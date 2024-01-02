Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of the Hamas terrorist movement, was killed along with at least three other people in an alleged drone strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold for Hezbollah, according to Lebanese reports.

According to the reports, the strike targeted an office belonging to Hamas in Mushrifiyah in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital.

Initial reports indicated that both an apartment and a vehicle were targeted in the area.

Arouri has been an Israeli target

Arouri has been noted as a central target for Israel in the past year due to his role in organizing terrorism in the West Bank. People stand at a damaged building following an explosion at the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon January 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

A member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement told Lebanese media after the incident that the secretary general of the movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, was not harmed in the strike.