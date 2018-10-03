france jews

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
French author’s bold stand bore fruit a century later
By BENJAMIN GLATT
French president tells Jewish leaders that recognition must wait for final status agreement with the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The boy had been at synagogue with his family when he was attacked while exiting the building.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,TAMARA ZIEVE
Police are looking into a possible antisemitic motive.
By JTA
The 16th-century oil paintings by the Flemish master Joachim Patinir were handed over Monday in Paris to the descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg.
“In recent days, numerous serious incidents have begun occurring in the Paris region."
The alleged victim was wearing the uniform of her private Jewish school, Merkaz-Hatorah, when the attack happened during lunch break Wednesday.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe: “In our country, antisemitism is alive. It is not new, it is ancient. It is not superficial, it is well-rooted and it is alive."
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
The alleged perpetrators saw that the victim was Jewish because she was wearing a Star of David pendant.
The town, which is situated 90 miles northwest of Marseille, had a large Jewish population in the 13th century.
Jewish groups have claimed that France's lack of judicial action against antisemites in the past amounted to a cover-up of hate crimes against Jews.
Earlier this year, the original collector's descendants saw an opportunity to reclaim the lost piece.
By EYTAN HALON
The alleged assault was reported to France’s ministry of education by the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced “a new plan to combat antisemitism” during a speech at Paris’s Buffault Synagogue.
Much media attention has focused on the issue since The Jerusalem Post exposed the existence of the marker honoring a Nazi collaborator.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
A rogue driver approached a man wearing a Star of David pendant, shouting that he would "kill the Jew."
Netanyahu and Macron spoke during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of French Jews during WWII.
By RINA BASSIST
The conference at the 16th arrondissement’s city hall on Thursday celebrated Israel’s 60 years of international cooperation.
Netanyahu has praised Habib for defending Israel in the assembly, stopping anti-Israel resolutions and bringing key French dignitaries to Israel.
By GIL HOFFMAN
"Sarah died as the media remained quasi-indifferent.”
“Boycott Israeli products and [apply] an economic embargo!” William Tchamaha once wrote on Twitter.
Culture minister’s show-stopping statement ripe for online satire.
By AMY SPIRO
The cabinet is split between men and women, and includes the child of a holocaust survivor.
Macron’s clear-cut victory on Sunday, perhaps even bigger than he himself imagined or hoped for, offers him the legitimacy he will need in his next steps.
The country's Jewish community is now taking a firm position against the far-right National Front party candidate for France's next president.
The French election has been cast both at home and abroad as an extension of a worldwide conversation over globalization and the populist backlash against it.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Many French Jews regard Marine Le Pen as dangerous, and the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities has called her and the communist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon 'candidates of hatred.'
While the consensus seems to be that Fillon is the candidate with the most support in Israel by far, whether it’ll be expressed in votes is unclear.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The polls open on Sunday at 8 a.m., and will close 12 hours later. If, as seems certain, no one receives 50% of the ballots, the top two contenders will face off two weeks later.
By RINA BASSIST,REUTERS
Fifty years after his father served as an IDF Paratrooper, his son makes aliyah and volunteers for the same unit.
By MOSHE COHEN - MAARIV HASHAVUA
For some, religion stays outside the ring. For others, religion is at its very center.
German investigators say the Pakistani suspect's assignment was to identify Israeli and Jewish institutions for possible attacks.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Jewish community, political leaders mark five year since terrorist attack at Toulouse school.
After posting a tweet with an image that depicted French politician Emmanuel Macron as a conniving, villainous Jew, the Republicans Party came under fire and was forced to apologize.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The revelations have stunned France as Meklat, a native son born to a Muslim family from Northern Africa, had been widely regarded as a progressive proponent of religious and ethnic coexistence.
Israeli ambassador calls on mayors to reject BDS conferences in their cities.
The teen was charged with attempted murder in connection with a terrorist attack, with the aggravating factor of anti-semitism.
By REUTERS
A leading Jewish scholar was charged with inciting racial hatred for saying that antisemitism is "transmitted with mother's milk" in Arab families.
B’nai B’rith gives award to nine overlooked French natives
The far-right French presidential candidate asks French-Israelis to "choose their nationality."
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Jews should sacrifice wearing thier Yarmulkes in struggle against radical Islam.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
Le Pen is a leading contender in the upcoming French presidential contest, with a recent poll showing her advancing to the second round of balloting in May.
The documentary discusses the “knife intifada” and the explosive situation in Israel’s capital.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Sitruk served as chief rabbi for over 20 years.
The victim was not seriously wounded and is currently in stable condition at a hospital.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Sharansky calls for mass aliya from France.
Jewish Agency official Ben-Haim: Despite terrorism and anti-Semitism, most not ready for Israel yet.
By STEVE LINDE
Mimran himself on Tuesday did not appear to contradict his lawyer or defend his Monday night comments, only repeating that he held documents regarding the transfer of money.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,RINA BASSIST,GIL HOFFMAN
French authorities allege that Diab was a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and took part in the synagogue bombing.
Saadon is suspected of giving a false deposition and may be indicted, another unnamed police source is quoted as saying.
"So many incidents definitely take a toll on the community," Aliza Bin-Noun tells "Post."
