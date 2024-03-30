IDF continues to clear Shifa Hospital, Khan Yunis of Hamas terrorists

The IDF continued to operate inside Shifa Hospital, conducting operations to arrest and eliminate any remaining Hamas members left in the area, according to a press statement on Saturday.

IDF troops, in coordination with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), conducted "precise" operations in the area of the Shifa Hospital while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Forces killed terrorists as well as located weapons and terror infrastructure in the area.

A terror cell in a military compound was identified as attempting to transport weapons, and in response, the Air Force struck and killed them. IDF troops operating in the Al Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, March 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of numerous weapons in the area. Several minutes later, an IDF helicopter struck the military compound from which the terrorist cell exited.

IDF operations in Khan Yunis

IDF troops also continued to operate in the Al Amal and Al Qarara neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, where they killed terrorists and conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure.

In the Al Amal neighborhood, IDF troops killed several terrorists who attempted to attack the forces with an explosive device.

A rocket launch was identified from the Gaza Strip toward Kibbutz Kissufim on Friday, which fell in an open area. In response, the Air Force struck the area of the source of the launch and destroyed three operational terror shafts.