Lebanon: Israeli spy network arrested at Beirut airport - report

An Israeli spy network was arrested at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport in the Lebanese capital, local media reported citing comments made by Elias al-Baysari, the acting director-general of Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security.

According to the reports, two suspects were arrested at the airport as they were attempting to escape the country.

Baysari's comments reportedly came in a statement celebrating 78 years since the establishment of the directorate.

Israeli spy rings abroad

Iran and its proxies often claim to have detained spies, either Israeli or working for the Mossad.

In December of last year, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that it thwarted a Mossad network attempting to sabotage its defense industries.

According to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, the Mossad contacted companies that work with the Islamic Republic’s defense industries in order to collect information.

In May, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office uncovered and arrested an 11-person Mossad cell operating in the country.

This is a developing story.