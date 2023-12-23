There is a daily conflict within me – which I am sure is shared by many – as I wonder whether to turn on the TV once again for an update on the war situation. For sure, with each day that passes, it becomes ever more heartbreaking to hear of another young person whose life was given in the defense of our beloved country.

As a senior citizen privileged to have led a long, full, and satisfying life, it seems totally wrong that too many of our young are dying without having had the opportunity to fulfill their days.

Israel Defense Forces Sgt.-Maj. (res) Ben Zussman, aged 22, fell in battle on December 3 in the Gaza Strip. He wrote a letter, specifically to be read upon his death, requesting his family and friends not to mourn his death but to make his shiva a week of family, friends, and fun. It continued in a highly emotive manner. To quote a couple of Zussman’s sentences: “Even if something happens to me, I’m not permitting you to sink into sadness. I had the benefit to fulfill my dream and my purpose – the privilege to protect our beautiful land and the people of Israel – and you can be sure that I’m watching you and smiling a huge smile.”

Yes, we hear each day what it means to defend the one Jewish state. It is only recently that we have been informed of the 1,645 who are wounded; we can only begin to imagine the many – while defying death – whose lives will never be the same again.

Israel is a small country where everyone knows someone who has suffered a loss during this painful war. It is a war that, today more than ever, we are fighting not only for Israelis but for the entire Jewish people.

Comparing being a Jew in Israel to the UK

These thoughts were emphasized on a recent visit to London. In common with Diaspora communities worldwide, UK Jews face an unprecedented increase in antisemitism. It remains difficult to comprehend how the barbaric murder of Israel’s men, women, and children on October 7 was the catalyst for the ignition of a level of antisemitism hitherto unprecedented since the Holocaust.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have come out on the streets of London, virtually every Saturday, in support of Hamas. Particularly reprehensible was that on the very day when Hamas terrorists carried out their vicious murderous attacks on Israel’s residents, pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in protest against Israel outside the city’s Israeli Embassy. Advertisement A demonstrator holds an Israeli flag as they attend a march against antisemitism, during a temporary truce between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in London, Britain November 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

TO DATE, the UK’s Jewish community has held two rallies. The first one, on October 22, called for support to bring home the hostages captured by Hamas. Under the banner of “Bring Them Home,” the rally attracted some 20,000 participants, which was considered an excellent turnout.

The second rally, in which I participated, took place on November 26. It was specifically against antisemitism, attracting between 60,000 and 110,000 participants, depending on whose figures one wanted to believe (not surprisingly, the BBC quoted the lower figure). Whatever, this was a defining moment, graphically portraying Anglo-Jewry’s prime concern.

This amazing turnout should be seen against the backdrop of a diminishing community. Further, the Board of Deputies of British Jews (considered the body representing British Jewry) chose not to endorse or promote this march against antisemitism; and the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland (ZF) – which I had the honor to chair prior to my aliyah – no longer exists.

The Zionist Federation is the same organization that received the Balfour Declaration. In 1917, Sir Arthur Balfour, the British foreign secretary, communicated the Declaration to Lord Rothschild, leader of the Jewish community, specifically for transmission to the Zionist Federation.

Protected by the Metropolitan Police and the Community Security Trust (CST) – the UK’s major Jewish organization ensuring the community’s security – the number of participants in the November 26 demonstration was clearly unexpected. As a result, the police had to stagger the start, with many participants (including myself) being directed to walk for an hour just to return to the starting point of the march.

While the majority of the participants were Jews, there were many non-Jews wanting to express their solidarity with their Jewish friends in the face of the frightening rise in antisemitism. One participant was UK Times journalist Robert Crompton, who wrote of his experience: “I was stopped at least a dozen times by strangers to say, effusively, thank you. A couple of marchers offered heartfelt hugs, both in recognition of my recent article and my attendance. I began to feel embarrassed... true the attention was very welcome... and yet it made me think: “Britain’s Jews must be feeling pretty lonely to be chuffed that a non-Jew has merely a) reminded a wider audience of the savagery of October 7th, and b) turned up to show solidarity with his friends and fellow citizens. Neither of these actions [truthful reporting, opposing antisemitism] do I regard as morally complex, controversial, or courageous. They certainly should not be.”

Another point made by Crompton was that the Left were conspicuous by their absence. Certainly, no trade unions were represented.

In addition, while ministers in the current Conservative government were present, notably absent was the leadership of the UK’s opposition Labour Party. Perhaps not surprising seeing that Labour’s leader, Sir Keir Starmer, suffered the biggest rebellion of his leadership when eight Labour front-benchers defied their leader by voting for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Many Jews are fearful that Labour’s predicted win in the forthcoming 2024 general election could result in former Corbyn supporters (known for their virulent antisemitic and anti-Israel views) emerging out of the woodwork, to take on prominent roles within a new Labour government.

WHAT OF the feelings toward Israel right now?

I was surprised to find that almost everyone I spoke with – among friends and family – while aware of the painful challenges of this war, was totally unaware of the Israeli evacuees who have been forced to leave their homes – from the South and the North – because of the constant rocket attacks.

While aware that survivors of the destroyed kibbutzim had to find refuge, they were surprised to learn that some 250,000 Israelis, including children ranging in age from infants to adolescents, are likely to be spending months away from their normal environments, with little idea of when they might return home.

It was painful to watch a TV recording of these children, interviewed by a psychologist, who spoke of the trauma they had experienced and the longing to return to their own homes, their own beds, and their own friends.

Back to the beginning. In recognizing the contribution of our young, brave soldiers, I can do no better than to quote the late Abba Kovner, partisan leader and celebrated Israeli poet and writer:

“To remember the past. To live the present. To trust the future.”

Yes, we must remember the past if we are to appreciate the present.

Trust the future? We are able to trust the future because of the bravery and sacrifice of those in the IDF; it is they who ensure every Jew’s tomorrow by securing the continuity of our beloved State of Israel.

Am Yisrael chai.

The writer is chairperson of Israel, Britain, and the Commonwealth Association.