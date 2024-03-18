Since start of Gaza war: A 40% increase in new immigrants from Britain to Israel

As Jews around the world grapple with rising antisemitism and uncertainty for the future, London held its first Aliyah Fair in five years on Sunday amid an uptick in Aliyah interest among British Jews.

In attendance were Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely, and representatives from The Jewish Agency.

The fair saw hundreds of members of the Jewish community in Britain attend, with attendees given extensive information about the possibility of immigration and assistance in absorption into Israel delivered by Israeli representatives.

Sofer greeted the guests, saying, “Following the outbreak of the ‘Swords of Iron’ war, we've seen an increase in interest in immigrating to Israel, and for the first time in five years, we are hosting this fair here in London. I was happy to meet many Jews wishing to immigrate to the State of Israel out of solidarity and the desire to express support for the country during the war.”

Israel seeking to assist new immigrants

The minister also noted the support that Israel seeks to give new immigrants, stating, “We are working to encourage immigration and absorb potential immigrants in the best way possible through programs for learning Hebrew, rent assistance in the Negev and Galilee, job placement, and programs for students.” Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 26, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The chairman of the Jewish Agency, Major-General Doron Almog also spoke, “Solidarity and love for Israel is the main impetus for the immigration of British Jews who express their concern and pride in the State of Israel in these difficult days. As in the UK, other countries around the world are seeing an increase in opening immigration cases. We must welcome new immigrants with open arms, allow them to integrate into Israel, and successfully adjust during these challenging times.”

Uptick in immigration interest following October 7

In attendance were the parents of the late Seargent Nathaniel Young, who immigrated to Israel as a lone soldier in the IDF and fell at the beginning of the current war. His parents, Shontel and Nicky, who immigrated to Israel in the wake of their son’s death, spoke to the Jewish community in Britan and discussed their decision to immigrate.

Since Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli operation in Gaza, there has been a 40% increase in the number of new immigrants from Britain to Israel since the beginning of 2024.

These new immigrants from Britain are diverse, and counted among them are young families with children, young people seeking to draft to the IDF, and the elderly. As a result, there is an increase in demand for Aliyah, with a record number of Aliyah files opened since the outbreak of the war, signaling greater interest in immigration.