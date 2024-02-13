Leeds University said it will take action against antisemitism following incidents of anti-Jewish hatred on its campus and an hour-long meeting with local Jewish organizations, according to a Monday report by Jewish News.

The meeting was between the university's vice-chancellor and the presidents of Leeds Jewish Society (JSoc) and the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) amongst recent news that an emeritus professor of Arabic at the university, James Dickins, leaked the address of the Jewish center, and "encouraged pro-Palestinian activists to protest against the appearance of an Israeli rapper on campus," the report said.

At least eight attendees from UJS were at the meeting. Leeds University JSoc President Emma Levy said that the institution should cut ties with Dickins, whom the report says is also the chair of the university's branch within the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The meeting was held after the Hillel House was vandalized with graffiti reading “Free Palestine” last Thursday and then death threats subjected to Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, a Jewish chaplain for universities in the Yorkshire area and his family - which occurred after a campaign started to oust him from his position over his IDF service. The family reportedly went into hiding as a result. Levy reportedly visited Deutsch's home, the report said, quoting statments she made regarding "vile messages popping up on their phones."

Statements by the university, Jewish groups

Leeds University had issued a statement saying that "Antisemitism, Islamophobia, abuse, or harassment of any kind is not acceptable and we encourage our community to report incidents for investigation." Parkinson Building, Leeds University, Leeds, England. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

UJS issued a statement of their own, stating that "While we were reassured by the university’s promises, actions speak louder than words. We expect the university to act decisively to protect its Jewish students," Jewish News quoted them as saying.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.