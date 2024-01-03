Hamas’s slain deputy leader outside of Gaza, Saleh al-Arouri, was the number one target of a special Shin Bet unit established to target Hamas operatives abroad, Walla! military correspondent Amir Bohbot reported Wednesday morning.

Writing on X, Bohbot wrote that the Israel Security Agency has become more active in Israel's general operation against the Hamas terrorist organization, be it in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or abroad.

"Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar recently spoke on the issue of expanding the responsibilities [of the Shin Bet]...and the security agency's intent to reach all Hamas leaders anywhere in the world, including in Lebanon.

The IDF has thus far denied responsibility for the Beirut assassination, which killed five other people in addition to al-Arouri. On Tuesday, in response to a question about the assassination, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari stressed that he would not be addressing the reports, adding: "We are focused on fighting Hamas."

Members of civil defence stand at the site of an explosion, in what security sources say is an Israeli drone strike, in Beirut, Lebanon January 2, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Israel allegedly targeted a Hamas head in Lebanon two months ago

However, Bohbot wrote, this is not the first allegedly Shin Bet-led assassination of a Hamas official in Lebanon.

Earlier in November, it was reported that Khalil Hamed al-Kharraz, the deputy head of Hamas's Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, was killed "by the treacherous Zionist hand in southern Lebanon," a statement of the brigades said.

The killing, which the IDF also did not take responsibility for, is part of a long-term vision of the Shin Bet head to target Hamas's heads in Lebanon.