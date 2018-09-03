british jewry

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
PM Netanyahu said he wanted to thank US President Donald Trump for his “historic declaration” of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, noting that Vice President Pence was one of the move's main supporters.
By HERB KEINON
"I used to take pride in the fact that I would describe myself as a ‘British-born’ Israeli. I feel no pride about that now.”
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Other at anti-Israel march chants included: “Zionists/ISIS are the same. Only difference is the name.”
By JTA
Blair, who served concurrently during Sacks' tenure as Chief Rabbi of Britain, called him one of his "heroes."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"No death will be prioritized in any way over any other because of the religion of the deceased or family.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
According to both Jewish and Islamic law, bodies of the deceased must be buried as soon as possible after death.
Philosopher Moshe Machover was readmitted after writing that Nazism and Zionism had a "basic agreement."
The prime minister thanks community members for being a bridge between Israel and the UK.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The rise of the far right and the far left in Europe and an increasingly shrill atmosphere at universities that inhibits speech.
A new documentary produced by the British corporation is shining a light on British Jewry and the Israeli Kibbutz movement.
By JOY BERNARD
Following the resolution of the controversy, Mirvis said he was “appalled” by the behavior of those who rejected Dweck’s teachings.
80 percent of respondents said they believe that the Labour Party is harboring antisemites in its ranks.
“The failure of police forces and the Crown Prosecution Service to protect British Jews is a betrayal.”
The Sephardi community both in the UK and abroad is upset over one rabbi's lecture over same-sex love.
How will British Jews be affected by the alliance on the horizon?
A Jewish man was the primary target of the abuse.
Sponsored by the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) organization, the event was scheduled to take place on June 22 at an undisclosed venue in Westminster.
The large banner, hung in the city of Bristol in southwest England, was designed to highlight "Theresa May’s... relationship with Israel," said one of the organizers responsible for the image.
“We will not be cowed or intimidated nor will we allow our commitment to the values of peace and tolerance to be diminished."
The near monolithic support for the Conservative Party among British Jewry comes at the tail end of a year long period which has seen repeat antisemitism controversies in Labor.
By JOSH DELL
Jewish security watchdog Shomrim accused the Kent police of failing to act.
One message read: “At times I ask myself were the Nazis right in herding the Jews into concentration camps.”
Conservative Party official issues warning ahead of June 8th elections.
The man allegedly ran out toward two Jewish girls shouting “You Jews run away from here before I kill you.”
Beit Hatfutsot Museum is trying to shift paradigms when telling the Jewish story.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Franck Allais said the sign was part of an artistic project, which also included a sign depicting a woman pulling a shopping trolley and another of a man pushing his wheelchair and a cat.
By REUTERS,TAMARA ZIEVE
The FBI and Scotland Yard are collaborating on the investigation into several recent waves of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and groups.
By REUTERS
Jeremy Corbyn, chairman of the UK Labor Party, was recently spotted embracing anti-Israel activists who have expressed their hatred of the "ugly Israeli species."
Sir Eli, as he was fondly known, was professor emeritus of International Law at Cambridge University, a fellow of Trinity College and founder of the Lauterpacht Center for International Law.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Holocaust survivor who introduced the amendment calls the UK government's decision "a disgrace."
The nuptials of Jewish nobleman Ivor Montagu and his bride Eileen Hellstern sparked outrage in England in the late 1920s.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Britain's antisemitism watchdog records 1,309 antisemitic incidents nationwide.
Sadiq Khan met Monday evening with genocide survivors, including from the Holocaust, as part of the city’s programming surrounding International Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27.
The company allegedly did not take the incident seriously at first, until a friend called Amazon out on social media.
In the two months following the June 23 vote, a Jewish community in Portugal reportedly received some 400 applications compared to just 5 prior to the UK's split from the EU.
The annual conference, now in its 36th year, brings together 2,800 participants across over 1,200 sessions covering a huge spectrum of Jewish life and beyond.
Joshua Bonehill-Paine,24, was convicted Wednesday of racial harassment for posting a series of articles online in which he targeted parliamentarian Luciana Berger.
Following an increase in xenophobia related hate crimes, this year's Mitzvah Day focused on building bridges between different groups in society.
Almost two-thirds of the Jewish community’s children are enrolled.
According to survey by UK chief rabbi’s Shabbat initiative.
Jonathan Arkush, leader of the main representative body of Britain’s Jews, sees good reason to be optimistic on the kingdom’s Jewish community.
Pro-Palestinian protesters trapped Jewish students in a lecture hall where an Israeli guest was speaking.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A Ford spokesman says that the garage was not affiliated with Ford and was not an official franchise of the American motor company.
