Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad attacked at pro-Palestinian protest in NYC

Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad was physically assaulted on Thursday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City.

In the video that went online, Hadad is seen arguing with protesters and then being pushed and punched by a masked protester. With his lips bleeding, he ran towards the police officers who were standing nearby and pointed at the attacker. The police who were there arrested one of the protesters.

The attacker is wanted for questioning.

I was physically attacked by pro-terror protesters before my lecture at Columbia University. Instead of a lecture, I had to file a complaint with the police. They may have drawn blood but these cowards will never stop me. pic.twitter.com/X3G0zXSsVx — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) April 19, 2024

Hadad shared that "during the demonstration, just before the attack, he made sure to cover his face, and immediately after that, he ran away. Coward!

"He thought we wouldn't get to him, so he tried to disguise himself and blocked His social networks, which are full of inflammatory anti-Israel content, but I filed a complaint, and he will be arrested in the near future." Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad shortly after being physically assaulted by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator at a protest near the Columbia University on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

NYC - Israeli Arab peace activist Yoseph Haddad was assaulted (see video) by Essa Ejelat from Yonkers, a local barber.Essa Ejelat has yet to be arrested by NYPD. We stand with @YosephHaddad in the fight against this radical hatred! pic.twitter.com/E25PVsooJO — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 19, 2024

The assault took place near Columbia University near Upper Manhattan, where Hadad arrived to give a lecture. Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were also arrested at the campus the same day.