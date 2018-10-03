03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
As life expectancy continues to increase, the burden of both financially and
physically caring for aging parents is one of the most important and pressing issues for adult children that exists today.
By AARON KATSMAN
How much money do people spend in retirement?
E2C (Easy to Connect) wins Tel Aviv leg of competition held in 30 cities over 30 days.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Five-week competition seeks to recruit young entrepreneurs to the difficult challenge of improving the lives of Israel's seniors.
By GLOBES/IDAN RABI
A study of a number of online forums says seniors were heading online to bring up issues that they cannot talk about or that their doctors ignore.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Pope Benedict, the only Pope in the past 600 years to resign, now resides in Vatican quarters.
By REUTERS
"Hundreds of thousands of elderly people in Israel are living in permanent economic crisis and they cannot heat their homes during winter,” IFCJ founder and president Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein said.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The program was launched at a reception in London to mark UK-Israel Science Day.
An analysis of published studies indicates that following the Mediterranean diet can help the elderly be healthy and independent as they age.
A novel state-of-the-art lab will re-create the living conditions of the elderly to improve their mental and physical health.
But 19.6% of those aged 15 and over smoke daily.
“The number of elderly in Israel has grown from year to year.”
The Jerusalem based free dental clinic kicks off its second year of providing free dentures to those in need.
By SARAH LEVI
The Health Ministry and Finance Ministry will come together to improve the treatment of the elderly.
Social welfare organizations label supervision an ‘absolute failure’ after pictures of abuse are released.
MKs call for more foreign workers to take care of the elderly
A round up of the latest health innovations.
Yehuda Losky touted as oldest volunteer in the Yad Sarah organization that helps the elderly, sick and lonely.
People from their 50s to 90s flocked to free lectures in a Jerusalem hospital on treating
and preventing disease in old age.
Herzog Memorial Hospital veteran geriatrician Dr. Ephraim Jaul mines Torah wisdom from the 16th century commentator Kli Yakar and turns it into contemporary advice in dealing with the elderly.
Moderate exercise has been shown previously to help prevent and cope with illnesses connected to aging.
The odor won’t go away perhaps, but your worry may.
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Elderly "much more sensitive and have difficulty coping with events that continue for longer periods of time," says University of Haifa study.
A round-up of the latest health news.
Can one’s gray hair spontaneously revert back to its original color?
The program aims to reduce the need for the elderly to move to special housing and to instead receive services directly at their homes.
The program encourages seniors to leave their homes and travel, consume culture, shop or simply enjoy life by offering them special discounts.
Yad Riva gives help at Yad Sarah branches for seniors exploited by family and caregivers.
Elli•Q aims to address the loneliness and social isolation experienced by many older adults.
By JOSH DELL
Ben and Talia and their spouses were angry at the decision and this caused a rift in the family.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
A local organization is putting a unique twist on the adage “dogs are a man’s best friend.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
It takes a lot of money to live in dignity as you get old. But you need even more to do so within the shelter of protected housing.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
The good news is that it is never too late to change for the better.
By BARRY DAVIS
Once fully operational, the state-of-the-art six-story 2,500 square-meter facility will offer a range of cultural, social and welfare services for the elderly residing in the greater Jerusalem area.
By JOSH HASTEN
At least 160,000 Israeli senior citizens and residents who are either wholly or partially dependent on others are receiving financial assistance for home care and other crucial services.
Changes in ownership at Arnona’s former Diplomat Hotel throw elderly Russian immigrants into jeopardy.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The project is still growing, and the support it receives is the backbone for further success moving forward.
By MAYA PELLEG
Dealing with the challenges brought on by advancing age – and the need to downsize.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
A NIS 23 million Beit Melabev facility for dementia victims opens in Givat Masua.
Monday marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Contender for Jerusalem slot has New York-born mother.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
People with disabilities receive an allotment of some NIS 2,343 per month - while the minimum wage stands at NIS 5,300.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Video footage of abuse of elderly residents, some in their 90s, at two nursing homes in Petah Tikvah and in Rehovot, was released by police.
The indictment stated that Avraham Shochet, 49 of Nir Galim, and Napolean Bineh, a 31-year-old Eritrean negligently caused the death of Miriam Faza.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Rivlin: A society that doesn’t care for the weak doesn’t deserve to be called a society
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
According to the Jewish Agency, there currently is a waiting list of 27,000 low-income Israeli seniors, half of whom are Holocaust survivors, for subsidized housing.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
As the world observes the International Day of Poverty on Tuesday, IFCJ is doing what it can for impoverished citizens of Israel.
By RACHEL COHEN
Only 30% of homecare workers have proper training.
Ahead of International Senior Citizens Day on October 1, the Central Bureau of Statistics published their findings on topics relating to Israel's 65 and up population.
Some 90 public institutions throughout the country will open their doors to senior citizens so that they will not be forgotten this holiday.
“My father is someone who is always happy. He is optimistic, wise, and he values what he has.”
