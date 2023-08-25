The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Lebanon: Israeli spy network arrested at Beirut airport - report

According to reports, two suspects were arrested at the airpot as they were attempting to escape the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2023 18:46

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2023 18:56
A Middle East Airlines flight, at Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut, Lebanon (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KURUSH PAWAR)
A Middle East Airlines flight, at Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut, Lebanon
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KURUSH PAWAR)

An Israeli spy network was arrested at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport in the Lebanese capital, local media reported citing comments made by Elias al-Baysari, the acting director-general of Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security.

According to the reports, two suspects were arrested at the airport as they were attempting to escape the country.

Baysari's comments reportedly came in a statement celebrating 78 years since the establishment of the directorate.

Israeli spy rings abroad

Iran and its proxies often claim to have detained spies, either Israeli or working for the Mossad.

A member of the Lebanese army stands guard as Lebanon's parliament is set to convene in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) A member of the Lebanese army stands guard as Lebanon's parliament is set to convene in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

In December of last year, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that it thwarted a Mossad network attempting to sabotage its defense industries.

According to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, the Mossad contacted companies that work with the Islamic Republic’s defense industries in order to collect information.

In May, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office uncovered and arrested an 11-person Mossad cell operating in the country.

This is a developing story.



