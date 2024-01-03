Iran: Israel's killing of al-Arouri shows its underachieving in Gaza

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian responded to the killing of Saleh al-Arouri on X early Wednesday morning.

The foreign minister said that it was a "terrorist act that proves that Israel has not achieved its goals in Gaza despite America's support."

He added, "Such a cowardly terrorist operation proves that the Zionist regime has not achieved any of its goals after weeks of war crimes, genocide, and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank of Palestine, despite the direct support of the White House."