINAI
Three Israeli defense companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), will take part in the maintenance work.
IAF's Tel Nof airbase drills massive strike capability this week; "We can hit thousands of targets in a few days in a future war," senior source says.
Israel welcomes new pilots in ceremony for prestigious flight academy course.
First cadets who trained with it receive their ranks on Tuesday.
Army says heavy military traffic, movement of army units will be noticeable in area.
IAF’s Ofek unit works on sharing operational intelligence.
The plane carried a number of wounded Israelis and premature babies of Israeli parents who were born to surrogate Nepalese mothers.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Hundreds took to the nation's beaches to catch a glimpse of the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic Team.
Ex-national security advisor Amidror tells Post Iranian jets cannot challenge IAF air superiority; Defense establishment remains silent over possibility of Iranian jets in Syria.
Israel’s tiny size and the speed with which such incidents take place mean there is very little time to calculate intentions and risks in real-time.
By LIAT COLLINS
Since last Sunday, Israel has been hosting an 11-day military exercise that brings together the air forces of Germany, Poland, India, France, Italy, Greece and the US.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seeing a four-year-old taking care of his two-year-old brother and witnessing a six-year-old looking after the family’s sheep took some time to absorb.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Asher Snir achieved preeminence as an IAF combat pilot and could well have reached the top had he not died 30 years ago this week.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The administration has rejected Israel’s requests for additional systems it could use to defend against Iran attacks.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The suffering imposed upon Gal Hirsch and his family reflects a troubling breakdown of values.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
100 years ago, there was a better understanding here of the importance of aviation to the prosperity of a modern society