03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has pushed and passed anti-BDS legislation that he says has gone beyond the work of any other state.
By HERB KEINON
Ireland is widely considered to be one of the most hostile countries to the Jewish state in the European Union.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The US-based Jewish Voice for Peace hosted the convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh at its spring 2017 conference in Chicago.
"We will shortly only work together with banks, peoples' banks, and Sparkassen [public saving banks], who do not maintain business relations with organizations of the antisemitic BDS campaign."
Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to see 'hostile' NGOs de-funded by European states.
By HERB KEINON,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Lawsuit calls on the court to declare the Arizona anti-BDS law unconstitutional and order the university to remove the “No Boycott of Israel” clause from its speakers contract.
By JTA
Herzog wrote that giving a stage to Barghouti undermines efforts to advance Middle East peace and help the Palestinian people.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Rap star Azealia Banks is coming to Tel Aviv to rock out, "and that is THE END OF THE DISCUSSION."
By ARIANE MANDELL
“Israel is grateful to our Christian friends around the world for their passionate and unwavering support for the Jewish State and the Jewish People," said WJC-Israel chairman, Gad Ariely.
The leader of the Red Party in the Norwegian Parliament, Bjornar Moxnes, nominated the International BDS movement for the prestigious prize on Friday.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The bank initially closed the account of the group in December 2016 because it failed to meet the bank’s ethical standards and stoked antisemitism, according to statement posted on the bank website.
The plaintiff in the case was denied a state contract because she participates in the anti-Israel boycott.
If the bill passes into law, Ireland would become the first EU country to take such a step.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Erdan says anti-boycott efforts bearing fruit, ISrael has moved from defense to offense.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Frankfurt and Berlin have also enacted executive initiatives to stop BDS activity in city-funded facilities.
"It is shameful that grant money from the city was bestowed on a school that lets protests from German Jews fall on deaf ears while speakers and programs associated with BDS are welcomed."
Five state television and radio affiliates of the national ARD network have pulled out of broadcasting the concerts due to antisemitism allegations.
By REUTERS
Roger Waters publicly supports BDS and is widely known for his anti-Israel views.
Waters was responding to Nick Cave, who told a news conference he was performing in Israel to take a stand against BDS.
La Roda has claimed to be first Spanish city council to implement BDS.
Black Friday is coming, and great offers from Israel mean one thing: BDS will be back. Read all about why BDS is wrong, and see how you can help fight them this Thanksgiving.
By JWG
Solidifying this connection is of paramount importance.
By TZAHI GAVRIELI
BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti spoke at the university on Wednesday amidst controversy.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The organization BDS Campaign in Berlin urged on its website people to participate in the boycott-Israel event at the city’s Potsdam Square under the slogan of “For A World Without Walls.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely is the first-ever senior Israeli politician to visit Ivy League colleges with the single purpose of helping the battle against BDS on campus.
By JOY BERNARD
Successful passage would make it 12th state to have anti-boycott law.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The men yelled "Free Palestine" and "Freedom for Palestine."
"PayPal has zero tolerance for the use of our secure payments platform to facilitate illegal activities."
The motion for the boycott had the support of Catalonian separatists groups, including ERC, PDCAT, CUP and the local branches of the extreme left parties Podemos and IU.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The Simon Wiesenthal Center issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday to Jewish organizations to terminate their business relations with Germany's top financial enabler of boycott Israel activity.
An email to The Jerusalem Post from the anti-Israel activist Abraham Melzer was cited in the Munich court decision as evidence of the activist's modern antisemitism.
“It is appalling that at an academic institution of such high esteem as King’s College, student protesters would stoop so low as to threaten their fellow students and a former state official."
Lorde canceled her show scheduled for June in Tel Aviv after pressure from anti-Israel activists.
By AMY SPIRO
The law, passed in March 2016, directly forbids Arizona government agencies from engaging contractors who participate in boycotts of Israeli goods or services.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
City Council members said they were stunned to hear that the non-binding resolution was portrayed as anti-Israel considering it did not mention the country in its text.
France has one of the most robust anti-BDS laws in Europe.
Castrillón adopted ‘free spaces from Israel apartheid’ designation.
Sarsour: So obviously I’m the biggest problem for the Jewish community, I’m the existential threat.
By YAIR ETTINGER
The legislation was put forward at the urging of the Students for Justice in Palestine group on campus.
The picture shows Albert Einstein with pig’s ears, an antisemitic theme that was first depicted in 13th-century Germany.
For example, DLG use deceit extensively in their activities.
By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
L’antisémitisme se nourrit de l’hypocrisie ambiante
By MICHELE MAZEL
“I know a number of my comrades who were lost in the dark until they went to Israel and go to understand the conflict at length,” former BDS activist Klaas Mokgomole said.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
"Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel," the ad reads in large print.
Pastor Renke Brahms, the executive cleric of the church, said that Friedrich Bode’s activity is “open antisemitism.”