More than 7,900 French Jews made aliya in 2015, up 10% from the previous year, when the western European nation became the leading source of immigrants here with 7,000 olim.
By SAM SOKOL
Jews in Israel and France, as well as many non-Jews, vowed to wear kippahs demonstratively on Friday across France and beyond to protest anti-Semitism.
The public is called on to show solidarity and wear a kippa on Friday at 10 a.m.
Hollande calls Marseilles religious leader’s advice to remove headgear "intolerable."
By RINA BASSIST,SAM SOKOL
On January 9, 2015 a French Islamic gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, took several people hostage in the grocery store after shooting a police officer in the Parisian suburb of Montrouge.
Ballot results could redraw political map for 2017 presidential election.
Laloux said such speculation, which has spread widely online in the wake of the attack, is “stupid and pointless.”
“We pray for all the injured to recover quickly. Our hearts are with them and their families”
Stopping short of calling for France to offer asylum to the refugees, Korsia urged “civic and human burst, strong gestures from our country and the European Union, so that solutions can be found as quickly as possible.”
"Zionism is seen as an “extremist movement that is uncompromising and aggressively pursues its goals... and French Jews should refrain from using mentioning "Zionism" to non-Jews," advised CRIF.
The group was originally banned in 2012 after jihadist propaganda was found on its site.
The incident was spurred over the womens' children throwing a ball at Jewish woman's son.
French leaders had taken a more hardline tone regarding the vulnerability of their Jewish population. Valls had been outspoken in particular, telling Jewish citizens that "France without Jews is not France."
The day before his killing spree, Amedy Coulibaly was involved in a traffic accident outside a Jewish school, where a new report says he may have intended to strike.
During a three-day killing spree in January 2015, gunmen killed reporters and illustrators at satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, police officers and shoppers at a Jewish supermarket.
Mohamed Merah's older brother, Abdelkader, has been remanded in custody since the attacks that killed seven people in 2012.
The newly-elected French president takes the reins and sees France as a human-rights superpower.
Le Pen claims measurable support among Jewish voters, pointing to a poll published in 2014 by a local surveyor that showed just over 13% of the community backing her.
The attacks prompted a worldwide solidarity movement, with the "Je Suis Charlie" slogan going viral on social media.
After election day, relieved Israelis welcomed Macron’s election to the French Presidency as a victory for democracy and a defeat for antisemitism.
“I look forward to working with President-elect Macron to confront the common challenges and seize the common opportunities facing our two democracies,” Netanyahu said.
French presidential front-runner says anti-Zionism leads directly to antisemitism.
Rubio, 26, was visiting the French Riviera city on his way back to the US from Israel when the brutal attack that killed up to 84 people occurred.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Following the massacre, Army Radio reported that no Israelis were harmed in the tragedy. They added, however, that five members of the Jewish community in Nice had been injured in the attack.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,ARIEL WHITMAN
After a series international initiatives go off-message, Abbas ready to defer to France.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Arielle Di Porto, director of aliya at the Jewish Agency, said that most of those coming from France are young families with children.
We welcome the Paris initiative and affirm the status quo cannot go on, Abbas says.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
As a survivor of the Hyper Cacher shooting in Paris, Patrice Oualid says his body and heart are wounded forever, but his philanthropic Lev Tov organization offers him a sign of hope.
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
Unknown persons exploded gas containers at the premises of a company in southeast France on Friday, leaving one dead and several wounded, police sources said.
The remarkable story of forger Adolfo Kaminsky encapsulates the Jewish experience in the 20th century.
By YAËLLE AZAGURY
Tens of thousands of French Jews have moved homes in the past 15 years due to hostility by local Arabs, but also because of the amazing upward mobility of once-penniless Sephardi Jews.
By BERNARD EDINGER
The ban, which spread to more than a dozen coastal towns, had exposed cracks within the Socialist government's unity.
The minute he realized the person he was trying to save had just seconds ago tried to kill him, hospital worker at scene of cafe attack says fire services arrived.
In recent years, French Jews have been repeatedly attacked by Muslim assailants motivated by religiously based hatred of Jews. France has persistently ignored the significance of this.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
What happens in the elections for the National Assembly next month will have a role in determining the direction that Macron is able to take the country.
By LIAT COLLINS
Reflecting the poor state of French internal affairs and economic sluggishness, Jews made aliya en masse in the past two decades.
By TAL HARRIS
Once the FN has been legitimized in France, Israel’s attitude toward it may well become an increasingly marginal consideration.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
The Jewish community has maintained its long-term negative attitude toward the FN.
French authorities published the guidelines in the official government gazette, and they require that items state, “product originating in the Golan Heights (Israeli settlement)."
By MICHAEL FREUND
Until the French government breaks with the anti-Israel agenda initiated by the anti-American populist Charles de Gaulle, the people of France will remain plunged in darkness.
By DAN VITENBERG
Imagine what would have happened if Abbas took the dare and showed up in Paris with a detailed and realistic peace proposal that the Europeans and Americans could support?
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
While aliya from France has in fact jumped in recent years, it remains well below its true potential.
By STEWART WEISS
Each French citizen has the right to live safely, to practice his own religion, to be protected by the French government.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Extraordinary documentary explores the life of the late Rabbi Yosef Shalom Eliashiv.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN