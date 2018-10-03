03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“There won’t be pictures like the ones from the Second Lebanon War showing people on the beach in Beirut while Tel Aviv residents sat in bomb shelters."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
One of Lebanon's well-known satirical television stars, Itani is alleged by Lebanon to have committed a range of offenses on behalf of Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Middle East Council of Churches conference blames the region’s ills on Israel, as Christians are being persecuted from Egypt to Syria, Libya and Nigeria.
By DAVID PARSONS
Offshore gas finds are a potential windfall for peace, recipe for war
Israel is deliberating responses to the possibility that Lebanon will divert water from the Hatzbani River.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Analysis: For Israel, the 2006 war was a wakeup call and helped it realize that the war of the future is usually nothing like the war of the past.
Officials in Beirut say IDF artillery response to Katyusha rockets was a violation of UNSC Res. 1701 and of international law.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
UN ambassador criticizes Security Council for lack of statement following attacks near Eilat, says Gaza has become home to Hamas terrorism.
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon says in interview that signals from both sides indicate gov'ts "think they can de-conflict" border dispute.
By REUTERS
World Press Photo decides to close showcase after presence of prizewinning work by Israeli photojournalist sparks local protests.
By BEN HARTMAN
Lebanon is moving ever closer to being swept into the Syrian civil war amid cross-border fire, rebel response to increasingly overt engagement of Hezbollah militants in fighting.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The Philangist massacre in Israeli-controlled Palestinian refugee camps brought 400,000 protesters to the streets.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Thirty years later, a former defense correspondent for ‘The Jerusalem Post’ offers a first-person account of the Lebanon War.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
A former defense correspondent for ‘The Jerusalem Post’ offers a first-person account of the Lebanon War.
In the north of the country, violence has already erupted along the very religious fault lines which are defining the conflict inside Syria.
By OWEN KIRBY
Following one of earliest Israeli invasions of Lebanon, UNIFIL arrived to oversee IDF withdrawal.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Attack was one of first massive bombings by elements that later formed Hezbollah, led to withdrawal of US armed forces from Lebanon.
The fall of the Assad regime would be a disaster for both Hezbollah and Iran.
Shi’ite attacks on Sunni clerics have led to increased tensions and protests, threatening an explosion of sectarian violence.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
A statement posted on an opposition Facebook page says rebel groups had fired "a number of 120mm heavy caliber mortars."
Security authorities reportedly perform anal probes on detainees; unknown number released after exam.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Damages to be paid to two American servicemen wounded in the bombing, and to their family members.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Complaint says Israel disregards UN resolution 1701, Lebanese sovereignty and territory.
Lebanon’s cultural boycotts do little for the country except bring it global ridicule.
By AMY SPIRO
'Forbes' featured Tel Aviv and Beirut as great tourists destinations for the fall of 2017 in the same article.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The future of Lebanon is closely linked to the fate of its intimidating neighbor Syria.
By AUSTIN MACKENZIE
Hezbollah’s days of dominating Lebanon are likely numbered, and the group’s recent behavior suggests that it sees the writing on the wall.
By DAVID SCHENKER
History repeating: The Iranians have their hand in US elections one more time.
By MIKE EVANS
The Obama administration is signaling to keep Syrian political, military institutions intact.
By GABRIEL MAX SCHEINMANN
The upheaval in Syria could lead to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
By DANIEL NISMAN
Lebanese officials said Saudi Arabia had coerced Hariri into resigning and held him there against his will until an intervention by France led to his return to Lebanon.
The intelligence department claimed that Hezbollah, in cooperation with forces in the Lebanese army, plans to initiate a wave of attacks against its own facilities in Lebanon.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
At least 43 people were killed and more than 240 wounded in the two suicide bomb blasts.
Blasts occurred just outside a Shi'ite center in the Borj al-Barajneh area, according to local media.
Riot police bearing batons appear to swing toward the live TV correspondent, who gets pushed to the front line of clashes with protesters.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Overnight unrest stems from delay of parliamentary election, growing tensions from conflict in Syria.
In final push to vote Mohammed Assaf the winner of TV talent contest in Beirut, Bank of Palestine throws money into campaign.
Hezbollah gunmen open fire on anti-Hezbollah demonstrators; Lebanese Army on high alert in capital after sectarian shooting.
Attack on group's stronghold in south Beirut marks turning point in Syrian war and clearest signal yet that the conflict is likely to escalate and spread to Lebanon, already on a knife’s edge due to sectarian divisions.
The film, The Attack, is banned by gov't in Beirut; won three awards at the COLCOA French film festival in Hollywood.
Battered by war, the Syrian army seeks to create its own replacement. Fighters prefer to join local paramilitary groups.
Bomb was safely disposed of; had al-Qaida linked group al-Nusra's signature with anti-Hezbollah, anti-Syria statements.
Hezbollah chief makes televised appearance to refute reports of health deteriorating since being diagnosed with cancer.
Lebanese radio: Leader transferred to Iran after being diagnosed with cancer; party disagrees over future leadership.
Refugee influx equivalent to 6.5 percent of population; UNHCR advises setting up at least two transit centers.
9-year-old-girl among victims of clashes between troops, gunmen in Tripoli, Beirut that erupt in aftermath of assassination.
Security forces fire into the air after assassination of Lebanese intelligence chief; opposition accuse Syria of general's killing.
Protesters try to storm offices of Lebanese PM Mikati, demanding his resignation over assassination of intelligence chief.
Thousands gather in central Beirut for funeral of assassinated senior intelligence officer, accuse Syrian president of killing.
