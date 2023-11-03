Yad Sarah’s Jerusalem hotel hosts disabled, elderly evacuees for free

After the Home Front Command announced that it has no more hotel rooms and guest houses to host evacuees from the South and North, Yad Sarah opened its doors to hundreds of those with disabilities and the elderly in its world-class, fully accessible rehabilitation and wellness hotel in Jerusalem.

There are currently 120,000 Israelis who need alternate places to stay during the crisis, either because their homes in the South were destroyed or because it was unsafe to remain in their homes on the southern and northern borders.

The voluntary organization is taking in the most vulnerable in Israel at its hotel on Yirmiyahu Street in the Romema neighborhood. Named the Yirmiyahu 33 Rehabilitation and Wellness Hotel, it offers the evacuees a haven of respite to meet their individual needs for recuperation and rest.

This includes specialized nursing care and deluxe rehabilitation facilities, including full-board dining facilities, medical equipment, adjustable hospital beds, mobile hoists, medicines, and a volunteer-led team that is available around the clock.

What else is at Yad Sarah's Jerusalem hotel?

The hotel is also home to the Center for Wellness and Respite, a unique haven for families coping with the tragedy of stillbirth. The center – the first of its kind in Israel, and possibly worldwide – has already hosted 14 women or couples who had nowhere else to turn since the war began. Yad Sarah hotel (credit: YAD SARAH)

Yad Sarah has sent the volunteer drivers of its Nechonit wheelchair-accessible van unit to evacuate 100 residents from combat zones in the South, including those with disabilities; has bolstered long-term stocks of medical equipment; is providing care for evacuees at its Frenkel Emergency Center in Jerusalem, free of charge; and has delivered more than NIS 250,000 worth of critical medicines to threatened areas, at no cost. ❖