The gathering at the British Parliament's House of Lord marked the launch of a campaign for the UK to apologize over the 1917 Balfour Declaration.
David Ward has "served his time" according to Lib Dem leader Tim Farron.
By ZACK PYZER
Larry Sanders, 81, is running as the Green Party candidate, for the seat being vacated by former UK prime minister David Cameron.
In recent months, lawmakers have had death threats and bricks thrown through office windows, among other incidents, leading some to increase their own home security.
Mattot Arim says Board of Deputies forcing‘Palestinian state down Israel’s throat.’
World Jewish Relief raises £944,000 for migrants in Turkey, Greece.
By NIV ELIS
Flynn said the ambassador to Israel should be “someone with roots in the UK [who] can’t be accused of having Jewish loyalty.”
I get the impression that he was quite a character with a sharp sense of humor, who did not follow the laws of convention. A lovable rogue. The wicked son in the Passover Haggada.
By YONATAN SILVER
"Israel makes me smile, I can get used to the sunshine."
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
The arrest of the self-proclaimed Nazi came at a time when European Jews fear a resurgence of antisemitism from the rise of nationalism.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The election results are being perceived as a gamble that backfired for Conservative Party leader Theresa May.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
In light of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, most polling stations had increased security as they opened on Thursday morning.
As the UK prepares to open negotiations with the EU in the coming weeks, Thursday's general election could mark a turning point in the UK's political landscape for years to come.
By EYTAN HALON
People in affected areas were being advised to seek medical care only in emergencies.
The human rights activist and former actress apologizes "for posting a despicable tweet by mistake."
More than 16 million votes have been tallied, guaranteeing victory for the "brexit" camp.
Sharon tells press conference that family will be joining trip to the Holy Land and 'we play where we want'.
By AMY SPIRO
Reggie Yates apologizes for reference to 'fat Jewish guy from northwest London.'
British soul hip hop sensation Rag ‘N’ Bone Man will be making his Israel debut next May.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Here is a look at a dozen of the top Anglo advisers who roam Knesset corridors and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.
By GIL HOFFMAN
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Britain to apologize for the Balfour Declaration, and even suggested the possibility of suing the country.
By MARK WEISS
"Herzl was right: ‘If you will it, it is no dream.’"
Delegation of British opposition party members visits Yad Vashem.
The house is a very special Bauhaus- era building and ambassadors have been keen to showcase it.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Former Israeli envoy to London says new British Foreign Secretary is "outspoken friend."
The current exposure of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party is a throwback to the 1980s when I was actively involved in preventing the banning of university Jewish societies.
By BRYAN CHEYETTE
The moment we are in now is one of profound importance to Britain’s Jews.
By RICHARD BOLCHOVER
The lack of contact and false association is sending us down a worrying path in Britain. But it is undoubtedly one that affects our entire country, and not just its Jewish population.
By LAURA JANNER-KLAUSNER
Jews in the main remember the narrow nationalism and instability of the previous century – and the havoc it wreaked.
By COLIN SHINDLER
The Jerusalem Report invited six Jewish opinion shapers to put recent
manifestations of anti-Israelism into perspective
By ELLIOT JAGER
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
‘Israel makes me smile, I can get used to the sunshine.’
British Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister may also embolden antisemites and those who would perpetrate physical attacks on Jews.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Much valiant effort is going into fighting this scourge.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
There is currently much disquiet over the Labour Party’s conspicuous failure to address significant antisemitism within its ranks.
Today we are also secured by our ties in trade, investment, security, cooperation, technology and science, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
By DAVID A. DANGOOR
There’s already a huge amount going on. The UK is a leading partner of the Israeli scientific community – last year nearly 1,500 scientific publications included a UK and Israeli researcher.
By CHRISTIAN DUNCUMB
Margaret Thatcher was aware of, and sensitive to, the concerns of an electorally important group of voters in a constituency which she always treated as if it were highly marginal.
By ROBERT PHILPOT
We need to get past the mentality that if we don’t make an issue over this turn of events, the bad feelings will blow over and just go away.
By JEFFREY LUDWIG
It is a horrifying prospect that a man who publicly praises Hamas and Hezbollah as his “friends” was so close to being elected prime minister.
By ISI LEIBLER
From a logical point of view Israel and the Jews shouldn’t be issues at all in the election. Yet when antisemitism is concerned rationality often evaporates.
The more internal dissension, the better for the UK.
Many British Jews feel threatened by BDS, because it represents another front in the war of extermination against Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Rachel Weisz starts in 'Denial,' about American Jewish historian Deborah Lipstadt’s real-life legal battle with prominent Holocaust denier British historian David Irving in the 1990s.
By REUTERS,JTA
“It is possibly the ugliest beauty contest ever held,” says Board of Deputies of British Jews.