IDF strikes Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon

IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area of Zibqin, the IDF stated on Friday.

Among the targets hit were Hezbollah military compounds, out of which terrorists operated in the areas of Yarine and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

IDF jet striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, April 5, 2024. (CREDI: IDF spokesperson's unit)

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers struck a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, a Hezbollah military site was struck in the area of Kfarhamam.