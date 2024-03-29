Men harass UK Jewish Delis, demand to know stance on Israel and IDF

Two men harassed the staff of two Jewish cuisine delis on Monday, demanding to know the shops' stance on Israel and the Israel Defense Forces, according to a shop owner and local media.

Fress Deli owner Martin Ment told The Jerusalem Post that an Asian man wearing a face mask entered the Radlett shop and appeared to be looking at the products. In CCTV footage, Ment said that customers looked uncomfortable with his presence.

The manager was asked by the masked man about a soup mix and then left the deli. Another hooded man entered the shop and began to peruse the store's items, which Ment said are predominantly Jewish or Israeli.

"He then proceeded to ask my staff about the shop's stance on Israel and whether we support the IDF," said Ment. "My staff explained that we are a Jewish deli selling bagels and deflected from answering the question directly." A Jewish man walks with young Jewish boys in Golders Green, London, January 10 , 2015. The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security advice to Britain's estimated 260,000 Jews, said police in London and Manchester in northern England had agreed to increase patrols at synagogues and ot (credit: REUTERS/PAUL HACKETT)

The hooded man left and joined his friend outside, but Ment said that he believed they had gone to other shops to make similar queries.

Antisemitic crime spree

The Jewish Chronicle reported on Tuesday that there were three masked and hooded men, and the group had also paid a visit to Jewish cuisine deli Noshers.

"I am concerned for the safety of my staff, and incidents like this are worrying. We need to stay vigilant as a community, and it's comforting to know that on this occasion, the response from CST and the police was so swift," said Ment.

Community Security Trust said on social media on Tuesday that the incident was "a disturbing example of anti-Jewish harassment ostensibly in the name of anti-Israel activism. It is completely unjustifiable and we will be increasing security in the area in the coming days to reassure the Jewish community."