03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
While it is true that equity markets around the world have been generally doing well, no other important market has come close to emulating the Chinese rampage.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Antitrust commissioner says considering whether majority ownership of Leviathan constitutes a "restrictive agreement."
By NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
Actress under fire for broader comments on 'hassidic community.'
By AMY SPIRO
Rob Reiner directed the film "LBJ," to open in theaters on Friday.
By CURT SCHLEIER/JTA
"It must have been awful," Rudd remarked on hearing of the trying experiences of his ancestors in Europe.
The renowned actor talks about strengthening the connection to his Jewish roots in his latest and moving performace.
Haredi comedian Ashley Blaker set to host new BBC radio show on ‘goyish guide to Judaism.’
His long career had remarkable ups and downs.
By REUTERS
The $100,000 award will be given to the Oscar winner on behalf of the Ruderman Family Foundation for her work promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in Hollywood.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
“In the Jewish tradition, a birthday gives a person special powers and if he issues a blessing, his blessing will come true,” he said.
By JTA
“I’ve also lived through the horrors of a Great Depression and two World Wars, the second of which was started by a man who promised that he would restore his country it to its former greatness."
"It’s not very nice and comfortable to be there as a Jewish person,” says Kim Bodnia.
Minister cannot make aliya into a “political issue,” Avinoam Bar-Yosef, president of the Jewish People Policy Planning Institute says.
By SAM SOKOL
The current family-based project is called Golem, or Chrysalis, which is being performed at the pedestrian street end of Agrippas Street, at Elbocher Square.
By BARRY DAVIS
After 21 years, a return to the stage in Beit Hillel Theater’s latest production.
By GABY SHINE MARKOWITZ
How far is too far when it comes to jest?
By ARIANE MANDELL
Born in New York City on Feb. 24, 1921, Abraham Charles Vigodah was the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia. His father was a tailor.
Rampling's comments came amid a wave of protest over the lack of minorities among the major nominees.
US actor says "those who believe that deal-making is the solution to what Israel faces are as wrong as Neville Chamberlain believing he made a peace deal with Hitler."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Eliyahu visited Mazuz at the latter’s Bnei Brak residence and welcomed the development.
By JEREMY SHARON
The actor and director is ready to take in the sun - and hummus.
Comedian urges those ‘disgusted by Trump and Nazis’ to turn out
The rebel who inspired a generation
By CARL GOLDEN
There were several professional confluences, with Nitzan designing the covers for a couple of Cohen’s records and providing video art for the trumpeter’s powerful Big Viscious jazz program.
Jerry Maguire's Jonathan Lipnicki is fresh off his Birthright trip.
Here's a breakdown of what Israelis are searching, tweeting, and watching.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The Ruderman Family Foundation honors Marlee Matlin, an actress and advocate who spent the past three decades breaking any barrier that stood before her.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Certificate of Life by Ron Elisha, translated and adapted by Nava Semel, directed by Roy Horowitz, Cameri Theater, May 17
By HELEN KAYE
Three Israeli films set mostly in Jerusalem receive a warm welcome in the US
By HANNAH BROWN
TV’s hot first couple needs to go further than real life
The Jerusalem Post gets a sneak preview of this summer’s blockbuster
The movie got plenty of laughs at the press screening and the first reviews were good.
The veteran British actor takes part in Keshet’s TV conference in the capital.
Former Foreign Ministry director Dore Gold posted a photo of himself alongside the actor and martial artist at a restaurant in Herzliya on Saturday.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Six shows will take place from September 13 to 17.
The Holon Cinematheque presents a simulcast of Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II in the play ‘The Audience.’
Mirren will appear at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on June 22 to discuss her life and career with the director, Benjamin Freidenberg.
At conclusion of play, Moshe Ivgy tells audience he never "intentionally hurt anyone."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
I have never ‘intentionally hurt anyone,’ says actor; Initiative seeks to include
self-employed in sexual harassment legislation.
By BEN HARTMAN,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A memorial ceremony will be held Friday morning at 10:30 at the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv. The funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the Kiryat Shaul cemetery.
Guy Ben-Aharon talks to the ‘Post’ about launching his Boston-based theater company Israeli Stage, and his quest to show American audiences a different side of Israel.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Hanoch Levin Festival Begins next week
In ‘Fair Play,’ Czech actress portrays sprinter in the 1980s who is pressured by her coaches, doctor and even her dissident mother to take anabolic steroids in order to make it into the Olympics.
