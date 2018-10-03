03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Police searched suspects' homes and collected evidence which indicated they took part in criminal activities, threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at security forces.
By UDI SHAHAM
Karam, 40, is an Israeli citizen who resides in Nazareth, and has had a GPO card as an Al Jazeera reporter since 2011.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
The festival, which lasts for four days, starts on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-hijja, one day after the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca culminates.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Interior Minister Arye Deri said he hoped stripping former MK Azmi Bishara’s citizenship would help deter future spies.
PLO executive committee member Wasel Abu Yusuf termed the behavior of the Israeli security forces “very dangerous."
In Mecca there are more than 5,000 CCTV cameras and over 100,000 people employed to provide security during the annual Hajj.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
MKs boost Haifa-area Beduin villagers in their struggle for an access road.
Ayman Odeh leaders criticize closure of Aksa Mosque after two policemen are shot dead.
By LAHAV HARKOV,BEN LYNFIELD
Some 300 people accepted the invitation and traveled to the Lower Galilee Arab-Israeli town of Arrabe from across the country.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
One of Al-Jazeera’s worldwide offices is located in Jerusalem but, on its website, Al-Jazeera lists the location as Jerusalem, Palestine.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Buildings in al-Arakib, in northern Negev, were destroyed for 111th time in an ongoing battle between the state and residents.
Israeli officials say they only demolish homes that lack the necessary permits. Arab-Israeli leaders say these permits are extremely difficult to obtain.
By ADAM RASGON,UDI SHAHAM
Speaking to members of the Foreign Press Association on Monday, MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash) heeded that peace will not be achieved if Israel's Arab sector will not be fully included in the process.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the soldiers subsequently approached Hussein, found that he was unarmed, and handed him over to the Palestine Red Crescent Society emergency aid service.
By ADAM RASGON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
"I had to choose between personally demolishing my home or paying NIS 80,000 for demolition."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By ADAM RASGON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Inflammatory social media posts celebrating widespread fires in Israel go viral in the Arab world as blazes rage in the Jewish state.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Israeli security services are currently holding seven Palestinian assailants’ bodies.
By ADAM RASGON
“We live next to the Start- Up Nation but are not part of it,” said Ala Sader, director of MasarUp.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Nonetheless, the study also found that most of Diaspora Jewry still wants the capital to remain Jewish in nature.
Le gouvernement israélien clame que la capitale est une et indivisible. Mais sur le terrain, le décalage reste important
By CARMIT SAPIR VITZ
In our continuing series to get to know the candidates in Jerusalem’s mayoral race this coming November, we sit down with former deputy mayor Ofer Berkovitch of Hitorerut.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Instead of cutting them off, Barkat said to deal with the demographics issue they should attract people to come settle in the city, not separate neighborhoods off from it.
“The award is for those who made an active contribution to shared and equal life between Arab and Jewish citizens.”
The High Court has persistently upheld the state’s position in the past that constructions on private Palestinian property must be removed.
“We want to see more and more young men and women from the Arab sector integrating into hi-tech industries. This will contribute to their well-being and help narrow the gaps in Israeli society."
By SARAH LEVI
The suspect was arraigned on first-degree murder charges at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.
Father of shooting victim proclaims son’s innocence.
“We are asking the government to put a new goal by 2022 that Arabs should comprise 15% of the public service and be 15% of all government offices and ministries.”
Ghattas, who accepted the sentence as part of the plea deal in March said he smuggled the phones and SIM cards for “humanitarian and moral reasons.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Id al-Fitr, the joyous holiday ending the fasting month, starts Sunday
NGO claims police could have saved murdered Ramle girl.
The meeting took place at the annual iftar dinner hosted by President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.
4% increase in deaths for overall population, 74% of traffic fatalities are male.
Education minister says decision to sing "Hatikva" cannot be influenced by hurt feelings of Arab students.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Sharia Courts in Israel handle personal status law issues like marriage and divorce for Muslim-Israelis.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
‘We make sure we have matzot,’ one proprietor says.
Ghattas will start serving his sentence on July 2 at Dekel Prison.
Northern District Police have yet to make any arrests in the shootings and a gag order was imposed on details of the investigation.
The court's decision on sentencing was set for April 9.