Erdan said that the PA’s hand in paying terrorists and their families creates an atmosphere of incitement and cultivates “a culture of hate.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel entered the weekend without a win away from home since triumphing 3-1 in Slovenia in the second round of Group I in April 2014.
By ALLON SINAI
South Africa’s Sports and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi announced last week that he will boycott the tie.
A BDS activist called the lawsuit 'a stupid stunt.'
Thulas Nxesi: I experienced Israeli discrimination and occupation when I was denied entry to Palestine in 2012.
INSS experts discuss how the relationship between US Jewry and Israel is key to the security of both nation and people.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The legal NGO made the request on the grounds that RBF funds organizations actively calling for the boycott of a Jewish state.
Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan: Political opponents don’t understand the subject and don’t know how to lead Israel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"We deplore the bullying tactics being used to defend injustice against Palestinians and to suppress an artist’s freedom of conscience."
By EYTAN HALON
Public and private bodies in Israel and the Palestinian Authority are eligible to receive grants for projects if the meet the EU-funded NGO's criteria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
“I have been fighting BDS activists all over the world for three years, and then the central committee gives the BDS movement a gift,” Lapid lamented.
The $75 million budget will come partly from the Israeli government and partly from Jewish donors and communities abroad.
Last year, on November 27, 2016, the City Council passed a resolution proclaiming the city a “free space from Israeli apartheid,” and affiliating the council with the BDS movement.
"By succumbing to the hateful agenda of the few who support BDS you encourage animosity in the region," Israeli ambassador writes on Facebook.
Lorde’s cancellation is more ominous than it looks.
By DAVID BRINN
Lorde’s cancellation has created a lot of noise - more so than the dozens of acts who show up every year.
“As an Israeli, I guess I have that chutzpah,” she added.
The bill distinguishes between "legitimate criticism of Israel" and "bullying," according to the bill's sponsors.
The opening ceremonies confronted the BDS movement against Israel head-on, with representatives of the National Union of Israeli Students and MK Gilad Erdan lauding Israel’s higher education system.
By SARAH LEVI
“It is narrow-minded. Being politically correct is incorrect. It means forbidding the freedom of speech. This is how the BDS movement sounds to me.”
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
"It was important for me to come out against this silencing of artists," said Nick Cave.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Renowned Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri is just one among a number of filmmakers being attacked for filming in Israel.
By HANNAH BROWN
All of the politicians are French and include mayors and members of the European Parliament.
The bill would allow anyone harmed by calls to boycott Israel or the settlements to sue without proof of damages.
Nick Cave and his six-piece band took a Tel Aviv audience on a musical journey with songs both old and new.
From security to Netanyahu to the Kotel, one MK saw it all at the largest Israel-related conference.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Say what you like about the Polish government (and believe me I have), but at least it has had the good grace to consult and seek to repair the damage.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
It is our hope that our nomination can be a small contribution to move a difficult conflict away from the military sphere and into the sphere of politics, international justice, debate and dialogue.
By BJØRNAR MOXNES
I nominate BDS for the Nobel Peace Prize to expose this (dis)honor for what it has become.
By GIL TROY
Organic success is always better than public relations.
By TAMIR DAYAN
By LIAT COLLINS
Winning over hearts: Pro-Israel students changing the dynamic on campus
By TAMARA BERENS
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Even the extreme haters like Norman Finkelstein and Noam Chomsky are beginning to distance themselves from BDS.
By SHARON KOIFMAN
The only difference between the Nazi and Arab boycotts and the BDS campaign is branding.
By VIRAG GULYAS
Not only are our leaders not planning on beefing up public diplomacy efforts throughout the world, they are actually planning on further reducing Israel’s presence on the international stage.
If BDS illiberally advocates embargoes and sanctions – even against academics – then the Israeli government should respond by maintaining the moral high ground.
By MICHAEL MAKOVI
BDS does nothing to advance the cause of peace, tolerance and understanding, and actually hurts the Palestinian people.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Boteach’s tirade against Lorde provides more oxygen for BDS.
By JEFF BARAK
BDS is not a “movement” – a movement requires universality, like the feminist, gay rights and civil rights movements.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
People want to make their own decisions about what music they hear and which films they see.
By LANA MELMAN
Youth is a passing phase and youthquake is a passing phrase. You have my word for it.
Lorde would do herself a favor to study the issues before making such a decision.
The video of Ahed Tamimi attacking a soldier, as well as the disingenuous social media campaign on her behalf, crystallizes the cynical calculus that lies at the heart of 'No Way to Treat a Child.'
By DANIEL LAUFER
South Africa's relationship with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement leaves Israel in an awkward place.
The New School’s holding a forum of “antisemites on antisemitism” makes as much sense as a KKK forum on civil rights.
The poison ivy to which I am referring is the intolerant and narrow-minded form of left-wing idealism that will brook no dissent and will not countenance any opposing points of view.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Are we doing enough to equip our Jewish students for what they may face on campus? The answer is a resounding “No.”
By BRENDA KATTEN