Prof. Mordechai Kremnitzer said there are limits to freedom of expression in a democracy, “but they are very far away.”
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Moscow Kolobov Novayara's performence to appear at the Israeli Opera House on May 11
By URY EPPSTEIN
Best known for his roles in Israeli classics of the Sixties and Seventies, Elias granted 2013 lifetime achievement award from the Israeli Artists’ Association.
By ALLON SINAI
A new brunette on ‘Mad Men,’ a new drama set in Florida, and ‘Dig’ goes deeper.
Unknown cyber hackers said in recent weeks that they will attempt to hack a number of Israeli websites.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Scope of the tax evasion scam topped some NIS 36 million.
By BEN HARTMAN
This year’s Voice of Music Festival at Hagoshrim Hotel in the Upper Galilee is attuned to a wide range of tastes.
IO general director Hanna Munitz says “there’s nothing more thrilling than to be part of a new Israeli creation."
Former Tonight Show host takes on hosting duties once again in honor of Michael Douglas at 2nd annual Genesis Award.
Israel dropped to a 2-0 deficit to Romania after Dudi Sela was beaten in four sets by
Marius Copil.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Hanan Snir’s bold and stimulating take in which the story of Oedipus becomes a therapeutic technique to jolt a near catatonic patient back to reality.
Khoury is the first non-Jew to win the prestigious Israel Prize for a distinguished acting career.
In his one-man show, ‘The Beautiful Israeli,’ the veteran stage performer uses his experience in Operation Protective Edge to take stock of life and the world around him
New play: Tehilla
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New show: Stand-up comedy by Rotem Abuhav
New show: YouMake ReMake
Rock in the Red Zone
New exhibition: Sewing dreams
Accomplished thespian and new immigrant Howard Schechter – who currently
performs in a local production of Mel Brooks’s ‘The Producers’ – talks about his
life and work.
A new documentary intimately investigates the dangers of this cult phenomenon.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Director Asaf Korman worked side by side with his wife, actress Liron Ben-Shlush, on the award-winning ‘Next To Her’ – a film inspired by her relationship with her sister.
By TAL HARRIS
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, before the elections, acceded to Channel 10’s blackmail.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
By SHAY RABINEAU
Biden is hardly the first American in high places to condescendingly treat Israel like a suppliant subordinate even if out of avowed good intentions.
By SARAH HONIG
By TOBIAS PETERSSON
By PAUL KAWIKA MARTIN
By BEN LEVITAS
The failure of board members to intervene and exercise their fiduciary responsibilities is mind-boggling.
By ISI LEIBLER
The right to parenthood should be self-evident, regardless of one’s sexual orientation.
By JPost Editorial
Everyone lives in fear of Islamic theology, which won’t allow other religions freedom of worship.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Any serious proposal for government reform must address Israel’s glaring democratic deficit at the district level.
By ELIE KIRSHENBAUM
None of the actors were from Agrabah.
A number of renowned Jewish actors and actresses grace this year's shortlist for the prestigious television award.
Milana Vayntrub cast as 'Squirrel Girl' in new series.
"I apologize for the bad joke I attempted in poor taste about President Trump," Depp stated following a wave of backlash.
By JOY BERNARD
Upcoming film tells story of the hunt and capture of Nazi war criminal.
The American entertainment icon posts loving commemorative photo on social media, announcing her pet's death.
His visit was meant to promote HIV awareness and education.
TV’s most famous earl is in Jerusalem to film a documentary on the final days of Jesus.
After the news of the 84-year-old's death, numerous people took to social media and wrote that "she died of a broken heart."
Actor know for his outrageous antics shows unused footage from "Bruno" of attempted prank on white supremacists who years later shot 3 people at a Kansas Jewish center.
The Nazareth-born 18-year-old stars alongside Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson, and Zooey Deschanel in the Barry Levinson-directed comedy 'Rock the Kasbah'.
The now 31-year-old beauty tells Late Night host Seth Meyers that in her youth, she had wanted to join the Jewish faith "for not very noble reasons."
Deschanel, 35, stars in the Fox sitcom “New Girl” and has appeared in numerous films, including “Mumford” and “Almost Famous.”
While promoting their new movie 'American Ultra', actors shine a spotlight on intrusive questions female stars often grapple with.
The actress and comedian's joke spread in GQ was not so funny to fans of the Star Wars franchise.
By DINA BERLINER
Gere will meet with former president Shimon Peres as well as Arab and Jewish children participating in coexistence initiatives under the auspices of the Peres Center.