On Monday four people were killed in a car accident Monday near Karmiel in northern Israel, according to an Magen David Adom spokesperson.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Thousands in Arara protest • Opposition MKs claim police cover-up.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,BEN LYNFIELD
Ghattas is being investigated for smuggling phones to two Fatah prisoners in Ketziot Prison.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The bill is sponsored by Bayit Yehudi MK Moti Yogev and supported by many Jewish citizens who live near mosques.
He suggested that the continued removal of obstacles to their employment would result in integration in far greater numbers in all sectors of industry, thereby contributing to the economy.
The report also noted that in 2015 there were over 14,000 appeals by citizens to some 103 centers for the prevention of domestic violence that are operated by the ministry.
‘This is a political scheme to get support from voters in the Likud’
Police met with around 2,100 youth in the Shefa Amr, Tamra, Kabul, Ibillin, and Bir al-Maskur. Israeli police have long had a strained relationship with with Arab citizens.
Brother arrested for death of sister yesterday in Jaffa.
Yesh Atid overspent the most.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In a statement on the Balad party’s Facebook page on Monday termed the investigation “political persecution against the Arab public and its parties.”
By BEN LYNFIELD,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Joint List MKs have taken a stand against the murders. MK Touma-Sliman: We won’t continue counting bodies.
After Peres’ death, not one MK from the Joint List released a statement about Peres, even upon request.
According to data released last week by the Central Bureau of Statistics, 69% of Arab-Israelis surveyed have a negative view of the police.
At Abu Sharkh’s funeral on Sunday, a loud protest erupted as some of the attendees shouted that the police do not properly investigate murders and too often blame family members.
5,000 job openings in the hi-tech industry every month.
Normal day at work turns into nightmare for construction workers when structure collapses on them.
"Geopolitics is changing in the Middle East and as oil prices come down, strategically it's not as important."
By REUTERS
According to the Education Ministry, only 50 of the 290 Arab high schools in Israel host a traffic safety program.
Knesset discusses how to lower violence in Arab sector.
Rivlin said that when he presented his partnership vision of a shared national identity last year, it caused a lot of controversy, and he was even accused of being a post-Zionist.
Injaz – Center for Professional Arab Local Governance – is helping 35 Arab municipalities out of a total of 75 so far, and the number is growing.
“This shows the great importance of a verdict carrying a clear message to employees who are discriminated against – that the doors of the labor courts are open to every one of them.”
One of Israel’s new foreign policy objectives is to improve its ties with African countries, Dore Gold tells 'Post.'
Ministers, MKs and local authorities mark beginning of plan to strengthen Arab sector.
Bill seeks to “create social justice and fairness towards those who choose to serve.”
"The Court should be lauded for its decision that reflects the understanding of the magnitude of the threat that price tag attackers present to Israeli society," MK Shmuli says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By MEDIA LINE
By THE MEDIA LINE
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will consider whether to escalate, or less likely abandon, the boycott imposed on Qatar last month.
Jordan's King Abdullah and Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are also among the dignitaries invited to the convening.
Report of increasing restlessness of young Arabs will surely be on the Israel security establishment’s radar screen.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The clashes left two residents and one PA security force injured.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, while hiding in the vast southern Libyan desert, was captured by the powerful Zintan armed militia in November 2011.
Recent workers' rights ad campaign demands closer scrutiny.
By NASREEN HADAD HAJ-YAHYA
Survivalists frozen in Munich’s pain believe Israel can do no wrong; scolds obsessed with Sabra and Shatila’s injustices believe Israel can do no right.
By GIL TROY
Vital areas covered by the 922 plan include education, transportation, health, water resources, and economic development in Arab communities.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Presently, Arab citizens are under the impression that homicide victims are not treated equally in the State of Israel. Jewish and Arab blood must be valued identically.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Last Sunday, February 26, we challenged 150 students from all over Israel to address some of the most pressing issues in women’s empowerment.
By STEVEN AIELLO AND NOORALHUDA HOJI
Equal educational opportunities for Beduin children or Arab society are no longer simply a matter of justice, but an economic necessity.
By DANA WEISS
An immediate investment in Arab localities is not just a matter of justice – implementing
government decisions would also be the right step for the Finance Ministry to take.
By RON GERLITZ,RAWNAK NATOUR
The low point in relations between Arab Israelis and the police came in October 2000 when clashes left 12 Arab Israelis dead and dozens injured.
For Valentine's Day, Central Zionist Archives releases images from nuptial ceremonies ranging back to the late 19th Century, Mandate era and the early years after Israel’s independence.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
"I'm waiting for the end of this circus the whole world is busy with," leading editor writes