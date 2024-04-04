Nassan Nativ Acting Studio brings a reindeer ride with Henrik Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' - review

Peer Gynt (Eran Barash), a young man brought up by his mother Aase (Naomi Josephson) in difficult life circumstances without a father, escapes into a world of tall tales. When he calls for it, a powerful reindeer appears to whisk him away from the taunts of his mother and the insults of Aslak, the village blacksmith (Tom Marro). His boyish defiance is both destructive and brilliant, it keeps him aloof but also without much protection against his foes, humans and trolls alike.

Even Dreams Awaken from Sleep, based on the 1876 masterpiece Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen and directed by Matan Amsalem, has been taken by the horns by the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio and given a strong feminist twist.

When Aase attempts to keep Gynt at home, she locks him between her legs, as if unwilling to release her son into the world. When he is reunited with Solveig (Shiraz Lanciano), a woman he believes to be an ideal match for him due to her “neck that flows with golden tresses,” she wears the same dress as his mother. This is an astute psychological observation created on stage by costume designer Marina Sharoiko.

Another female character who got more attention in this production is the mother of the groom (Shay Shayner). She stands to the left of the stage ringing a bell in an attempt to divert our attention whenever her son fails to reach his bride, Ingrid (Noa Kedar), who locked herself on the right side of the stage and is standing behind a bolted door.

This is an excellent, original comical scene because Shayner keeps describing to the gathered wedding guests the various dishes waiting for them, such as “a huge pot of Romanian yogurt,” until they water at the mouth and decide the table is more interesting than the reluctant bride. Henrik Ibsen, 19th century Norwegian playwright and theatre director. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Gynt seduces Ingrid, then shows her his nasty side, ignoring her warnings that this violation of social norms would not go unpunished by the community.

The show's key points

AT KEY points in this production, Barash slowly passes a hand over his face to show us a happy Gynt, then repeats this trick to offer us a grimmer aspect. This adds a child-like quality to his role and, at the same time, refers to the two masks that once represented theater: the muse of tragedy, Melpomene, and the muse of Comedy, Thalia. This tug-of-war between happiness and sadness, light and dark, human and troll, sane and not-so-sane, is a powerful element in this imaginative performance.

Because Gynt kidnapped Ingrid from her groom, he must run away from his village. In his travels, he eventually reaches a Cairo madhouse. Run by Professor Begriffenfeldt (Roi HaCohen), the inmates had taken over the building and make Gynt their ruler.

HaCohen is outstanding in his role and this production includes a brilliant addition. As Begriffenfeldt walks with Gynt to show him the place, he takes him in circles, each time stopping at the same point to gesture towards the audience.

“This is the legislative authority,” he remarks, then takes Gynt on another spin to point at the same people to say, “the executive authority.” The audience laughed.

As we are in a madhouse, a young woman runs on stage every so often repeating Ophelia’s lines from Hamlet. “And I a maid at your window,” she groans, “to be your Valentine.”

This emphasis on the suffering Gynt caused various women in his life – like Ingrid, the daughter of the Troll King, and even his allegedly true love Solveig,whom he abandons to go on his travels to the Orient – eventually leads to a powerful reckoning scene in which he is confronted with his past deeds.

“You were ordained as a button that shone on the coat of the world.” Shayner in the role of the Button Moulder informed him, “but your shank has gone.” It is only thanks to Solveig that he might still be saved.

‘Even Dreams Awaken from Sleep’ based on Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen, Nissan Nativ Acting Studio. Hebrew only. One hour and fifty minutes without intermission. HaBait Theater, 5 Noam Street Tel Aviv. NIS 70 per ticket. Offered on Thursday, April 4, at 8 p.m.; Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m.; Saturday, April 6 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 7 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Monday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Call (03) 518-2410 to book.

The title role alternates between Barash and Gali Frank; the cast includes Liron Abargel, Noam Imber, Yuval Slijper, Gal Shveka, Daniel Or Tal, Yahav Haim Goldenberg, Roni Shalev, and Moriel Bitton.