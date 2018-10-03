03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In mid-October, Hamas and its rival Fatah signed an agreement in Cairo to advance reconciliation efforts. However, the efforts have not yet reached fruition.
By ADAM RASGON
Will Hamas stop trying to ignite conflict in the West Bank?
Saudi news site Elaph reported that Director of Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Major General Khaled Fawzy met with Israeli officials to discuss the Hamas-Fatah talks.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Hamas is thought to be holding the bodies of two soliders — Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul — as well as three Israeli civilians — Hisham al-Sayed, Avera Mengistu and Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima.
An Israeli security team went to Cairo about a month ago to review security arrangements needed to reopen the embassy.
By HERB KEINON
Doha is not “understanding the seriousness and gravity of the situation,”say Arab diplomats.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Hamas' foreign relations chief, Osama Hamdan, announced news of the upcoming delegation to Tehran.
Egyptian president to Israel: "The Arabs and Palestinians are ready for peace."
During a meeting in Cairo, the Abdul Fatah al-Sisi also cited as pledging to Cairo's continued efforts to help formulate a diplomatic solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Islamic State says shooting at bus was response to leader's call to target Jews.
By REUTERS
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi says that there were 45 tourists from Umm al-Fahm, Kafr Kassem, and Jaffa on the bus and “everyone is alive and well with no injuries.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Tarabin was arrested after illegally crossing the border into Egypt and was sentences to 15 years in prison.
By HERB KEINON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Abbas threatens to pursue resolution if Jerusalem refuses to resume peace negotiations.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PA chief will outline his Security Council bid before a special session with foreign ministers.
Israel has not been informed that negotiations, set to take place tomorrow, will be postponed.
Negotiations expected to resume come two months after a cease-fire went into effect ending Operation Protective Edge.
The PA president addressed the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Norway's foreign minister, Børge Brende.
Hamas will not willingly disarm, the foreign minister says, raising concerns that future funds raised at the conference will be funneled towards weapons manufacturing and tunnel building.
US official skeptical full reconstruction funding can be raised; Kerry to meet with Abbas on sidelines; Hamdallah: Gaza must be linked to West Bank.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
Senior Hamas official Zahar condemns killing of Kawasme and Abu Aysha, but says Israel must not be given any pretext "to escape from the commitments" of the August 26 truce that ended Gaza war.
By REUTERS,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Boy succumbs to wounds after rocket hits home; Ashdod man in critical condition from wounds sustained by rocket; hundreds of rockets land in Israel Friday.
IDF corrects earlier statement saying rocket was launched from UNRWA school, clarifies location is Hamas controlled.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Upon return from Egypt, Khalil al-Hayya says truce possible if Israel stops "playing with terminologies and hiding behind them in a ruse that renders our demands void."
IDF hits launch sites and terror base overnight in Gaza responding to rocket fire; IDF says Code Red siren in Eshkol at 10 a.m. was false alarm.
Head of Palestinian delegation says additional 5-day cease-fire agreed upon by both sides; Hamas accuses Israel of breaking truce as IDF strikes targets in retaliation for rocket attacks on the country's South.
Additional 5-day truce agreed upon by factions, according to head of Palestinian delegation after terrorists in Gaza breach cease-fire set to end at midnight by launching rockets at Israel; Hamas denies attack.
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Terrorists in Gaza breach three-day cease-fire set to end at midnight by launching rocket at Israel; one projectile strikes open area in Sha'ar Hanegev, no injuries; Hamas denies firing rockets.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,MICHAEL WILNER
Obama in phone call urges Netanyahu to seal a deal that would end fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Netanyahu, Obama discuss cease-fire efforts; Hamas leader Haniyeh urges Palestinian delegates not to "succumb to blackmail" in cease-fire talks, says no permanent truce unless Gaza "siege lifted."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Threat of renewed fighting in Gaza looms as no sign appears of breakthrough in Cairo talks at end of 3-day halt of hostilities.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israeli delegation to return to Cairo Saturday night; Amir Peretz: We're in the most important phase now.
Current Egyptian Minister of Culture: "There is nothing called ‘Jewish books in Egypt,’ the books scientifically should be classified as Arabic, Persian, Turkish, etc.”
Jewish groups on California campuses prepare for anti-Israel events ahead of Rosh Hashana.
By KELLY HARTOG
A look into what Egypt is doing to stop the swarm of terror attacks in the country.
By NEVILLE TELLER
Arab and Palestinian media are in an uproar after an Israeli paper published that the agreement includes a Hamas commitment to end terror attacks on Israelis in the West Bank.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
“There is a great deal of importance to a resident ambassador, and especially with our neighbor to the south, considering its strategic importance,” Zionist Union MK Ksenia Svetlova said.
‘Jerusalem Post’ reporter Ben Hartman looks back at the stories that stood out during his seven years covering the country and region.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Cairo embassy officials allegedly used ministry money to pay for NIS 150,000 worth of food, among other lavish expenses.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The raising of the flag above the Israeli Embassy in Cairo is a hopeful sign after an angry mob stormed the Giza building four years ago.
By ZVI MAZEL
Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold at dedication ceremony says Israel, Egypt “are working together for the sake of stability and prosperity in the Middle East.”
IAA official commends the divers for reporting the treasure: They discovered the gold and have a heart of gold that loves the country and its history.
Discriminating consumers power the growing market for healthier produce in Egypt.
By JACOB WIRTSCHAFTER/THE MEDIA LINE
The story of Younis is the most prominent among several cases that rocked Egypt late last month.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Her lawyer, Mohamed Saleh, claimed the dancer was declared a threat to Egyptian National Security.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Candidates challenging Sisi have described sweeping efforts to kill off their campaigns before they begin.
Reconciliation talks in Cairo to go on for three days.
Here's why the meeting, called by Saudi Arabia, matters.
The Islamist insurgency in the Sinai peninsula has grown since the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will consider whether to escalate, or less likely abandon, the boycott imposed on Qatar last month.
The closest genetic ties were to the peoples of the ancient Near East, including Israel.
The mummies have not yet been dated but are believed to date to Egypt's Greco-Roman period, a roughly 600-year span that followed the country's conquest by Alexander the Great.
Egypt is tightening security ahead of a visit by Pope Francis next week as a result of suicide bombings this month on two Christian churches.
Cairo rage room provides outlet for stress.
Mubarak was cleared of murder charges this month in his final trial, having faced various charges ranging from corruption to ordering the killing of protesters who ended his 30-year-rule.
Expected population burst in Egyptian capital adds to pressure on the country's economy struggling to recover from six years of political turmoil.
Egyptian and US officials say the Trump administration will likely seek to lift or ease conditions imposed under Obama on the payment of $1.3 billion in US military aid a year.
The conservation effort, funded by a US grant, will restore over 600 wooden coffins that date to various eras of ancient Egypt.
US company refused to give the Egyptian government the ability to spy on users, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Egyptian Interior Ministry says bomb had been planted by Muslim Brotherhood militants and went off when security forces tried to raid building.
Kara tells Post if security situation can be calmed, “tourism with Egypt should flourish once again.”
"Why is my country erased on this map?" reader responds.
Egyptian president puts squarely on the table the issues confronting the Middle East as seen by his country.
It was not immediately clear why government resigned but officials say Egyptian president had been unhappy with the performance of several ministries.
Amos Gilad: Everybody agrees with the importance of the peace force.
ISIS says behind attack at the consulate in Cairo, suggests more to come.
"We are still recovering the bodies of terrorists from the latest attack," Sisi said Saturday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Case related to 2011 mass jailbreak.
Attacks on 2 prime tourist sites in the space of 8 days are deeply worrying for a government which has staked much of its credibility on reviving the economy after years of political turmoil.
Human Rights Watch report issued year after Sisi took presidency, says his tenure had seen increased abuses, escalation in violence by armed groups and the gov't.
Egypt summoned the US ambassador in Cairo after the former parliamentarians from the Muslim Brotherhood met with US officials in January.
Mass trials of Brotherhood supporters have drawn international criticism of country's judicial system.
The government blames the Brotherhood for attacks on Egyptian security forces that have killed hundreds of police officers and soldiers.
US official says leaders would discuss the economic crisis facing the Palestinian Authority
The Arab League is due to hold a summit of Arab leaders later this month in Sharm el-Sheik.
"We need a little nudity on TV in order to undo our repression of urges," Lufti Labib says.
Doctors say deaths were due to suffocation; witness says some of the fans were killed in a stampede after the police fired teargas.
Peter Greste freed after spending 400 days in jail; calls for release of two Jazeera colleagues.
Court in Cairo rules to ban the Qassam Brigades and list it as terrorist organization.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,REUTERS
‘It’s important for the world to see we’re all Egyptians,’ president says during solidarity visit to Cairo house of worship
Judge says Muslim Brotherhood conspired with Hamas, Hezbollah to infiltrate Egypt, topple Mubarak
Court also clears former president of graft charges related to gas exports to Israel.
Security forces on high alert in Cairo over planned protests by Islamists on Friday.
Egyptian president says Egypt would help the local police and reassure the Israelis through role as guarantor.
Disney denies Egyptian minister's statement: Not opening amusement park in country.
The young king's parents were brother and sister and his death was caused from his being in a weakened state as a result of genetic impairments, theory suggests.
"The current environment in Egypt is not conducive to genuine democratic elections and civic participation," former US President Jimmy Carter said in a statement on Wednesday.
Erdogan delivered a speech which featured stinging criticism of Sisi's rise and what he called the UN's inaction after Morsi's overthrow; Egypt accuses Turkish leader of supporting terrorists.
Before session was closed to media coverage PA president recalled that attempts to achieve reconciliation between his Fatah faction and Hamas had failed over the years.
Two buses carrying tourists near Egypt's Sharm al-Sheikh crash in a head on collision killing dozens on board.
Security forces also destroyed two tunnels on the border near Gaza, destroy a number of terrorist hideouts, and arrest dozens.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Israel’s “continued procrastination” does create proper climate for achieving a permanent cease-fire, spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri of Hamas says
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Palestinians reportedly turn down Israeli offer to allow seaport in exchange for a disarmed Gaza Strip.
Gradually, it seems the semi-clandestine cooperation between Egypt and Israel is becoming widely known in diplomatic and military circles.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
One line from George Orwell’s 1984 changed Hussein’s life: “You are never crazy even if you are a minority of one.”
By DOV LIPMAN
The opening of the Rafah crossing is the most important element in transforming life in Gaza into something more normal and the Egyptians, it seems, are much more likely to trust a deal with Dahlan.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Ahmed, our tour guide, clearly didn’t know what to make of us; He definitely realized that something about this typical “American” family was odd.
By BRIAN BLUM
Unfortunately, Hamdallah is mixing up cause and effect when he blames his people’s poor condition on occupation or on the blockade of Gaza.
By JPost Editorial
Cairo offers grandeur on an epic scale, from pyramids to traffic jams.