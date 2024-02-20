Pro-Palestinian sticker placed over Amy Winehouse statue’s Star of David

A Palestinian flag sticker was placed over the Star of David necklace on Jewish singer Amy Winehouse’s statue in London on Monday morning.

Camden Market said that they were made aware that a member of the public had placed the sticker, and that it was removed immediately and reported to the police.

“Camden Market remains first and foremost, a place of diversity – a global destination that welcomes everyone,” the London market said in a statement. “Any form of discrimination on our estate will not be tolerated.”

The incident roused anger among Jewish and pro-Israel organizations for what they said was an antisemitic act. The market had been alerted of the incident by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Amy Winehouse à ses débuts (credit: BEIT HATFUTSOT)

“A sticker of the Palestinian Authority flag has been stuck over the Star of David on the Amy Winehouse statue in Camden,” said CAA. “But this is just ‘criticism of Israel,’ right?”

Muslims Against Antisemitism supports Jewish community

Muslims Against Antisemitism said on social media that Winehouse was a national treasure and that her Jewish traditions were part of her identity.

“Covering a Star of David as a form of ‘resistance’ is simply — antisemitism,” said MAAS. “The cause of Palestine does not need antisemites. It stands on its own merit.”

Winehouse, an English singer, died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27. A bronze statue of her was erected at Camden Market in 2014.