President of French Assembly: 'Deputies targeted by antisemitism'

Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, said in an interview with the French Channel 3 last week that many assembly deputies had recently been the target of an antisemitic email.

Asked whether she was reassured of the current situation in France regarding antisemitism, she answered flatly “no."

She then revealed she had recently filed “a complaint on behalf of dozens of deputies who received a clearly antisemitic email.”

“So the attacks do not stop,” she said, mentioning the recent attack on a Jew in Paris. (credit: RINA BASSIST)

In November, Braun-Pivet organized a rally that saw thousands march in Paris to protest antisemitism.

Opinion on Israel-Hamas war

Asked about the Israel-Hamas war, Braun-Pivet stated Israel was right in its attempt to destroy Hamas and backed the Jewish state in its “resolute” operation against the terror group.

Concerning the current situation, the most urgent actions, she said, were freeing the hostages and granting humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza.