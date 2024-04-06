Egypt arrests 10 pro-Palestinian protesters on terror charges - report

Egyptian authorities arrested 10 activists participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The 10 activists, who were arrested at their homes, were ordered by prosecutors to undergo detention for 15 days while investigations were carried out, according to their lawyer Nabeh Elganadi.

The protesters were charged with spreading false information and joining a terror group.

Speaking points for the protesters

The protesters had accused the Egyptian government of contributing to the siege of Gaza, which Egypt shares a heavily policed border with, a human rights lawyer told the source. The protesters also demanded that the Israeli ambassador be expelled from Egypt. A border wall stands between Rafah and Egypt, amid fears of an exodus of Palestinians into Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2024 (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

In Cairo, some 200 protesters demonstrated outside press offices, where they reportedly chanted “What a disgrace! Egypt is helping the siege!” and “No to the Israeli Embassy! No to normalization.” AP also reported banners reading: “Open the Rafah crossing” and “Glory to the Palestinian resistance.”

Some vocal critiques of Sisi’s government have also demanded that Egypt overturn a 2007 agreement that grants Israel the right to inspect convoys entering Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, stating that it has prevented aid from reaching Gaza in adequate quantities, according to AP.