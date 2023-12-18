Nearly half of British Jews have considered leaving the UK since October 7 due to antisemitism, according to polling data collected by Campaign Against Antisemitism. Four of five of the Jews surveyed identified as Zionists.

The polling was conducted between the 12th and 17th of November among 3,744 respondents.

Based on the Campaign Against Antisemitism survey data, 69% of UK Jews, including 40% who strongly agreed, agreed that they were less likely than they were before the October 7 massacre to show visible signs of their Jewishness, such as wearing a Star of David or kippah.

Another 15% disagreed, and the remainder neither agreed nor disagreed.

Also, since October's Hamas massacre in southern Israel, 48% of respondents, including 17% who strongly agreed, affirmed that they had considered leaving the UK due to antisemitism.

Just over a third, 34%, of respondents disagreed.

Next, polling subjects were asked if they, or someone they knew, experienced or witnessed an antisemitic incident since October 7.

The majority, 61%, responded in the affirmative.

Presented with the statement, “Antisemitic hate crime is treated by the police in the same way as other forms of hate crime,” 16% agreed, 18% neither agreed nor disagreed, and the remaining two-thirds disagreed. The latter category contained 32% of the total who strongly disagreed.

The overwhelming majority of respondents also agreed that they would “avoid traveling to a city center if a major anti-Israel demonstration was taking place there” (91%) and that “The Crown Prosecution Service should report statistics on prosecutions of antisemitic hate crimes” (95%).

Another 90% of respondents agreed, with 78% strongly agreeing, that the British Government should designate Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization, thereby banning it.

Only 9% neither agreed nor disagreed, and 0% disagreed.

According to the Counter Extremism Project, Hizb ut-Tahrir advocates the establishment of a global Muslim caliphate and presents Islamic law (Sharia) as an alternative to both capitalism and secular democracy.

In October, the Jerusalem Post reported the group had "a history of promoting antisemitism and engaging in activities with violent inclinations."

Survey respondents were next asked about various political parties in the UK and whether or not they felt these parties were too tolerant of antisemitism among their MPs, MEPs, councilors, members, and supporters.

UK political parties too tolerant of antisemitism?

The party British Jews felt was the most tolerant of antisemitism was the Labour Party, with 63% of respondents saying it was too tolerant of antisemitism. The Labour Party was followed by SNP (47%), the Green Party (42%), the Liberal Democrats (32%), and Sinn Féin (32%).

The Labour Party is the party formerly chaired by Jemery Corbyn, a figure who accrued numerous accusations of antisemitism both during and since his tenure.

In November, Corbyn accused both the IDF and Hamas of engaging in terrorism. The statement came on the heels of an interview on Piers Morgan a handful of days prior when he refused to define Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The party respondents felt was the least accommodating of antisemitism was the Reclaim Party (11%). Only 2% of respondents said no party was too tolerant of antisemitism, and 26% said they didn’t know.

UK Jews dissatisfied with BBC's coverage of Israel-Hamas war

Next, when asked if they were “satisfied with the BBC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas crisis,” a total of 86%, including 71% who strongly disagreed, said they were not satisfied with the BBC’s coverage of the war.

Only 4% agreed, including the 1% who strongly agreed, and 4% neither agreed nor disagreed. The remaining respondents said that they did not watch or listen to the BBC or read its website.

Regarding the statement, “I feel personally connected to events happening in Israel,” 0% of respondents disagreed. While only 2% neither agreed nor disagreed, 97%, including 78% who strongly agreed, said they did feel personally connected to events happening in Israel.

Finally, when asked if they considered themselves to be a Zionist, four of five respondents agreed that they did. Over half of respondents, 57%, strongly agreed with the statement.

Only 6%, including the 2% of the total who strongly disagreed, said they did not consider themself to be a Zionist. The remaining respondents neither agreed nor disagreed.