By REUTERS,JEREMY SHARON
Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman expressed his commitment to fight abuse of elderly patients in geriatric institutions.
By JUDY SIEGEL
“I didn’t think such criminal behavior against helpless elderly was possible.”
As part of the operation, two inspectors visited each each nursing home.
Kahlon: "When I saw the elder abuse report, I imagined they were beating my mother"
By UDI SHAHAM,JUDY SIEGEL
Damaging expose of abuse at nursing home causes uproar across political spectrum.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews allocated some NIS 5 million to help elderly in need across Israel.
Finance Ministry says it can’t revisit budget.
In 2016, every fifth family was registered with the social services ministry, accounting for 15.7% of the population or an estimated 1.35 million people.
Income supplements for the elderly are paid under the guaranteed income law as additions to old age pensions.
Bill to cover post offices, banks, supermarkets and more.
The desire to stay in Israel was strongest among those living in Jerusalem and the surrounding areas, but still stood at only 35%. In Tel Aviv and the center, it was the lowest at 25%.
By NIV ELIS
“For the elderly, giving up food, medications or heating can sometimes be a death sentence,” said Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder and president of the IFCJ.
By JEREMY SHARON
Histadrut labor federation, Finance Ministry reach deal Wednesday to postpone reforming long-term nursing care insurance, averting a potential general strike.
The difference is so significant, the researchers said, that it would be worthwhile for the Arab caregivers to train others to make their own care more humane.
Gila Gamliel joins ‘Ma’ariv,’ Matav in launch of elderly appreciation project
By DAVID ADLER
16% of Israelis forego food due to financial distress.
University of Haifa finds that upon discharge, previously healthy elderly likely to suffer functional decline.
Bat Yam resident is of slim build and about 5'9" tall with blue eyes and white hair; he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light-colored pants.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Mayor Nir Barkat says threatened stoppage of services to the capital’s most vulnerable population is unacceptable.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Allegations involve the elderly woman’s nephew claiming that he caught caregiver in the act of abusing the woman.
The elderly woman recently amended her will to leave nearly NIS 1 million to one of the bankers after being coaxed by the pair.
10% of the elderly cannot afford to eat a hot meal at least once a day and 20% of the elderly forgo using hot water due to the high costs, according to study.
Increased allotments will improve financial and living standards for 190,000 elderly citizens
Lack of bowel control is a growing phenomenon, but it remains largely ‘unmentionable’ not only among those suffering in silence but also among general practitioners.
CBS report finds that 10.6% of the population is over the age of 65.
The key to keeping Israeli society happy
By SHARONA MARGOLIN HALICKMAN
Don’t trust anyone when it comes to protecting your insurance and pension rights
By SHLOMO MAITAL
By HAIM WATZMAN
Polish-born Alexander Imich, who fled Nazi rule during World War II, held title of world’s oldest man for two months before his death.
By JTA,REUTERS
Marc Kischel,68, from Passaic, NJ to Jerusalem 1993 & Adina Mishkoff Kischel, 65 from New York to Jerusalem, 1985.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Dr. Ruth Westheimer takes readers on her journey from prewar Frankfurt to celebrity sex therapist grandma.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
A comprehensive Jewish historical archive and a scholarship built from a tragedy, the entrepreneurial Kleins settle on their next adventure in Jerusalem
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Can one’s gray hair spontaneously revert back to its original color?
Many who opt for assisted living facilities note that they didn’t want to ‘bother’ their
children ‘with every little thing; They are busy, and have their own lives to lead.’
Nonprofit Aleh goes beyond just caring for Rehovot’s seniors, by providing them with a sense of belonging and cultural enrichment.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Should all else fail, and you believe you are eligible for assistance under the Nursing Care Law, or think you deserve higher eligibility than you received, you can appeal the NII’s decision.
Perhaps the main problem for seniors is where on earth did we leave our phones?
A round up of news from around the country.
Two septuagenarian participants in the Tel Aviv Marathon events explain how running keeps them young.
By ALLON SINAI
Resources for Israel’s disabled people fall short in wartime.
Ten percent of the Israeli population today is elderly, but one fifth live under “miserable conditions.”
If I embrace the possibility that I might only have 19 years left, I am forced to ask myself how I will make that time meaningful.
By BRIAN BLUM
Germany caused the massive medical and emotional problems survivors are confronting today, and Germany should pay for all of the survivors’ needs.
By JACK RUBIN
According to Jewish Law, euthanasia is not compassion – it is murder.
By SHIMSHON HAKOHEN NADEL
Treating the elderly with genuine respect, truly listening to them, and valuing their contributions, is an essential part of what it means to be a “holy people.”
By RABBI TZVI HIRSH WEINREB
"There is nothing worse for a person’s mental and physical health than having nothing to do,"
By LEAH ABRAMOWITZ
Chaim Fachler, 65
From Letchworth, ENGLAND
to Netanya, 1977
By GLORIA DEUTSCH