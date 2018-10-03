03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Reps. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Lee Zeldin of New York introduced the Hezbollah Kingpin Designation Act earlier this month.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The Palestinian Authority paid terrorists and their families over $347 million in 2017.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The asylum seeker could not be deported as he lacked identification documents and was psychologically unstable.
By REUTERS
Rasmea Odeh spent 10 years in an Israeli prison for her role in a 1969 bombing attack at a Jerusalem supermarket that killed two Hebrew University students.
By JTA
The IDF carried out 18 retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip overnight.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The report notes that the number of serious violent incidents involving Palestinians in 2017 was lower than in 2016, but that the number of Israeli deaths was similar.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
One judge voted for the death penalty.
The US-based Jewish Voice for Peace hosted the convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh at its spring 2017 conference in Chicago.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Abu Khdeir was abducted, burned and brutally murdered on July 2, 2014 after being kidnapped by Yosef Ben David and two minors.
The IDF is currently investigating the incident.
A Hamas spokesman praised the attack as “a continuation of the resistance to Trump’s Jerusalem declaration.”
By HERB KEINON
According to the Shin Bet, their investigation indicated that the cell had been planning and had been involved in attempting to carry out additional terror attacks.
Hamas frogmen commando unit has grown in size since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
Hamas says attack is proof the 'knife Intifada' has not died down.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Greenblatt also condemned Iranian funding of terror across the Middle East, stating that the money should be invested domestically.
By EYTAN HALON
Four others were injured during Saturday’s raid on the West Bank village of Burqin.
In May 2016, the Jerusalem District Court sentenced Yosef Haim Ben David to life in prison plus 20 years for being the ringleader in the murder of the 16-year-old Arab from Shuafat in east Jerusalem.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, “Terror will not break us.”
Israel Beytenu chairman MK Robert Ilatov called for the death penalty for the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The driver attempted to flee to the Allenby Bridge, on the border with Jordan, but was arrested by authorities.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The driver attempted to flee to the Allenby Bridge,o border with Jordan but was arrested by authorities.
Army and police captured suspects alleged to have murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach in the West Bank last week.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,ANNA AHRONHEIM
"I used to take pride in the fact that I would describe myself as a ‘British-born’ Israeli. I feel no pride about that now.”
The victim had several wounds to his neck and upper body, and was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where doctors pronounced his death.
By JEREMY SHARON
IDF says 35 rockets fired at Israel over the past year, up from 15 in 2016 and 21 in 2015
99 attacks originated in West Bank, down from 269 in the previous year.
The military won't elaborate on the nature of the target and doesn't mention Hamas as being responsible.
Shin Bet says there is a growing motivation by Hamas in Gaza to carry out terror attacks in the West Bank.
19 year-old Omar al-Abed stabbed to death three members of the Salomon family in July.
The terrorists' goal was use the hostages as a bargaining chips in negotiations for the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Yousef, whose family’s home is located in a suburb of Ramallah, has spent almost a third of his life in prison.
By ADAM RASGON
The cell’s plan was to dress up as settlers from the area, allowing the target to feel secure enough to enter the terrorists' vehicle.
Jerusalem District Police Commander Maj.-Gen. Yoram Halevy praised the security guard and said, “He is a real hero.”
By UDI SHAHAM
Suicide bombings during the Second Intifada did scare potential foreign investors away from real estate in Jerusalem.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Justice Department statement does not say whether 19-year-old Israeli citizen would be extradited to the United States.
The suspect is to be arraigned Sunday.
Moshe Holtzberg is expected to attend the inauguration function of the memorial with Netanyahu.
Entre lueurs d’espoirs et instabilité, la planète connaît encore des évolutions complexes
et incertaines. Que nous réserve 2018 ? Eléments de réponse
By NATHALIE BLAU
La menace terroriste n’a pas bousculé les traditions du Nouvel An
By MICHELE MAZEL
"Online extremists seem to able to act with impunity, occupying spaces owned and managed by legitimate and very wealthy corporations."
"I am looking for a man I can vibe with on a spiritual and intellectual level. Someone who can teach me new things and inspire me," El-Hassan wrote on her dating profile.
"You allowed your mind to be poisoned by those who claim to be leaders," the judge told the killer.
Similar fatwas appear to have yielded scant results in the Middle East where the practice is used by Islamic State and other militant groups.
As in previous years, ISIS was the leading source of these attacks.
The group is known to maintain close ties to Al Qaida, the Pakistani Taliban and to the Pakistani military intelligence services.
By ANN M. SIMMONS / LOS ANGELES TIMES
During a three-day killing spree in January 2015, gunmen killed reporters and illustrators at satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, police officers and shoppers at a Jewish supermarket.
Wilson had how-to murder guides on his phone and talked frequently about killing Black people.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The attack, the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years, follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month.