Bombing contains threat against anyone investigating Syria-Hezbollah, comes at peak of sectarian tensions.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Sunnis take to streets of Beirut, Sidon after bomb targeting Lebanese intelligence official al-Hassan kills 8, wounds 80.
Explosion hits street of anti-Assad office, apparently targeting, killing senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, wounding at least 78; last bombing in Beirut was in 2008.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain all told their nationals to leave at once.
Shelling and gov't operations in Damascus's Palestinian neighborhoods force thousands of families to Lebanon.
By GEORGE NAJMAH / THE MEDIA LINE
Report says Hezbollah using Lebanon’s banks in money-laundering scheme, calls on firms to dump Lebanese debt.
Beirut newspaper ‘Al-Joumhouria’ cites ‘security study’ saying terror group has upgraded underground structures.
Gulf states urge citizens not to visit Lebanon, cancellations abound.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Two killed in fighting between Assad backers and opponents; it is feared that Tripoli violence could spark wider bloodshed.
Hezbollah leader says UN secretary-general's "concern" over its weapons caches "pleases" him.
Rare public appearance on Shi'ite Ashura festival comes as Barak warns of arms transfers to Hezbollah.
Hezbollah leader, who has been in hiding since 2006, greets crowds in Beirut; shows support for Syria's Assad.
United Nations Human Rights head Navi Pillay says 4,000 dead, including 307 children, and 14,000 detained in Syria; Opposition group says military deserters storm Air Force Intelligence center.
Military deserters storm Air Force Intelligence center in Idlib province, says Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Hezbollah would take over Beirut with Free Patriotic Movement fearing Israeli offensive in Lebanon.
Former fighters in Israel-allied South Lebanon Army could face trial
upon return home; 2,500 ex-militiamen remain in Jewish state.
By OREN KESSLER
Lebanese eagerly sell weapons to Alawite minority, fearing they may face retaliation over revolt against coreligionist President Bashar Assad.
Syrian national television broadcasts confession of Jordanian-Palestinian who claims he gave Israel info that helped in Mughniya's assassination.
News agency says it will expose Israel's assassination of Hezbollah commander; Druse leader says Lebanon has no claim to Shebaa Farms.
Indictment published, says phones link 4 Hezbollah suspects to Rafik Hariri assassination.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Indictment published, says phones link 4 suspects to Rafik Hariri assasination; Sa'ad Hariri urges Nasrallah, Lebanese gov't to cooperate.
By JPOST.COM AND REUTERS
Comes after UN backed tribunal issued warrants in June for four men wanted in assassination, all of which have links to Hezbollah.
UN-backed Lebanon tribunal says Lebanese authorities have reported efforts to arrest Hezbollah members wanted for killing of ex-PM.
Explosion rocks Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut suburb, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, DPA reports; Hezbollah denies report of injuries.
Explosion rocks Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut suburb, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, DPA reports; terrorist Samir Kuntar reportedly injured in blast.
Outcry ensues after dancer raises Lebanese, Israeli flags in front of 90,000 at French music festival.
By OREN KESSLER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Arrest comes after Lebanese interior minister sees video, made in 2010, deems it libelous to Suleiman, 'Daily Star' reports.
UN official urges Beirut to focus attention on searching Mediterranean for natural resources, offers to help in border dispute, 'As-Safir' reports.
Decline in living costs in region linked to depreciation of dollar, not toppled leaders, mass protests and civil war.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Move made to protect economic rights in lucrative offshore territories near Lebanon; Beirut warns it will defend its borders and resources.
By HERB KEINON
US Secretary of State: Parties should continue to respect special tribunal; indictments reportedly detail motives, plan behind Hariri assassination.
Tribunal indictments in assassination of former Lebanese PM reportedly contain info on assasins' political motives and how they covered traces.
4 Hezbollah members charged with murder of Rafik Hariri; "The time for justice is near," declares former PM’s son; suspects include brother-in-law of slain terror chief Mughniyeh.
UN tribunal delivers arrest warrants over 2005 murder of Rafik Hariri; Hezbollah members reportedly implicated; Sa'ad Hariri praises move.
Lebanon's state prosecutor announces he has received indictments, 4 arrest warrants over 2005 assassination of Rafik Hariri.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Beirut: Officials from UN-backed tribunal reportedly hands over indictments; Lebanese media: Arrest warrants for 4 Hezbollah members.
Two peacekeepers lightly wounded, several vehicles damaged as resident throw rocks in town of Srifa.
Nasrallah claims 3 spies captured, 2 recruited by CIA, says Israel turned to US for help gathering information on Lebanese group; US embassy denies all charges.
Nasrallah claims 3 spies captured, 2 recruited by CIA, says Israel turned to US for help gathering information on Lebanese group; US embassy official says Nasrallah accusations "empty."
The international community cannot credibly feign ignorance of the incontestable evidence of turbulence brewing in Lebanon.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gunmen block roads, burn tires in Beirut and other cities to protest killing of senior Lebanese intelligence official.
Foreign Ministry spokesman says Zionist regime benefits from regional instability; Israel dismisses remark as "pathetic."
Abductions follow street fighting in Beirut; underscores continued violence in Syria.
Residents hear sounds of heavy machineguns, rocket-propelled grenades from western neighborhood of al-Mezze.
UN rights council adopts resolution put forward by EU with 37 states in favor, 4 against including Russia, China.
Indictment identifies five networks, two of which were covert, used to call members in group.
Roadside bomb hits UN troop carrier on bridge in Sidon; wounded come from French contingency; circumstance behind blast still unknown.
UN tribunal delivers arrest warrants over 2005 murder of Rafik Hariri; Hezbollah members reportedly implicated; State Dept welcomes move.
By REUTERS AND OREN KESSLER