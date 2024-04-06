Jets, artillery strike Hezbollah terror targets after rockets shower northern Israel overnight

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Arnoun, and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the IDF stated.

IDF artillery also fired at threats in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Souaneh overnight.

The military action followed five launches that were identified overnight, coming from southern Lebanon into Israel.

Further, the IDF reported that additional rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon in the previous hours.

The military responded by striking the sources of rocket fire. No injuries were reported in Israel as a consequence of the exchange. F-35 aircraft (credit: IAI)

More rockets fired at northern Israel

Shortly after the IDF announced its military action in Lebanon, more rocket sirens sounded in northern Israel.

This is a developing story.