An attacker from Niger wounded two reporters for the National Geographic channel at a market in Gabon
Broken wooden benches, shards of glass and musical instruments were scattered around a Christmas tree inside the prayer hall.
The suspect in a pipe bomb attack on the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal said he was motivated by Israeli actions in Gaza.
The new legislation is set to keep ex-terrorists out of the Knesset and out of east Jerusalem.
Merav Hajaj said to the committee that potential terrorists “should know that the harm to their families will be so great, that it will deter them.
The IDF said they were looking into the background of the incident.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel becomes full member of European parliamentarians' committee on countering terrorism.
A three-justice ruling in December prohibited the state from holding onto terrorists’ bodies as a strategy to get Hamas to return both living and dead Israelis.
After an intense Saturday, IDF forces struck 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Air sirens were heard in communities close to the operations, yet no rockets were fired on Israel.
Hamas point the finger at Netanyahu, claiming he wishes "to avoid allegations of corruption" by escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"How will we continue without your smile?"
In retrospect, should security forces have heeded the signs from al-Karim's online persona more seriously?
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Netanyahu spoke before the rare approval of a new West Bank settlement, already known as Havat Gilad.
IDF troops surrounded the village of Burqin in search for Ahmad Nasser Jarrar.
Post employees didn't let a half-ton of explosives stop them from putting out a paper on that fateful day in 1948.
By DAVID BRINN
The move is meant to improve dialogue and cooperation between relevant local authorities and the army.
‘A democracy eats itself up in small bites,’ warns expert Brian Michael Jenkins.
Named the “2018 Combating Terrorism Technology Start-up Challenge,” the contest is being held in Israel for the third time – after previous competitions in 2014 and 2016.
Protestors threw stones at security forces upon their entry and departure to the site.
Everyone who knew Rabbi Raziel Shevach speaks of his huge smile, his happiness, his ability to make others happy and his generosity.
US envoy tweets that Tuesday’s terrorist attack and Palestinian reactions are why there is no peace
“I hope their step we’re taking today will lead them to return to reasonable and respectful behavior in the Knesset,” Likud MK Yariv Levin stated.
The Shin Bet has noted an increase in terrorist involvement by children of marriages between Israeli Arabs and Palestinians.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Teitel is serving two life sentences for killing two Palestinians.
The PA pays an estimated NIS 1.2 billion annually to terrorists in Israeli prisons or to the families of those killed by Israel.
Netanyahu calls for “justice in extreme situations.”
On July 21, 2017, 19-year-old Palestinian Omar al-Abed entered a home in Halamish and killed three members of the Salomon family.
By EYTAN HALON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
The attorney-general said the authority’s work was of 'very high quality and professional,' and that it has become more crucial as 'fighting terrorism financing.'
The suspect had one pipe bomb strapped to his body; the second in a coat placed near soldiers.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“Free gifts must not be given to Hamas,” Netanyahu said.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
There are also almost-wins, which later get knocked down or are at least put on hold.
An attempt by the Gaza terrorist group to build a post in South Lebanon has been foiled – for now.
Will Israeli Arab youth be tempted to join the ISIS battle in the peninsula?
There is a huge gap between the serious and important debates that Israeli civil society is having on these issues and the cynical and shallow way Israeli legislators brought them to parliament.
By MATAN DANSKER
Residents reported hearing extensive air activities above the Suez Canal city of Ismailia.
Terrorists involved in attacks across the globe have used Bitcoin to fund their attacks.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster, issued a statement denying involvement.
More than 150 guests were able to flee as parts of the building caught fire.
Foreign governments continue to pursue inconsistent policies towards Lebanese leaders, thanks to Hezbollah's participation in the country's government.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
It was not immediately clear what prompted Trump’s criticism of Pakistan but he has long complained that Islamabad is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants.
Saeed is wanted by India for his involvement in several terror attakcs in the country that have killed hundreds.
"Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
The military defeat of the Islamic State group in most of Syria and Iraq this year has prompted many foreign militants and their families to go home.
Wednesday night was an eye opener for many Israelis.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
For 70+ years, through three generations, the Palestinians have been fed, wet-nursed, coddled and accommodated by a global set of ‘parents.'
By STEWART WEISS
It is time to stop coddling Abbas and start treating the institution he heads in a manner befitting its promotion and encouragement of terrorist violence.
By MICHAEL FREUND
It’s almost as if Israel has been lulled into a stupor by the intractable nature of the conflict with the Palestinians.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The loss of men like Shevach is a too dear price to pay for maintaining the status quo.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The death sentence is not just another punitive option that the prosecution is free to request at will.
By MAURICE HIRSCH
I hope Mrs. Pence will visit the biblical heartland and see the work we are doing while she is here in the holy land.
By DAVID RUBIN