IDF kills PIJ terrorist involved in Oct. 7 attack, hostage talks held in Cairo

Ismail Haniyeh, top leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, meets a person offering condolences after the killing of three of his sons in an Israeli strike in Gaza City, in Doha, Qatar April 11, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The Gulf state was weighing whether to allow Hamas to continue operating the political office, and the broader review includes considering whether or not to continue mediating in the seven-month conflict, the official told Reuters.

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington, last month. If Qatar wanted to pressure Hamas, it could have threatened to cut off funding, says the writer. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Qatar said last month it was reevaluating its role as mediator in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, citing concerns that its efforts were being undermined by politicians seeking to score points.

"If Qatar isn’t going to be mediating, they won’t see a point in keeping the political office. So that is a part of the reassessment," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official did not know if Hamas would be asked to leave Doha if the Qatari government did decide to close the group's office. However, the official did say Qatar's own review of its role would be influenced by how Israel and Hamas act during the ongoing negotiations.

The Biden administration reportedly hoped that the threat of expelling the Hamas leadership from Qatar would act as political leverage. However, analysts cited by the Post claimed it would only complicate negotiations.

“Applying pressure to Hamas in Doha is ineffective pressure,” an official briefed on the talks said. “The problem is the guys making the decisions are in Gaza, and they don’t care where the political office is located.”

Patrick Theros, a former US ambassador to Qatar, told the source that removing Hamas from Qatar would be “a nightmare” for the White House, and would foreclose any future talks. “We’d be cutting off our nose to spite our face,” he said.

Senior Hamas official Husam Badran claimed in early March that Hamas was not the party stalling a ceasefire in Gaza, but rather the disinterest came from Israel and America. “We didn’t declare negotiations have been stopped. We are the party most keen to stop this war,” he said.

“The only complication in the negotiations is Netanyahu’s stance, who refuses to deal with anything on the table,” he said. “Netanyahu is the most dangerous [person] for the stability of this region. He is the fire starter.”

According to Egyptian and Hamas officials, Qatar has threatened to expel Hamas officially from their base in Doha if they don't come to an agreement, but Badran denied this claim.