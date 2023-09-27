Five murdered in northern Israel as crime wave continues

Five people were killed and one person was moderately injured in a shooting incident in the northern town of Basmat Tabun on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

Israel Police received a report on Wednesday of a criminal shooting incident from the northern town of Basmat Tabun of four people in critical condition and one in moderate condition.

MDA medics, who arrived at the scene, tried to give them medical treatment but had to pronounce five people dead and brought one person in moderate condition to the hospital for further medical treatment.

"This is a very difficult incident. There was a lot of commotion there," MDA paramedic Ofer Vinik said in a statement. "Six people who were injured suffered penetrating injuries to their bodies. We immediately started medical tests, unfortunately, three men and two women showed no signs of life and we had to pronounce them dead. A 49-year-old man who was moderately injured was taken to the hospital in the MDA intensive care van."

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is on his way to Basmat Tabun to assess the situation.

Violence and crime in Arab sectors

According to the Abraham Initiatives, in 2023, 188 Arabs lost their lives due to the wave of violence and crime in Arab sectors. "The Prime Minister must fire the National Security Minister and immediately implement a broad plan to deal with crime in Arab society," they said in a statement. "This is an emergency."

On Wednesday morning, a Haifa man was shot and killed in a daytime shooting in the city.